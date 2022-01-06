PREP ROUNDUP: Kimberlin scores 1,000th point against Northwood

Staff report
Marion’s Amber Kimberlin surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career on Wednesday night and she did it in impressive fashion.
Kimberlin collected 39 points – outscoring her team’s opponent by 23 points – as the Scarlet Hurricanes cruised to a 79-16 non-district girls basketball win over the Northwood Panthers.
Kimberlin had 20 points in the first quarter alone as the ‘Canes led 32-5 eight minutes into the game. Ella Grace Moss and Cameron Greer added 10 points apiece in the win
Taylor Blackburn had 11 of Northwood’s 16 points.
