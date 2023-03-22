Landon Bowman doubled down the left field line to score Talan Poe to lift Chilhowie to a 3-2 eight-inning home win over Grayson County in a game that included 30 strikeouts, 15 by each team.

Zac Hall struck out 10 over four innings for Chilhowie (2-1), while Dawson Tuell picked up the win in relief and also had two hits. Connor Smith had a two-run single in the first.

Grayson County had five hits, including a game-tying RBI single in the fifth by Elijah Osborne, and also committed four errors.

Patrick Henry 13, Eastside 3

Carter Lester had three hits and John Owens scored two two and drove in two runs in the Rebels’ five-inning win over the Spartans.

Kolin Gobble scored three runs and Conner Kausch had three RBIs, had two hits and also scattered six hits to pick up the win.

Eastside was paced by Eli McCoy and Tanner Perry with two hits apiece. McCoy and Clay Ward had doubles in the loss.

Honaker 6, Holston 3

Jax Horn and freshman Connor Musick drove in two runs apiece and freshman Jake Hilton struck out eight to lead the Tigers to a non-district road win over the Cavaliers.

Noah Tweed tripled for Holston, while Dustin Bott doubled for Holton (0-3).

Rye Cove 13-1, Northwood 0-0

Cody Meade had two hits and Landon Lane and Dawson Kern drove in two runs each in Rye Cove’s opening game road win over the Panthers.

Drew Cardwell and Eli Williams had a hit apiece for Northwood.

Rye Cove won the second game on an RBI single by Meade in the top of the third. Lane swiped two bases for the Eagles. Northwood’s lone hit was by Jake Barlow.

Abingdon 14, Lee High 3

Jack Ferguson had three hits, drove in four runs and picked up the win on the mound in a Mountain 7 District home win over the Generals.

Jett Humphreys hit a three-run first inning home run for the Falcons, which improved to 2-0.

Jacob Crouse singled and drove in a run for the Generals.

Wise Central 10, Richlands 4

Robbie Wilson went 3-for-4 with three RBIs as the Wise County Central Warriors improved to 2-0 with a win at Mack Shupe Field.

Ashton Bolling added two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs for Central and was also the winning pitcher. Nate West supplied two hits as well.

The Warriors led 8-1 after three innings.

Levi White had two RBIs for Richlands, while Collin Adkins scored two runs.

The contest was a rematch of last year’s first-round Region 2D tournament game in which the Warriors earned a 2-1 win.

George Wythe 9, Fort Chiswell 3

Ben Jollay and Tandom Smith homered as George Wythe flattened Fort Chiswell for a Mountain Empire District victory.

Owen Repass added two hits for the Warriors, while Luke Jollay and Colton Green combined to pitch a five-hitter with 11 strikeouts.

Ridgeview 8, J.I. Burton 4

Cannon Hill did a nice job on the hill and also helped his own cause.

The Ridgeview senior pitched a complete-game five-hitter with a dozen strikeouts as the Wolfpack bested Burton.

Hunter Goodman added two hits for Ridgeview. Dauntae Keys led Burton with a pair of hits.

Grundy 15, Riverview (W.Va.) 1

Ethan Deel tossed a no-hitter as the Golden Wave rolled.

Lebanon 3, Virginia High 2

The Lebanon Pioneers finished with just three hits, but it turned out to be enough as they opened the season with a victory in Bristol.

Chance Parker scored two of the team’s three runs, while Zach Hertig scored the other run in Cody Compton’s first victory as the head coach of the Pioneers.

Hertig, Seth Buchanan and Eli Breeding had the hits, while Buchanan was the winning pitcher with two scoreless innings of relief. Lebanon benefitted from seven VHS walks and two Bearcat errors.

Conner Davidson went 3-for-4 and scored a run for VHS. Ollie Foy scored the other run for the Bearcats.

SOFTBALL

Rye Cove 10-12, Northwood 0-0

Eden Muncy began her tenure at Rye Cove by allowing just one hit over three innings to lead the Eagles a three-inning opening game win over the Panthers.

A transfer from Thomas Walker, Muncy also had two doubles, scored twice and drove in a run. Gracie Turner hit a two-run first-inning home run. Kenzie Hood had two hits and Maddy Wood drove in two runs. K.Frye had the lone hit for Northwood.

Montanna Dillowe and Turner drove in two runs each in Rye Cove’s second game 12-0 three-inning victory over the Panthers. Edwards and Wood had two hits each for the Eagles (2-0). Lexie Crusenberry had a double and Sydney Carter singled in the second game for Northwood (0-5).

Marion 17, Rural Retreat 1

Jaylin Ferland homered and drove in three runs and Mya Ferland added four hits and drove in a run in the Scarlet Hurricanes’ non-district home home win over the Indiana.

Taylor Preston, who allowed just one hit and struck out 13 in the circle, also drove in three runs. Aubree Whitt added four RBIs for Marion.

Maddy Roberts had Rural Retreat’s lone hit.

Lee High 11, Thomas Walker 2

Chloe Calton and Keegan Johnson each had three hits as the Lee High Generals trounced Thomas Walker.

Richlands 10, Honaker 1

Kira Vance and Erica Lamie combined to pitch a two-hitter with 17 strikeouts as Richlands rolled.

Arin Rife (4-for-4, three runs, RBI) and Hailey Cordle (3-for-4, four RBIs) led a 14-hit attack that was unleashed by the Blue Tornado.

Jaiden Thompson and Gracie Shelton had the hits for Honaker, while Anna Dye scored the only run for the Tigers on a RBI from Shelton.

Sullivan East 8, Verona (Wisc.) 0

Katie Botts got it done in the circle (four-hit shutout) and at the plate (three hits, two runs, two RBIs) as Sullivan East vanquished Verona.

Jayla Vance and Jasmine Jackson added two hits for East (2-8), while Brooklyne Loudy tallied three RBIs.

Gate City 10, Cherokee 0

KK Baker spun a three-hit shutout and Makayla Bays went 2-for-3 with three RBIs as the Gate City Blue Devils cruised to a win.

Eastside 14, Patrick Henry 1

Brelyn Hall and Taylor Clay had three hits apiece as Eastside powered past Patrick Henry for a non-district victory.

Hall also teamed with Emma Sartin to pitch a four-hitter.

Patrick Henry was hurt by five errors.

Wise Central 18, J.I. Burton 9

Chloe Wells went 3-for-5 and mashed a home run as the Wise County Central Warriors outslugged J.I. Burton for a non-district victory.

Sophie Fleming and Lauren Jackson added three RBIs apiece for Central, which had seven players pound out multiple hits. The Warriors had 16 hits and walked 17 times.

Mackayla McCurdy went 4-for-4 and Kari Durham went 3-for-3 with three RBIs for Burton.

BOYS SOCCER

Tennessee High 7, Union 0

Ryan Fish and James Bowling scored two goals apiece to lead the Vikings to a season-opening win over the Bears in the debut for new Tennessee High coach Hunter Meade.

Austin DeGeare, Connor Broglio and Jonathan Helms scored a goal apiece and Luke Jones dished out two assists.

Eli Knowles had two saves in goal for the Vikins (1-0), who travel on Thursday to Unicoi County and play Virginia High on Friday at Gene Malcolm Stadium in Bristol, Va.

Grayson County 8, Rural Retreat 2

Luis Canales scored four goals as Grayson County routed Rural Retreat.

Virginia High 2, Abingdon 1

Patrick Poku and Jackson Trent scored goals as the Virginia High Bearcats bested Abingdon.

Honaker 3, Lee High 1

Goals from Zane Johnson, Malachi Lowe and Jaylon Hart propelled the Tigers to a triumph.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lebanon 5, Ridgeview 0

Chloee Dillow scored three goals and added an assist to lead Lebanon past the Wolfpack for its first program win at least two years.

Cecilia Yates added two goals and Lily Gobble had an assist for the Pioneers. Riley Musick had the clean slate in goal, recording at least 10 saves in net.

Abingdon 3, Virginia High 1

Riley Cvetkovski’s two goals highlighted a quality non-district win for the Falcons.

Wise Central 1, Richlands 1

Geanette Boggs scored Wise County Central’s only goal as the Warriors battled to a tie.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wise County Central 9, J.I. Burton 0

Singles

Jaida Meade (WC) def. Eden Shortt 8-0; Emily Mullins (WC) def. Carly Tomko 8-2; Angelina Hughes (WC) def. Madison Sergent 8-6; Ella Taylor (WC) def. Emily Campbell 8-1; Megan Jett (WC) def. Abigail Adams 8-0; McKenzie Stallard (WC) def. Jozlyn Colley 8-3.

Doubles

Meade/Mullins (WC) def. Shortt-Tomko 8-1; Hughes/Taylor (WC) def. Sergent-Adams 8-0; Jeff Stallard (WC) def. Campbell-Colley 8-4.

Marion 8, Lebanon 1

Singles

Parker White (M) def. Avery Russell 8-1; Maddie Austin (M) def. Bailey Collins 8-2; Ava Austin (M) def. Calli Dye 8-2; McKenzie Boyd (L) def. Bailey Russell 8-6; Sarah Myers (M) def. Megan Helton 8-4; Haley Freeman (M) def. Olivia Gilmore 8-1.

Doubles

White-M.Austin (M) def. Dye-Boyd 8-1; A.Austin-B.Russell (M) def. Collins-Helton 8-2; Myers-Freeman (M) A.Russell-Tincher 8-5.