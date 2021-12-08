PREP ROUNDUP: Jenna Hare (Sullivan East), Emilee Brickey (Wise Central), Wade Martin (Chilhowie), Eli McCoy (Eastside), Josh Hall (Castlewood), Madison Looney (Grundy), Lakin Burke (Thomas Walker) star in Tuesday triumphs

Dylan Bartley pumped in 20 points as Sullivan East made a trip to Southwest Virginia and collected a 68-51 boys basketball win over the Gate City Blue Devils on Tuesday night.
Masun Tate added 16 points for East (6-1), which raced out to a 45-25 halftime lead and controlled the game from the start.
Senior Ryan Jessee had 14 points for Gate City, while sophomore Gunner Garrett gunned in 13 points.
Eastside 56, Grundy 34
Eli McCoy had 13 points, 10 rebounds and five steals to lead the Eastside Spartans to a non-district win over Grundy.
Shawn Mullins added 11 points for Eastside, while Jordan Gray’s stat line included nine points, five rebounds and four assists.
Eastside closed the first half on a 19-6 run to seize control.
Thomas Gilbert, Landon Johnson and Caleb Conway each had seven points for Grundy
Chilhowie 60, Grayson County 53
Wade Martin scored 29 points to help the Warriors avenge a 26-point loss to the Blue Devils last week.
Lucas Nash added eight points and 10 rebounds, while James Nash tallied nine points for the Warriors (1-1).
Only three Blue Devils scored, led by Andrew Shaffner with 24 points. Eli Gillespie scored 18 and Canaan Jones tossed in 11 in the loss.
Castlewood 58, Council 33
Josh Hall had 18 points and 11 rebounds as the Castlewood Blue Devils improved to 3-0 under the direction of first-year head coach Patrick Wade.
Jacob Lasley added eight points and 10 assists for Castlewood, while Brad McCoy scored nine points. Castlewood didn’t win a game last season.
Caleb Hess led Council with 12 points.
Marion 78, Rural Retreat 54
Grant Williams and Bradley Thomas each scored 16 points as the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes rolled to a win over Rural Retreat.
Jack Ford and Parker Wolfe added a dozen points apiece for the ‘Canes.
Brady Smith scored a game-high 23 points for Rural Retreat.
Rye Cove 86, Lee High 52
Ethan Chavez produced a 26-point, 11-rebound, four-assist masterpiece in Rye Cove’s rocking of Lee High.
Matthew Rhoton’s 23-point, nine-rebound showing and Zach Baker’s 22-point, three-steal stat line also helped the Eagles improve to 3-0.
Phelps (Ky.) 60, Hurley 51
Mason Prater scored 28 points as the Kentuckians held off Hurley for the win.
Landon Bailey’s 23 points and Will Layne’s 12 points were tops for Hurley.
Wise Central 71, Jenkins (Ky.) 42
Justin Boggs got his first win as Wise County Central’s head coach as the Warriors whipped a team from the Bluegrass State.
Jack England led Central’s balanced attack with 11 points, while Parker Collins, Gavin Hall and Casey Dotson each scored nine points.
GIRLS
Marion 42, Rural Retreat 31
Ella Grace Moss scored 13 points as defending Southwest District champion Marion beat defending Hogoheegee District champ Rural Retreat in a marquee non-district game.
Marion trailed 18-17 at halftime and 25-24 after three quarters, but the Scarlet Hurricanes closed the game on an 18-6 run.
Madison Fiscus and Annabelle Fiscus each had eight points for Rural Retreat.
Grundy 62, Eastside 51
Madison Looney had 25 points and 20 rebounds as Grundy improved to 4-1 with a quality non-district road win over the Eastside Spartans.
Jessi Looney (21 points, five rebounds, three steals) also played well for Grundy.
Eastside (2-2) was led by Taylor Clay’s 17 points, Izzy Hammons’ 15 points and a 10-point performance by Carter Powers.
Thomas Walker 59,
Cumberland Gap 53
Lakin Burke stuffed the stat sheet with 27 points, seven rebounds and seven steals as the Thomas Walker Pioneers posted a win over Cumberland Gap.
Patricia Bigge (18 points, eight rebounds) and Tenley Jackson (11 points) also played well for TW.
Emrey Glover led Cumberland Gap with 23 points.
Wise Central 78,
Tennessee High 27
Emilee Brickey drained five 3-pointers and finished with 18 points as the Wise County Central Warriors improved to 4-0 with a 51-point triumph at Viking Hall.
Jill Sturgill (17 points), freshman Emmah McAmis (15 points) and Isabella Sturgill (13 points) also played well for Central, which led 24-9 after one quarter and 45-16 at halftime.
The Warriors finished with a dozen 3-pointers.
THS (1-8) received 14 points from Kendall Cross.
Castlewood 27, Council 15
Bailee Varney scored 11 points as the Castlewood Blue Devils improved to 3-0.
Castlewood snapped a 73-game losing streak last season and the school from Russell County has opened the 2021-22 season on a winning streak.
Montana Sutherland added six points in the win.
George Wythe 58, Graham 36
George Wythe’s Hailey Patel poured in 25 points and pulled down four rebounds as the Maroons mashed Graham for a non-district win.
GW (1-2) also received a nine-point, nine-rebound performance from junior Maria Malavolti.
Senior Elle Gunter led Graham with 13 points.
Chilhowie 49, Grayson County 21
Katie Barr’s 15 points led a balanced attack as the Chilhowie Warriors ripped the Blue Devils of Grayson County.
Josie Sheets (14 points) and Hannah Goodwin (12 points) also played well for Chilhowie. The Warriors built a 26-15 halftime lead.
Sullivan East 77, Gate City 71
Jenna Hare had four of Sullivan East’s 10 3s to finish with 31 points to lead the Patriots past the Blue Devils.
Hayley Grubb added three 3s and 16 points, while Riley Nelson had 15 for the Patriots (8-3), which led 34-28 at halftime.
Gate City (1-2) was paced by Lexi Ervin with four 3s and 24 points. Addie Gibson added 21 points for the Blue Devils.
Sullivan East will participate in Roundball in the Hall at Freedom Hall on Friday and Saturday.
Ridgeview 62, Honaker 42
A 17-point, nine-rebound, six-block masterpiece courtesy of Hailey Sutherland helped Ridgeview roll to a non-district win over the Honaker Tigers.
Caylee Sykes added a dozen points for Ridgeview in its season-opener.
Alayna McNulty led Honaker with nine points.
Lee High 43, Rye Cove 41
Drew Cox scored 14 points as the Lee High Generals eked out a win over Rye Cove.
Kaylee Lamb led Rye Cove with 19 points, five rebounds and two steals, while Gracie Turner had seven points and seven rebounds.
Abingdon 50, Richlands 37
The duo of Sarah Williams (15 points) and Ella Seymore (12 points) led the way for Abingdon as the Falcons recorded a road win over Richlands.
Seven of the nine players on the roster scored for the Falcons, who pulled away in the second half.
Rachael Rife led Richlands with 11 points.