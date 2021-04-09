PREP ROUNDUP: Jillian Shackelford (Sullivan East), Zach Hertig (Lebanon), Dianna Spence (Virginia High), Tenley Jackson (Thomas Walker), Daniel Goode (George Wythe) among Thursday's stars

There is only one word to describe Jillian Shackelford’s performance for Sullivan East High School’s softball squad on Thursday.
Perfect.
Shackelford shackled the Hampton Bulldogs as she pitched a five-inning perfect game with seven strikeouts in a 17-0 non-conference triumph.
She also went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs at the plate.
Allie White made two diving catches in center field to preserve Shackelford’s masterpiece and also scored three runs. Cayden Bawgus, Tori Leonard, Kinzie Brown and Mia Shaver added two hits apiece as the Patriots pounded out 15 hits.
East (8-6) scored 10 runs in the third inning with Bawgus blasting a three-run homer during that uprising.
FOOTBALL
Lebanon 21, Lee High 14
Lebanon’s Zach Hertig put a hurting on Lee High.
Hertig ripped off a 59-yard touchdown run and also caught a 15-yard scoring strike from his brother, Hunter, as Lebanon downed the Generals in a VHSL Plus-One Game at Harry Stuart Field.
Fisher Martin also reached the end zone for the Pioneers.
Lebanon (4-3) jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter and held off Lee (0-7) in the second half. Tanner Laster accounted for both of Lee’s TDs.
Lee High 0 7 7 0—14
Lebanon 14 7 0 0—21
Scoring Summary
Leb – Z. Hertig 59 run (Johnson kick)
Leb – Z. Hertig 15 pass from H. Hertig (Johnson kick)
Leb – Martin 1 run (Johnson kick)
Lee – Laster 1 run (Dinsmore kick)
Lee – Laster 4 run (Dinsmore kick)
VOLLEYBALL
Thomas Walker 3, Twin Springs 0
Tenley Jackson dished out 27 assists and also had five digs as Thomas Walker clinched a VHSL Region 1D tournament bid with a 25-14, 25-19, 25-18 triumph over Twin Springs in the semifinals of the Cumberland District tourney.
TW also received 13 kills from Talyn Dibrell, 10 kills from Lakin Burke, 23 digs frim Kaytee Livesay and nine kills via Autumn Collingsworth.
Eastside 3, Rye Cove 0
Kacie Jones hustled her way to 26 digs as the Eastside Spartans overpowered Rye Cove for a 25-16, 25-12, 25-11 win in the semifinals of the Cumberland District tournament.
Anna Whited stuffed the stat sheet with 15 kills, 12 digs, four aces and three blocks, while Izzy Stevens (nine kills), Tinley Hamilton (24 assists, four aces) and Lexi Love (14 digs) also played well in the win.
Rye Cove received 14 digs from Cass Roach and six kills from Madeline Love.
Virginia High 3, Marion 2
For the first time all season, Virginia High was pushed beyond the third set.
For the 14th time this season, the Bearcats prevailed.
Dianna Spence and Adie Ratcliffe each slammed down 13 kills as VHS posted a 20-25, 25-17, 25-17, 21-25, 15-8 victory over Marion in the finals of the Southwest District tournament.
Caleigh Hampton (48 assists, 12 digs), Camden Jones (13 digs, 12 kills), Kelly Locke (10 kills, 10 digs), Maddy Moore (13 digs) and Bre Owens (20 digs) also played well for the Bearcats.
Audrey Moss had 14 kills, Chloe Campbell dished out 19 assists and Kaylyn Baggett slammed down seven kills for Marion.
Virginia High hosts Union and Marion entertains John Battle in first-round Region 2D tourney matches on Monday.
Lebanon 3, Richlands 0
Morgan Varney’s 14 digs and five kills were vital as Lebanon recorded a 25-21, 25-12, 25-12 win over Richlands in the third-place match of the Southwest District tournament.
Maggie Lampkin’s 12 assists, Julianna Stanley’s seven kills and Lily Gray’s 10-dig, five-ace, two-block outing for the Pioneers (10-5), who will play at Wise County Central on Monday at 6 p.m. in the first round of the regional tourney.
Union 3, Ridgeview 2
The two-time defending VHSL Region 2D champions will be back in the tournament field this season.
Isabella Blagg had 25 digs, 17 kills and two aces as the Union Bears outlasted the Ridgeview Wolfpack 25-18, 23-25, 25-19, 19-25, 15-5 to secure the Mountain 7 District’s final berth in the regional tourney.
Union (5-8) plays at Virginia High on Monday night in the first round. Brooke Bailey (36 assists, 15 digs, four kills), Gracie Gibson (41 digs), Jordan Shuler (35 digs, 14 kills) and Shae Henderson (seven kills, four digs) also played well for the Bears.
Ridgeview (4-9) received 37 digs from Lorin Phipps, 22 assists from Alyssa Price and 18 kills from Haley Mullins.
Chilhowie 3, Holston 0
Mary Beth Boardwine had 11 kills and two aces, and Hannah Goodwin added seven kills, four digs and three aces in Chilhowie’s 25-13, 25-22, 25-17 Hogoheegee District tournament championship game victory over Holston.
Chilhowie will be the second seed in next week’s Region 1D tournament. Hogoheegee top seed Patrick Henry opted out of the district tournament to alleviate any issues with the coronavirus.
Madison Prater (seven kills), Caitlin Pierce (11 digs, five kills), Dixie Mullinax (11 digs) and Kaitlyn Hopkins (eight digs) also contributed for the 9-3 Warriors.
Holston was led by Zoe Eldreth (seven kills, six digs), Madeline Statzer (17 digs, five kills, three aces) and Felicity Bonilla (20 assists, seven digs).
GOLF
Mountain Empire District Tournament
At Wytheville Country Club
Team Scores
George Wythe 287, Galax 370, Auburn 375, Fort Chiswell 392, Grayson County 401, Bland County 415
Individual Results
George Wythe – Daniel Goode 66, Benson Blevins 69, Peyton Coe 72, Paeton Phillippi 80, Reece Vaught 110, Stephen Jackson 116
Galax – Alex Brannock 83, Talan Gentry 85, Adam Dillon 99, Cameron Cruise 103, Josh Porterfield 113, Kemper Calhoun 114
Auburn – Caleb Wallace 86, Slater Linkous 87, Reed Underwood 90, Brantly Smith 112, Lucas Butler 125
Fort Chsiwell – Troy Tomlinson 83, Andrew Shelton 91, Logan Jonas 100, Dylan Wyatt 118
Grayson County – Levi Lundy 80, Matthew Rector 98, Beau Nichols 111, Madison Carrico 112, Haden Halsey 116, Hannah Repass 124
Bland County – Luke Parker 101, Andrew Hill 101, Kaegan Young 107, Ben Ratliff 116, David Boone 122, Nate Nolley 124
Notes: George Wythe and Galax’s teams advance to next week’s Region 1C tournament. Lundy (Grayson County), Rector (Grayson County), Linkous (Auburn), Wallace (Auburn), Underwood (Auburn) advance as individuals.