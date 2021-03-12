PREP ROUNDUP: Jeremiah Allen leads Castlewood to gridiron win; Ridgeview, Lebanon, Virginia High, Union, George Wythe, Abingdon win in volleyball

The Castlewood Blue Devils bounced back in a big way.

After suffering a 15-point loss to J.I. Burton six days earlier, the Blue Devils took a 31-16 tri-umph over the Twin Springs Titans in a Cumberland District football clash played Thursday night in Nickelsville, Virginia.

Jeremiah Allen rushed for 217 yards on 21 carries and scored three TDs for Castlewood, while Landen Taylor also rushed for two scores.

Castlewood (2-1, 1-1) built a 13-0 halftime lead and when Twin Springs pulled within 25-16 with 7:20 remaining, head coach Chris Lark’s squad responded with a 37-yard scoring jaunt from Taylor with 4:58 left to put the game away.

Twin Springs (0-2, 0-2) was led by Kyler Ford’s 101 rushing yard. Eli McCoy and Noah Dorton accounted for the team’s touchdowns.

VOLLEYBALL

Ridgeview 3, Lee High 0

Lorin Phipps hustled her way to 31 digs – including the 1,000th of her career – as the Ridgeview Wolfpack collected a 25-19, 25-15, 25-17 Mountain 7 District victory over the Lee High Generals.