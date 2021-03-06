PREP ROUNDUP: Jollay leads George Wythe to win over Bland County, 56-8

Sophomore Ben Jollay made his first varsity start at quarterback on Saturday afternoon for the George Wythe High School Maroons.
To say it went well would be a vast understatement.
Jollay passed for 106 yards and rushed for 103 more as GW opened the season with a 56-8 Mountain Empire District football win over the Bland County Bears.
Jollay scored on a 74-yard touchdown run and also threw scoring strikes to Leyton Fowler and Braydon Thompson. He was a perfect 3-for-3 through the air.
Thompson had 97 rushing yards, 60 receiving yards and totaled three TDs. Senior Yianni Kapranos rushed for 54 yards on eight carries and a pair of touchdowns, while going 8-for-8 on PAT kicks.
Bland County (0-2) managed just 10 total yards of offensive, five first downs and trailed 49-0 at halftime.
George Wythe 21 28 0 7—56
Bland County 0 0 0 8—8
Scoring Summary
GW – Kapranos 19 run (Kapranos kick)
GW – Fowler 10 pass from Ben Jollay (Kapranos kick)
GW – Kapranos 1 run (Kapranos kick)
GW – Thompson 8 run (Kapranos kick)
GW – Thompson 25 run (Kapranos kick)
GW – Ben Jollay 74 run (Kapranos kick)
GW – Thompson 60 pass from Ben Jollay (Kapranos kick)
GW – Peyton Coe 2 fumble return (Kapranos kick)
BC – Johnson 24 pass from Myers (Morehead pass from Myers)
Team Stats
First Downs: GW 15, BC 5; Rushes-Yards: GW 31-307, BC 18-(-47); Passing Yards: GW 139, BC 57; Comp-Att-Int.: GW 5-5-0, BC 7-20-1; Fumbles-Lost: GW 2-1, BC 2-1; Penalties-Yards: GW 7-70, BC 8-62; Punts-Average: GW 1-39, BC 6-36.
Thomas Walker 20, Rye Cove 14
Kenny Ball can do good things with the ball in his hands and the Thomas Walker standout proved it once again on Saturday.
Ball’s 92-yard punt return with 8:49 remaining was his third and final TD of the day and it put the Pioneers ahead to stay in a Cumberland District win at Rye Cove.
TW (1-1, 1-0) was outgained 274-192 and overcame a big day by Rye Cove’s Mason Hardin, who ran for 206 yards and a TD.
Rye Cove (0-2, 0-1) also received 89 rushing yards and a score form Zach Baker.
Thomas Walker 6 6 0 8—14
Rye Cove 6 0 8 0—14
Scoring Summary
TW – Ball 4 run (run failed)
RC – Baker 54 run (run failed)
TW – Ball 3 run (run failed)
RC – Hardin 31 run (Howell run)
TW – Ball 92 punt return (Kidwell run)
Team Stats
First Downs: TW 10, RC 15; Rushes-Yards: TW 27-176, RC 50-274; Passing Yards: TW 16, RC 0; Comp-Att-Int.: TW 1-5-1, RC 0-3-0; Fumbles-Lost: TW 0-0, RC 1-0; Penalties-Yards: TW 5-35, RC 2-10; Punts-Average: TW 1-28, RC 1-52
Eastside 43, Twin Springs 30
Eastside quarterback Will Stansberry stood out the most in a game that featured plenty of big plays and two guys named Eli McCoy on opposite sides.
Stansberry passed for 163 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 104 yards and a pair of scores as the Spartans outlasted the Twin Springs Titans for a Cumberland District victory.
Eastside’s Eli McCoy (six receptions, 133 yards, two TDs) was the top target for Stansberry as the winners racked up 356 yards of total offense.
Eastside (2-0, 1-0) led 35-8 after three quarters and then held off a furious Twin Springs comeback attempt in a game played at Wise County Central.
Twin Springs was led by Ryan Horne’s 106 rushing yards in its season-opener.
Eli McCoy had two touchdowns for Twin Springs as he shared more than the same name with his Eastside counterpart as they both had two-TD games.
Twin Springs 8 0 0 22—30
Eastside 7 6 22 8—43
Scoring Summary
E – Raymond 6 run (Hill kick)
TS – Gilmer 49 pass from Elliott (Horne run)
E – Eli McCoy 11 pass from Stansberry (kick failed)
E – Stansberry 11 run (Jones run)
E – Stansberry 70 run (Hill kick)
E – Eli McCoy pass from Stansberry (Hill kick)
TS – Eli McCoy 30 run (Horne run)
TS – Eli McCoy 11 run (Horne run)
E – Hill 33 run (Stansberry run)
TS – Horne 4 run (pass failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: TS 20, E 12; Rushes-Yards: TS 45-175, E 32-193; Passing Yards: TS 102, E 163; Comp-Att-Int.: TS 5-11-1, E 8-15-0; Fumbles-Lost: TS 3-2, E 6-2; Penalties-Yards: TS 8-50, E 11-127; Punts-Average: TS 2-22.5, E 2-2
Holston 47, Twin Valley 0
Holston playmaker Quaheim Brooks threw three touchdown passes to three different receivers and also rushed for a score as the Cavaliers cruised past Twin Valley for a non-district win.
Brooks rushed for 60 yards on eight carries, while going 18-of-21 through the air for 182 yards and hooking up with Jordan Ezzell, Logan Walden and Gage Quina on scoring strikes.
Holston (2-1) finished with 470 yards of total offense.
Trent Johnson (four carries, 98 yards, two touchdowns) and Brycen Sheets also played well on offense. Johnson and Tristan Allen had interceptions as Holston kept Twin Valley (1-1) out of the end zone.
Holston 14 14 12 7—47
Twin Valley 0 0 0 0—0
Scoring Summary
H – Ezzell 22 pass from Brooks (Blevins run)
H – Walden 5 pass from Brooks (run failed)
H – Brooks 12 run (run failed)
H – Quina 22 yards from Brooks (Walden pass from Brooks)
H – T. Johnson 48 run (pass failed)
H – T. Johnson 19 run (kick failed)
H – Sheets 11 run (Allen kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: H 23, TV 1; Rushes-Yards: H 45-288, TV 23-56; Passing Yards: H 182 , TV 40; Comp-Att-Int.: H 18-21-0, TV 3-7-2; Fumbles-Lost: H 0-0, TV 2-2; Penalties-Yards: H 4-40, TV 4-20
Honaker 35, Hurley 0
Honaker needed double overtime to beat Hurley in the previous meeting between the Black Diamond District rivals.
Skylar Miller helped ensure the Tigers won handily on Saturday as he rushed for 167 yards on 11 carries and scored twice.
Honaker (1-2, 1-0) limited Hurley (1-2, 0-1) to 127 yards of total offense and capitalized on six turnovers.
Dakota Hall and Trevor Miller also had rushing touchdowns for Honaker, while Adain Lowe returned a punt for a touchdown.
Lowe also had 7 ½ tackles, while Jayson Mullins made 6 ½ stops as the Tigers posted the shutout.
Honaker 7 21 0 7—35
Hurley 0 0 0 0—0
Scoring Summary
Hon – Lowe 40 punt return (Goodman kick)
Hon – Hall 5 run (Goodman kick)
Hon – T. Miller 4 run (Goodman kick)
Hon – S. Miller 70 run (Goodman kick)
Hon – S. Miller 45 run (Goodman kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: Hon 9, Hur 6; Rushes-Yards: Hon 28-219, Hur 46-125; Passing Yards: Hon 30, Hur 2; Comp.-Att.-Int.: Hon 1-7-0, Hur 2-8-2; Fumbles-Lost: Hon 4-3, Hur 4-4; Penalties-Yards: Hon 4-35, Hur 6-60; Punts-Average: Hon 5-21.8, Hur 5-31.
Union 26, Gate City 6
Zavier Lomax scored two touchdowns and Union’s defense played well once again in a Mountain 7 District triumph over the Gate City Blue Devils at Legion Field.
Union (2-0, 2-0) has allowed just six points in two games this season.
Gate City (0-3, 0-3) got its lone touchdown from Luke Reed.
Union 0 14 6 6—26
Gate City 0 6 0 0—6
Scoring Summary
U — Lomax 32 run (Crist kick)
U — Rasnick 8 pass from Bunch (Crist kick)
GC — Reed 20 run (kick failed)
U — Lomax 11 run (kick failed)