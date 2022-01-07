PREP ROUNDUP: Kendall Cross leads THS girls to a 41-40 win over Cherokee

BHC Sports Desk
Kendall Cross scored a dozen points and dished out three assists as Tennessee High took a 41-40 girls basketball victory over the Cherokee Chiefs on Friday at Viking Hall.
Anna Kate Kinch hit a tiebreaking free throw in the final seconds as THS (2-13) won for the first time since Nov. 18 and avenged an earlier loss to the Chiefs.
Brooklyn Carter added 11 points for the Vikings. THS trailed 26-22 after three quarters, but outscored Cherokee 19-14 over the game’s final eight minutes.
Kinch pulled down seven rebounds in the win.
Anna Houck had nine points for Cherokee, which misfired a potential game-winning shot as time expired.
