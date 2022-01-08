PREP ROUNDUP: Keene leads Lebanon to 52-35 win over Holston

Keyton Keene connected on four 3s to finish with 18 points in lifting Lebanon to a 52-35 Hogoheegee District boys basketball win over the Holston Cavaliers on Saturday.
Andy Lambert added 13 points for the Pioneers.
Holston was paced by Lane Blevins with 13 points.
J.I. Burton 48, Rye Cove 46
The J.I. Burton Raiders spent the week working overtime.
After needing an extra session to top Thomas Walker on Tuesday, Burton earned a quality OT win over another Cumberland District rival on Saturday.
Noa Godsey (18 points) and Lonnie Lindsey (12 points) were the top scorers for the Raiders and they each scored three points in the overtime period.
Ethan Chavez led Rye Cove with 17 points. The Eagles were held scoreless in the second quarter.
Abingdon 77, Lee High 25
Evan Ramsey scored 24 points to lead four Falcons in double figures in a Mountain 7 District blowout of the Generals.
Dayton Osborne added 16 points, Konner Kilgore had 14 and Luke Honaker tallied 10 for Abingdon.
Lee High was led by Brayden Hammonds with nine points.
West Ridge 67, Morristown West 32
Cooper Johnson hit four 3s to finish with 16 points to help the Wolves bounce back from a loss to Dobyns-Bennett with a non-conference rout of the Trojans.
Ty Barb added 11 points and Preston Sams had 10 for West Ridge (12-6).
Luke Yandall had seven for Morristown West.
Gate City 79, Wise County Central 28
Eli McMurray scored 19 points as Gate City walloped Wise County Central for a Mountain 7 District victory.
A scuffle in the first quarter led to the ejection of four players.
GIRLS
Abingdon 57, Lee High 32
Ella Seymore scored 20 points as Abingdon earned a Mountain 7 District victory over the Lee High Generals.
Sarah Williams added 18 points for the Falcons (7-2, 1-1), who closed the first half on an 18-7 run and opened the second half on a 16-7 scoring surge to put the game away.
Lee received 10 points apiece from Drew Cox and Chloe Calton.
Lebanon 39, Holston 34
Morgan Varney canned four 3s and finished with 22 points to lead Lebanon to a Hogoheegee District win over the Cavaliers.
Kennedy Morgan led the Cavaliers with 11 points.
Lebanon improved to 5-6, including a 1-0 mark in the league.
J.I. Burton 55, Rye Cove 48
Kaylee Jenkins torched the nets to the tune of 21 points as J.I. Burton recorded a Cumberland District win over Rye Cove.
Abigal Absher added 12 points for the Raiders. Kylee Lamb (14 points) and Alexa Goins (11 points) scored in double digits for Rye Cove.
Gate City 56, Wise County Central 53
Addie Gibson scored 22 points as Gate City outlasted Wise County Central in overtime for a Mountain 7 District win.