 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP ROUNDUP: Kendall Cross leads THS girls to a 41-40 win over Cherokee
0 Comments

PREP ROUNDUP: Kendall Cross leads THS girls to a 41-40 win over Cherokee

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ths

Kendall Cross scored a dozen points and dished out three assists as Tennessee High took a 41-40 girls basketball victory over the Cherokee Chiefs on Friday at Viking Hall.

Anna Kate Kinch hit a tiebreaking free throw in the final seconds as THS (2-13) won for the first time since Nov. 18 and avenged an earlier loss to the Chiefs.

Brooklyn Carter added 11 points for the Vikings. THS trailed 26-22 after three quarters, but outscored Cherokee 19-14 over the game’s final eight minutes.

Kinch pulled down seven rebounds in the win.

Anna Houck had nine points for Cherokee, which misfired a potential game-winning shot as time expired.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dobyns-Bennett-West Ridge video

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LOCALS IN THE PROS: Back with the Bulls; McClung returns to Chicago Bulls after one-game stint in G League
Sports News

LOCALS IN THE PROS: Back with the Bulls; McClung returns to Chicago Bulls after one-game stint in G League

  • Updated

The parent club of the G League’s Windy City Bulls recalled Mac McClung on Thursday as the whirlwind rookie season continues for the former Gate City High School star. The Eastern Conference-leading Chicago Bulls added him back to their roster on the same day the 6-foot-2 guard turned 23 and he’ll be in uniform tonight when they host the Washington Wizards.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts