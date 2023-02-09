The boys hoops teams at Grundy and Eastside currently sit in second place in their respective districts. In a matchup between the foes on Wednesday evening, the Golden Wave was first rate.

Landon Johnson scored 17 points and Jonah Looney added a 15-point, 11-rebound performance in Grundy’s quality 54-49 victory over the visiting Spartans.

The Wave raced out to a 36-22 halftime lead and held off Eastside down the stretch.

“We played really good basketball for three quarters,” said Grundy coach Brian Looney. “In the fourth we let Eastside close our lead by turning the ball over and missing some easy shots. Cred it to Eastside, they always play hard and I told my kids that the game wasn’t over until the last second ticked off in the fourth quarter. Thankfully we held on and hit some crucial free throws down the stretch.”

Caleb Conaway contributed seven rebounds and four steals, while Logan Lester finished with five assists and five steals.

Senior Eli McCoy of Eastside led all scorers with 21 points. Cole Mullins added 11 points in the losing effort by the Spartans.

Grundy (14-7) finished second to Honaker in the Black Diamond District regular-season race.

Eastside (11-10) trails Twin Springs by one game in the Cumberland District standings.

Marion 83, Tazewell 49

Jack Ford is built tough and he showed Tazewell just how tough he was on Wednesday night.

He knocked down seven 3-pointers and pumped in 33 points to lead the Scarlet Hurricanes past the Bulldogs.

Parker Wolfe (17 points) and J.B. Carroll (10 points) also led the way.

Carter Creasy led Tazewell with 14 points.

Chilhowie 60, Union 57

Zac Hall scored 31 points, including two go-ahead free throws with 58 seconds remaining, and also hauled down 14 rebounds to lead the Warriors to a non-district victory at Union.

Chilhowie (19-3), which got 11 of Hall’s points in the final period, also received 10 points from Aiden Bartuski.

Union (8-13) was led by Brayden Wharton, who had five of the Bears’ eight 3-pointers, with 21 points. Kam Bostic added 11 for Union, which hosts Gate City on Friday.

Galax 75, Northwood 68

Josh Jemison scored 18 points to lead four Maroon Tide scorers in double figures in a non-district win at Northwood.

Northwood also had four scorers in double figures, led by Owen Doane with 16 points, 14 for Harley Turley, 12 from Sam Rhea and 10 for Caleb Johnson.

Evan Noel added 16 points and Adam Dillon and Allen Gentry added 13 each for Galax.

GIRLS

Honaker 50, Council 11

The Black Diamond District is fit to be tied.

Kalli Miller had 13 points as the Honaker Tigers trounced Council and pulled even with the Twin Valley Panthers atop the league’s standings.

Honaker (15-7, 7-1) plays Twin Valley (16-6, 7-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Grundy High School in a one-game playoff to determine the BDD’s top seed for the Region 1D tournament.

It will actually be the fourth meeting between the teams this season.

Honaker beat Twin Valley in a tournament in Bristol in December and in the first meeting a few weeks later. Twin Valley won the most recent matchup.

The Tigers had no trouble putting away Council, which had just two points in the second half. Tailor Nolley added nine points for the winners.

Council (3-17, 1-6) received eight of its points from Ella Rasnake.

Council and Hurley (5-16, 1-7) finished tied for fourth place in the Black Diamond District and will play in the first round of the league tournament on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Galax 54, Northwood 12

The Panthers lost a non-district game at home by a large margin.

Marion 63, Tazewell 42

Marion bounced back from Tuesday’s lopsided loss to Richlands by trumping Tazewell.

Maddie Day led Tazewell with 16 points and scored her 1,000th career point.