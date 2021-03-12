PREP ROUNDUP: Jeremiah Allen leads Castlewood to gridiron win; Ridgeview, Lebanon, Virginia High, Union, George Wythe, Abingdon win in volleyball

The Castlewood Blue Devils bounced back in a big way.
After suffering a 15-point loss to J.I. Burton six days earlier, the Blue Devils took a 31-16 tri-umph over the Twin Springs Titans in a Cumberland District football clash played Thursday night in Nickelsville, Virginia.
Jeremiah Allen rushed for 217 yards on 21 carries and scored three TDs for Castlewood, while Landen Taylor also rushed for two scores.
Castlewood (2-1, 1-1) built a 13-0 halftime lead and when Twin Springs pulled within 25-16 with 7:20 remaining, head coach Chris Lark’s squad responded with a 37-yard scoring jaunt from Taylor with 4:58 left to put the game away.
Twin Springs (0-2, 0-2) was led by Kyler Ford’s 101 rushing yard. Eli McCoy and Noah Dorton accounted for the team’s touchdowns.
VOLLEYBALL
Ridgeview 3, Lee High 0
Lorin Phipps hustled her way to 31 digs – including the 1,000th of her career – as the Ridgeview Wolfpack collected a 25-19, 25-15, 25-17 Mountain 7 District victory over the Lee High Generals.
Ridgeview (2-3) received a 13-assist, nine-dig, five-ace performance from Alyssa Price too in winning its second straight match. Caiti Hill (15 digs), Haley Mullins (19 kills, five aces) and Kas-sidy Rasnick (12 assists) had notable performances as well.
Lebanon 3, Richlands 0
Cadyn Burke slammed down a dozen kills as Lebanon recorded a 25-19, 25-8, 25-7 Southwest District victory over Richlands and improved to 4-1.
The Pioneers were also powered by Maggie Lampkin’s seven assists and seven aces, Morgan Varney’s 15 assists, Alexis Horne’s nine digs and Alexis Phillips’ seven digs.
Virginia High 3, Marion 0
Caleigh Hampton dished out 24 assists and Camden Jones contributed 14 kills and 14 digs to lead Virginia High to a 25-15, 25-17, 25-15 Southwest District victory over Marion.
Kelly Locke added eight digs and five kills and Bre Owens had 10 digs for the 3-1 Bearcats.
Union 3, John Battle 0
Behind an 18-kill, 16-dig performance by Isabella Blagg, the Union Bears earned a 25-14, 25-21, 25-15 Mountain 7 District victory over the John Battle Trojans.
Brooke Bailey (28 assists), Gracie Gibson (14 digs, two aces), Gracey McKinney (15 digs, five kills, five aces, two blocks) and Jordan Shuler (five digs, three aces, three kills) also helped Un-ion improve to 2-3.
Battle (1-4) was led by Logan Leonard’s seven kills, Allison Smith’s 17 digs and Makenzie Smith’s nine assists.
George Wythe 3, Fort Chiswell 0
Alexis Vaught was on point with 12 assists, seven digs and six aces as the George Wythe Ma-roons rolled to a 25-17, 25-22, 25-12 Mountain Empire District win over rival Fort Chiswell.
Meleah Kirtner added nine digs and five kills for the Maroons, who moved to 3-2.
Abingdon 3, Wise County Central 0
Abby Boyd had 28 assists and eight digs and Morgan Blevins provided 13 kills and 11 digs, leading Abingdon to a 25-12, 15-13, 25-23 Mountain 7 District victory over the Warriors.
Lacie Bertke added 11 digs, while Alexis Brown had six kills and Taylor Statzer had eight for the 4-1 Falcons.
Wise County Central (3-2) was led by Kaitlin Glover (14 assists), Baleigh Allison (eight kills) and Hannah McAmis (19 digs).