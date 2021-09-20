PREP ROUNDUP: Kidwell leads Thomas Walker past Castlewood

Zack Kidwell delivered three touchdowns and three two-point conversions as the Thomas Walker Pioneers took a 36-13 win over the Castlewood Blue Devils Monday in prep football action.
TW generated 304 total yards, with 238 of those yards coming on four plays.
Zander Spears led TW with 91 yards rushing on 10 carries, while Darrin Gulley contributed 166 yards passing and two scores.
Landon Taylor paced Castlewood with 124 yards rushing and two scores, while also intercepting a pass.
Thomas Walker 0 14 22 0-36
Castlewood 7 0 6 0-13
Scoring Summary
C – Taylor 1 run (Gibson kick)
TW – Harber 92 fumble return (run failed)
TW – Small 72 pass from Gulley (Kidwell run)
TW – Kidwell 70 pass from Gulley (Kidwell run)
C - Taylor 5 run (kick blocked
W - Kidwell 5 run (Kidwell run)
W – Kidwell 47 punt return (kick failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: TW 10, C 12; Rushes-Yards: TW 30-136, C 42-212; Passing Yards: TW 168, C 12; Comp-Att-Int.: TW 4-8-1, C 1-3-0; Fumbles-Lost: TW 2-1, C 5-2; Penalties-Yards: TW 4-40, C 4-40; Punts-Average: TW 1-38, C 6-27
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Twin Springs 3, Lee High 1
Chloe Gilmer (14 kills), Ryleigh Gillenwater (13 digs) and Kaylee Keith (12 assists) starred as the Titans took a 25-16, 25-17, 16-25, 25-17 non-district win against Lee High
Patrick Henry 3, Carroll County 1
The Class 2 Rebels continued their strong play with a 21-25, 25-18, 25-23, 27-25 win at the Class 3 Carroll County Cavaliers.