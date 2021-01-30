PREP ROUNDUP: Jean Mulumba (Virginia High), Zachary Baker (Rye Cove), Bradley Owens (Twin Springs), Nick Delatos (Holston), Sage Potts (Lebanon), Boyd cousins of Honaker had fine showings on Friday

Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw’s 17 points and a 15-point performance from Zach Dales were also highlights for the Bluefield bunch. Cade Berry (17 points) and Luke Wess (11 points) were the top scorers for Richlands.

Twin Springs 62, Castlewood 42

Bradley Owens had another big game – 29 points this time around – as the Twin Springs Titans dominated the second half in a Cumberland District win at Castlewood.

Connor Lane added 16 points for Twin Springs, which actually trailed 28-20 at halftime. However, the crew from Nickelsville outscored the Blue Devils 42-14 the rest of the way.

Dalton Fields led Castlewood with 12 points.

Honaker 58, Twin Valley 53

The Boyd family put on a shooting clinic Friday for the Bristol Tigers.

Trajon Boyd drained six 3-pointers and scored 24 points as Honaker held off Twin Valley for a Black Diamond District win. His cousin, Akilah Boyd, hit six 3s and scored 22 points for the Honaker girls on Friday as well.

T.J. Mullins (16 points) and Aidan Lowe (10 points) also played well for Honaker, which will play Grundy in a one-game BDD playoff next week to determine the league’s automatic bid to the Region 1D tournament.