PREP ROUNDUP: Jean Mulumba (Virginia High), Zachary Baker (Rye Cove), Bradley Owens (Twin Springs), Nick Delatos (Holston), Sage Potts (Lebanon), Boyd cousins of Honaker had fine showings on Friday

Jean Mulumba scored 17 points and Virginia High set the tone early as the Bearcats cruised to a 77-66 Southwest District boys basketball victory over Tazewell on Friday night in Bristol.
Virginia High raced out to a 21-12 lead after one quarter and Tazewell never recovered. Aquemini Martin (16 points), Dalton Taylor (14 points) and Ajanni Delaney (10 points) also keyed the win for the Bearcats.
Bryson McCall’s 22 points led Tazewell, while Tre Blankenship added a dozen points.
Northwood 69, Rural Retreat 42
Eli Carter led the way with 23 points to power the Panthers to a Hogoheegee District win over the Indians.
Carter also had 11 rebounds and eight blocks.
Michael Frye was in double figures with 15 points and Cole Rolen had 14 points with seven assists for Northwood.
Gatlin Hight led Rural Retreat with 15 points.
Lebanon 60, Marion 48
The Lebanon Pioneers once again worked overtime for a victory.
Sage Potts and Preston Steele combined to score 14 of Lebanon’s 16 points in OT as the Pioneers dominated the extra session in a Southwest District triumph over the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes.
Tied at 44 after four quarters, Lebanon (8-5, 4-5) outscored Marion 16-4 in overtime.
Potts (27 points) and Steele (15 points) were once again the pace-setters for Lebanon.
Grant Williams led Marion with 24 points, while Bradley Thomas supplied 10 points for the ‘Canes.
Chilhowie 67, Patrick Henry 62
Josh Tuell scored 22 points as Chilhowie held off Patrick Henry for a Hogoheegee District victory.
PH took the lead at one point late in the fourth quarter, but Chilhowie rallied. Dawson Walters added 10 points for the Warriors, who made 10 3-pointers.
Isaac Presley and Jake Hall each scored 18 points for PH with Presley draining six shots from beyond the arc.
Holston 63, Council 31
Nick Delatos sank six 3-pointers in scoring 30 points as the Holston Cavaliers closed out the regular season with a non-district win.
Holston (9-5) built a 24-12 halftime lead in winning its fifth straight. Caleb Stocks and Kadin Stepp scored 11 points apiece for the Council Cobras.
Graham 80, Richlands 49
David Graves scored 21 points as the Graham G-Men remained unbeaten with a Southwest District victory at Richlands.
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw’s 17 points and a 15-point performance from Zach Dales were also highlights for the Bluefield bunch. Cade Berry (17 points) and Luke Wess (11 points) were the top scorers for Richlands.
Twin Springs 62, Castlewood 42
Bradley Owens had another big game – 29 points this time around – as the Twin Springs Titans dominated the second half in a Cumberland District win at Castlewood.
Connor Lane added 16 points for Twin Springs, which actually trailed 28-20 at halftime. However, the crew from Nickelsville outscored the Blue Devils 42-14 the rest of the way.
Dalton Fields led Castlewood with 12 points.
Honaker 58, Twin Valley 53
The Boyd family put on a shooting clinic Friday for the Bristol Tigers.
Trajon Boyd drained six 3-pointers and scored 24 points as Honaker held off Twin Valley for a Black Diamond District win. His cousin, Akilah Boyd, hit six 3s and scored 22 points for the Honaker girls on Friday as well.
T.J. Mullins (16 points) and Aidan Lowe (10 points) also played well for Honaker, which will play Grundy in a one-game BDD playoff next week to determine the league’s automatic bid to the Region 1D tournament.
Isaac Cooper’s 14 points and Colton Compton’s 13 points were tops for TV.
Grundy 51, Hurley 21
Cade Looney’s 15-point, 10-rebound performance pushed the Grundy Golden Wave to a Black Diamond District throttling of Hurley.
Thomas Gilbert added 10 points and six rebounds for the Wave, while Landon Johnson came up with six steals. Grundy plays at Northwood today.
Landon Bailey scored 12 of Hurley’s 21 points.
Rye Cove 71, Eastside 62
Zachary Baker was the butter and eggs man for the Rye Cove Eagles as he cooked up 24 points, two assist and two steals in a Cumberland District victory over Eastside.
Ethan Chavez added 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Eagles, who beat Eastside for the second time this season.
Will Stansberry’s 21 points and seven assists, Eli McCoy’s 14 points and Jordan Gray’s 10 points and 10 rebounds were tops for Eastside.
Cherokee 53, Tennessee High 43
Tennessee High lost its second straight Big 7 Conference game. No other details were provided.
Providence 88,
Maryville Christian 48
James Reese went for 25 points as Providence Academy won easily.
GIRLS
Thomas Walker 68, J.I. Burton 26
Shelbie Fannon scored 21 points and Tenley Jackson fired in 15 points as Thomas Walker thumped J.I. Burton.
TW and Eastside remain tied for first place in the Cumberland District and a one-game playoff between the teams will likely be held next week in Norton if the standings hold true.
The Pioneers had no problem with Burton, turning the game into a blowout with a 22-3 run to close out the first half. Abigail Bullins added 12 points for the winners.
Seventeen of Burton’s 26 points came from Kaylee Jenkins.
Rural Retreat 64, Northwood 26
Delanie Trivitt is still sinking shots for Rural Retreat and the Indians are still winning.
Trivitt scored 22 points as Rural Retreat remained unbeaten in Hogoheegee District play. She had 25 points on Tuesday in a win at Chilhowie.
Madison Fiscus added 10 points for the Indians, who poured in 27 points in the first quarter.
Magan Frye led Northwood with nine points.
Virginia High 55, Tazewell 19
Virginia High’s Madison Worley went for 18 points, while Diana Spence scored a dozen points as the Bearcats closed out the regular season by trouncing Tazewell for a Southwest District victory.
VHS (9-5, 7-3) built a 34-11 halftime lead and nine different players ended up scoring for the team from Bristol.
Tazewell (1-13, 0-9) was led by Macie Alford’s eight points.
Twin Springs 44, Castlewood 23
Emaleigh Powers (15 points) and Kaylee Keith (10 points) were terrific as Twin Springs topped Castlewood for a Cumberland District win.
Castlewood snapped a 73-game losing streak on Thursday with a 35-25 win over Rye Cove, but couldn’t make it two in a row against the Titans.
The Blue Devils fell behind 16-5 after the first quarter and couldn’t recover. Junior Montana Sutherland’s 10 points led Castlewood.
Honaker 63, Twin Valley 43
Akilah Boyd tallied 22 points to lead the Tigers to a Black Diamond District win over the Panthers.
Kylie Vance had 10 rebounds for Honaker.
Kamryn Vance led Twin Valley with 17 points.
Chilhowie 45, Patrick Henry 24
Katie Barr (17 points) and Hannah Goodwin (10 points) played well as the Warriors of Chilhowie posted a Hogoheegee District win over Patrick Henry.
The Warriors (3-2) led 18-5 after one quarter and 30-12 at halftime en route to the victory. Ella Jackson paced PH with eight points.
Tennessee High 33, Cherokee 24
To say Tennessee High finished strong on Friday night would be an understatement.
The Vikings closed the game on a 20-4 run to record a Big 7 Conference road win at Cherokee.
THS (8-12, 3-8) trailed 12-5 at halftime and 19-13 after three quarters.
Tori Ryan (13 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks), Madison Blair (12 points, seven rebounds) and Riley Fritts (six rebounds, five assists) were the catalysts for the Vikings.
Happy Valley 50,
Sullivan Central 44
Sullivan Central senior Bre Yarber had a big-time performance with 29 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Cougars were stunned by Three Rivers Conference rival Happy Valley.
Gabby Wood had 15 points for HV.
Holston 57, Council 17
Emma Bishop had yet another double-double – finishing with 12 points and 10 rebounds – as the Holston Cavaliers crushed Council.
Kennedy Morgan (nine points, 10 rebounds) also played well in the win.
Providence Academy 50,
Maryville Christian 41
Taylor Price scored 18 to lead Providence Academy to a win over Maryville Christian.
SWIMMING
Southwest District Meet
At Virginia High
BOYS
Team Scores
Virginia High 115, Marion 84, Graham 80
Individual Winners
200 Medley Relay – Graham (White, Douthat, Jones, Bowman), 40.98; 200 Free – John David Moser (VHS), 1:57; 200 IM – Caleb Patton (Marion), 2:10.77; 50 Free – Brady Jones (Graham), 24.64; 100 Fly – John David Moser (VHS), 59.29; 100 Free – Conor Douthat (Graham), 55.38; 500 Free – Adam Harosky (VHS), 5:47.08; 200 Free Relay – Virginia High (Birt, Austin, Harosky, Moser), 1:45.46; 100 Back – Caleb Patton (Marion), 58.39; 100 Breast – Conor Douthat (Graham), 1:10.52; 400 Free Relay – Virginai High (Birt, Said, Harosky, Moser), 4:06.90
GIRLS
Team Scores
Marion 96, Graham 93, Virginia High 90, Tazewell 80
Individual Winners
200 Medley Relay – Graham (Shoemaker, Benson, Doncetz, Cline), 2:23.26; 200 Free – Ridley Little (VHS), 2:12; 200 IM – Margaret Ridlehuber (Tazewell), 2:35; 50 Free – Amelia Austin (VHS), 27.63; 100 Free – Bella Davis (Tazewell), 1:00.11; 500 Free – Ridley Little (VHS), 6:02.20; 200 Free Relay – Tazewell (Harvey, Davis, Darcy, Ridlehuber), 1:54.75; 100 Back – Amelia Austin (VHS), 1:07.50; 100 Breast – Katie Benson (Graham), 1:23; 400 Free Relay – Virginia High (Austin, Stacy, Holmes, Little), 4:33.11.