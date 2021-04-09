PREP ROUNDUP: Jillian Shackelford (Sullivan East), Zach Hertig (Lebanon), Dianna Spence (Virginia High), Tenley Jackson (Thomas Walker), Daniel Goode (George Wythe) among Thursday's stars

Lebanon 3, Richlands 0

Morgan Varney’s 14 digs and five kills were vital as Lebanon recorded a 25-21, 25-12, 25-12 win over Richlands in the third-place match of the Southwest District tournament.

Maggie Lampkin’s 12 assists, Julianna Stanley’s seven kills and Lily Gray’s 10-dig, five-ace, two-block outing for the Pioneers (10-5), who will play at Wise County Central on Monday at 6 p.m. in the first round of the regional tourney.

Union 3, Ridgeview 2

The two-time defending VHSL Region 2D champions will be back in the tournament field this season.

Isabella Blagg had 25 digs, 17 kills and two aces as the Union Bears outlasted the Ridgeview Wolfpack 25-18, 23-25, 25-19, 19-25, 15-5 to secure the Mountain 7 District’s final berth in the regional tourney.

Union (5-8) plays at Virginia High on Monday night in the first round. Brooke Bailey (36 assists, 15 digs, four kills), Gracie Gibson (41 digs), Jordan Shuler (35 digs, 14 kills) and Shae Henderson (seven kills, four digs) also played well for the Bears.

Ridgeview (4-9) received 37 digs from Lorin Phipps, 22 assists from Alyssa Price and 18 kills from Haley Mullins.

Chilhowie 3, Holston 0