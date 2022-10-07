Prep Roundup: Josh Bell (Tennessee High), Cannon Hill (Ridgeview), Isaiah Boyd (Grundy), Ryan Horne (Twin Springs), Carter Creasy (Tazewell), Mike Reece (Lebanon), Drake Fisher (Sullivan East) among Friday night's stars

The Tennessee High Vikings answered the bell on Friday night thanks in large part to Josh Bell.

Bell rang up three touchdowns as THS vanquished the Volunteer Falcons, 40-6, at Stone Castle.

Touchdown runs of 7, 43 and 3 yards appeared on the stat line of Bell, a 5-foot-9, 190-pound junior. He wasn’t the only guy with that name to have a good Friday: Josh Bell homered for the San Diego Padres in their National League playoff win over the New York Mets.

Owen Brown added two touchdowns of his own for THS, which was playing without injured quarterback Jimmy Phipps.

THS finished with 250 rushing yards and the defense was also well. Logan Tudor got the Vikings on the board with an interception return for a TD and that set the tone.

The Vikings (4-3) have surpassed last season’s win total.

Volunteer 6 0 0 0—6

Tennessee High 12 22 7 0—40

THS – Tudor 35 INT return (kick failed)

THS – O. Brown 18 run (kick failed)

V – Christian 45 pass from Bowers (kick failed)

THS – Bell 7 run (Fritts pass from Elliott)

THS – Bell 43 run (Hutton kick)

THS – Bell 3 run (pass failed)

THS – O. Brown 7 run (Hutton kick)

Ridgeview 20, Union 11

In a marquee Mountain 7 District matchup between quality clubs and fierce rivals, it was once again a reliable senior leading the way for the Ridgeview Wolfpack.

Cannon Hill collected 82 rushing yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns, whole also throwing the game-clinching scoring strike as the dudes from Dickenson County improved to 6-0 on Friday night with a win over the Union Bears.

Hill scored on runs off 11 and 5 yards for the Wolfpack and connected with Branson Honaker on a fourth-down TD with 7:25 left that sealed the deal.

Ryan O’Quinn rushed for 80 yards and threw for 86.

Reyshawn Anderson had Union’s only touchdown and finished with a team-high 46 yards on the ground.

Union 0 3 8 0—11

Ridgeview 7 0 7 6—20

Scoring Summary

R – C. Hill 11 run (Smith kick)

U – Harmon 29 FG

R – C. Hill 5 run (Smith kick)

U – R. Anderson 31 run (Bostic run)

R – Honaker 2 pass from Hill (kick failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: U 9, R 16; Rushes-Yards: U 27-127, R 35-195; Passing Yards: U 53, R 88; Comp.-Att.-Int.: U 7-11-0, R 10-16-0.

Wise Central 41,

John Battle 14

For the game’s first 20 minutes, the John Battle Trojans played Wise County Central on equal terms.

After that it was all Warriors, all the time.

Central reeled off 27 unanswered points in rolling to a Mountain 7 District victory in Bristol as Alec Gent and Talan Yates each scored two touchdowns.

It was the second straight game in which Battle (1-5) struggled down the stretch as Patrick Henry put up 36 unanswered points on the Trojans two weeks ago.

Two touchdown passes from Noah Sills to Broadie Bailey resulted in Battle’s scores, the last of which pulled the Trojans even at 14-14 with 8:16 remaining in the second quarter. Sills finished with 234 yards through the air.

Braeden Church had a touchdown run and threw a scoring strike to Yates. Dane Elkins also scored as Central outgained Battle 324-95 on the ground.

Wise Central 7 21 13 0—41

John Battle 7 7 0 0—14

Scoring Summary

WC – Gent 3 run (Onate kick)

JB – Bro. Bailey 9 pass from Sills (Cochrane kick)

WC – Elkins 3 run (Onate kick)

JB – Bro. Bailey 17 pass from Sills (Cochrane kick)

WC – Church 27 run (Onate kick)

WC – Yates 57 pass from Church (Onate kick)

WC – Gent 20 run (Onate kick)

WC – Yates 17 run (run failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: WC 15, JB 12; Rushes-Yards: WC 40-324, JB 27-95; Passing Yards: WC 72, JB 234; Comp.-Att.-Int.: WC 3-9-0, JB 10-21-0; Fumbles-Lost: WC 1-1, JB 3-1; Penalties-Yards: WC 5-40, JB 9-57; Punts-Average: WC 1-37, JB 2-40.

Abingdon 35, Marion 6

Alex Hawkins led the way for an Abingdon defense that limited Marion to 45 total yards and two first downs as the Falcons pulled away late for a non-district road win.

Hawkins was pretty darn good on the other side of the ball too as he gained 144 rushing yards on 26 carries and scored two touchdowns.

Luke Honaker (11 carries, 72 yards) also scored two TDs, while Will Henley capped off the scoring. The Falcons finished with 257 yards on the ground.

Ricky Carroll returned a kickoff in the third quarter for Marion’s only touchdown and that brought the Scarlet Hurricanes within 14-6. However, the rest of the game belonged to Abingdon.

Owen Barr, Rohn Lee, Baylee Blevins and Dasean Lucas also delivered for Abingdon’s D.

Abingdon 7 7 7 14—35

Marion 0 0 6 0—6

Scoring Summary

A – Honaker 10 run (T. Reid kick)

A – Hawkins 6 run (T. Reid kick)

M – Carroll kickoff return (kick blocked)

A – Honaker 1 run (T. Reid kick)

A – Hawkins 1 run (T. Reid kick)

A – Henley 4 run (T. Reid kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: A 23, M 2; Rushes-Yards: A 53-257, M 20-32; Passing Yards: A 71, M 13; Comp.-Att.-Int.: A 5-8-1, M 1-4-0; Fumbles-Lost: A 1-1, M 3-2; Penalties-Yards: A 5-50, M 3-15; Punts-Average: A 1-21, M 4-41.3

Grundy 42, George Wythe 28

Isaiah Boyd ran for 238 yards and four touchdowns on just 11 carries and Ian Scammell added 168 yards and two scores on 23 carries to lead the Golden Wave past the Maroons.

Boyd scored on runs of 56, 43 and 70 in the first quarter alone as Grundy went up 22-7. He also had a 38-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.

Scammell ran for touchdowns of 33 and 25 yards in the second half for Grundy (3-3), which finished with 427 yards on the ground,.

Ben Jollay led George Wythe through the air, completing 15-of-19 passes for 192 and two scores, and also ran 53 yards and another touchdown. He threw scoring passes of 48 yards to Leyton Fowler and 20 yards to Austin Repass. Laden Houston also had a 15-yard touchdown run for Maroons to pull within 7-6 early in the first quarter.

George Wythe (4-3) threw for 224 yards on the night.

George Wythe 7 7 6 8 — 28

Grundy 22 6 6 8 — 42

Scoring summary

GR-Boyd 56 run (Scammell run)

GW-Houston 15 run (Mitchell kick)

GR-Boyd 43 run (Scammell run)

GR-Boyd 70 run (run failed)

GW-Fowler 48 pass from Ben Jollay (Mitchell kick)

GR-Scammell 33 run (run failed)

GW-B.Jollay 6 run (kick failed)

GR-Scammell 25 run (run failed)

GR-Boyd 38 run (Scammell pass from Lester)

GW-Repass 20 pass from B.Jollay (Houston pass from Houston)

Team Stats

First Downs: GW 16; GR 20. Rush-yards: GW 21-102; GR 45-427. Comp-Att-Int: GW 18-23-1; GR 4-8-0. Pass yards: GW 224; GR 24. Fumbles-Lost: GW 2-1; GR 1-0. Penalty-yards: GW 9-65; GR 5-31.

Tazewell 56, Richlands 37

Behind 404 yards and six passing touchdowns from Carter Creasy, Tazewell knocked off Richlands for a Southwest District triumph at Ernie Hicks Stadium on Friday night.

The Bulldogs (4-3, 2-1) received three touchdowns apiece from Logan McDonald and Cassius Harris.

It was just the fifth time in the past 32 meetings with Richlands (1-6, 0-3) that Tazewell laid claim to a win over its archrival.

Dylan Brown of Richlands racked up 368 yards of total offense and five total touchdowns.

Tazewell 13 6 14 23—56

Richlands 14 3 13 7—37

Scoring Summary:

T—Harris 14 yard pass from Creasy (Dagout kick)

R—Brown 1 yard run (Bandy kick)

R—Brown 39 yard run (Bandy kick)

T—Dowdy 80 yard pass from Creasy (run failed)

R—Bandy 35 yard kick

T—McDonald 10 yard pass from Creasy (kick failed)

T—McDonald 16 yard pass from Creasy (Dagout kick)

R—Brown 20 yard run (kick blocked)

T—McDonald 67 yard pass from Creasy (Dagout kick)

R—Brown 5 yard run (Bandy kick)

R—Wall 19 yard pass from Brown (Bandy kick)

T—Harris 3 yard pass from Creasy (pass good)

T—Harris 5 yard run (pass good)

T—Taylor 15 yard run (Dagout kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: T 28, R 24; Rushes-Yards: T 152, R 210; Passing Yards: T 404, R 219; Comp.-Att.-Int: T 25-39-1, R 17-19-0; Fumbles-Lost: T 0-0, R 2-2; Penalties-Yards: T 5-35, R 8-75; Punts-Average: T 1-15, R 0-0.

Rye Cove 35, Eastside 14

Landon Lane rushed for two scores and also threw a touchdown pass as Rye Cove recorded a Cumberland District win over visiting Eastside.

Rye Cove (6-1) racked up 338 yards of total offense and the attack was balanced. Lane (13 carries, 64 yards; 9-of-13 passing, 108 yards), Will Rollins (13 carries, 75 yards), Luke Jessee (two catches, 49 yards) and Payton Darnell (seven carries, 60 yards, two catches, 30 yards; three total TDs) were among the standouts as the Eagles bounced back from last week’s loss to Lee High.

Eastside (0-7) received 75 rushing yards and 77 passing yards from Payton Adkins. The Spartans’ touchdowns came in the second quarter via Luke Trent’s interception return for a score and a TD pass from Adkins to Eli McCoy.

Four lost fumbles didn’t help Eastside’s cause.

Eastside 0 14 0 0—14

Rye Cove 6 22 0 7—35

Scoring Summary

RC – Lane 3 run (kick failed)

E – McCoy 5 pass from Adkins (L. McConnell kick)

RC – P. Darnell 23 run (P. Darnell pass from Lane)

RC – P. Darnell 14 run (pass intercepted)

RC – P. Darnell 26 pass from Lane (Lane run)

E – L. Trent 83 INT return (L. McConnell kick)

RC – Lane 1 run (Roach-Hodge kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: E 12, RC 22; Rushes-Yards: E 30-135, RC 44-220; Passing Yards: E 85, RC 118; Comp.-Att.-Int.: E 9-18-0, RC 9-13-2; Fumbles-Lost: E 4-4, RC 1-1; Penalties-Yards: E 13-90, RC 6-60; Punts-Average: E 2-27.5, RC 0-0.

Lebanon 42, Northwood 0

Freshman Mike Reece threw four touchdown passes, with Zach Hertig and Jacob Crabtree catching two apiece to lead the Pioneers to a Hogoheegee District shutout of the Panthers.

Reece completed scoring passes of 14 and 69 yards to Hertig and 53 and 38 to Crabtree. Grayson Olson scored on a 1-yard scoring run and Colton Barton added a 20-yard touchdown run. Carter Dillon made all six of his extra point attempts for the Pioneers (4-3).

Northwood (3-3) had its three-game losing streak snapped.

Lebanon 14 28 0 0 — 42

Northwood 0 0 0 0 — 0

Scoring Summary

L-Hertig 14 pass from Reece (Dillon kick)

L-Crabtree 53 pass from Reece (Dillon kick)

L-Olson 1 run (Dillon kick)

L-Crabtree 38 pass from Reece (Dillon kick)

L-Hertig 69 pass from Reece (Dillon kick)

L-Barton 20 run (Dillon kick)

Lee High 53, J.I. Burton 34

Touchdown runs by Grayson Huff and Connor Roop in crunch time helped Lee High pull away for a non-district win over the J.I. Burton Raiders at Five Star Stadium.

Huff scored on a go-ahead 3-yard touchdown run with 6:27 remaining to turn a 34-33 deficit into a 39-34 lead. Roop scored twice – with 3:27 left and 15 ticks remaining – to seal the deal. Huff finished with 127 yards on 23 carries and three TDs.

Noa Godsey had 200 passing yards and 119 rushing yards for Burton.

J.I. Burton 6 14 8 6—34

Lee High 13 14 6 20—53

Scoring Summary

L – Early 9 run (Dinsmore kick)

JIB – T. Keys 2 run (pass failed)

L – Huff 13 run (kick blocked)

JIB – T. Keys 5 run (T. Keys run)

L – Early 7 pass from Pendergraft (Dinsmore kick)

L – Hammonds 3 run (Dinsmore kick)

JIB – Dutton 27 pass from Godsey (run failed)

JIB – Hart 31 pass from Godsey (T. Keys run)

L – Huff 26 run (run failed)

JIB – Dutton 6 run (run failed)

L – Huff 3 run (run failed)

L – Roop 52 run (Dinsmore kick)

L – Roop 15 run (Dinsmore kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: JIB 20, L 27; Rushes-Yards: JIB 37-177, L 36-267; Passing Yards: JIB 200, L 182; Comp.-Att.-Int.: JIB 13-25-2, L 12-17-0; Fumbles-Lost: JIB 1-1, L 2-0; Penalties-Yards: JIB 5-45, L 5-50; Punts-Average: JIB 1-18, L 1-7.

David Crockett 27, West Ridge 23

Some clutch plays down the stretch allowed David Crockett to rally past the Wolves of West Ridge.

West Ridge led 9-0 at one point and went up 16-13 with 8:08 remaining on a Cale Bryant touchdown.

However, Crockett scored on a go-ahead touchdown pass from Jake Fox to Lamarkus Dunn with 7:54 remaining and added another score with 5:55 left after recovering a fumble by the Wolves.

West Ridge (3-4) got one last touchdown and had the ball on Crockett’s 8-yard on the game’s final play, but failed to convert.

Twin Springs 42, Castlewood 12

Ryan Horne bulled his way to a big night on the ground with 364 yards and five touchdowns as the Twin Springs Titans trounced the Blue Devils of Castlewood.

Horne scored on runs of 29, 5, 16, 70 and 31 yards.

Kaden Lasley led Castlewood with 90 rushing yards on 17 carries and a touchdown. Cayden Dishman caught a scoring strike from Forrest McConnell in accounting for the Blue Devils' other score.

Castlewood (1-5) has lost five straight.

Sullivan East 54, Union County 12

Drake Fisher threw for 236 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for two more scores in lead the Patriots pounded Union County for a homecoming win.

Tyler Cross led the Patriots with six receptions for 107 yards and two touchdowns. Masun Tate added three catches for 50 yards.

Kaden Roberts ran for three touchdowns and Corbin Laisure added one for the Patriots.