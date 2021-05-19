PREP ROUNDUP: Jaymen Buchanan (J.I. Burton), Seth Buchanan (Lebanon), Tyler Jordan (Castlewood), Aidan James (Virginia High)

For just the second time since the school was formed in the fall of 2011, the Eastside Spartans were not on the winning side of a regular-season Cumberland District baseball game.
J.I. Burton erupted for six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning as the Raiders recorded a 7-5 win on Tuesday.
Burton turned a 5-1 deficit into a two-run lead with its outburst. Jaymen Buchanan and Robert Emershaw each had two RBIs in the win.
Jaxsyon Collins had two hits and four RBIs for Eastside.
Lebanon 11, Marion 0
Sophomore Seth Buchanan struck out six in pitching his first varsity no-hitter as the Lebanon Pioneers mashed Marion for a Southwest District victory.
Preston Steele went 3-for-3 with five RBIs to lead the Pioneers at the plate.
Castlewood 10, Thomas Walker 9
Tyler Jordan delivered the go-ahead, two-run hit in the top of the seventh inning as Castlewood collected a Cumberland District win at Thomas Walker.
The Blue Devils scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning in rallying for the win. Payton King added two hits in the win, while Coleman Cook was the winning pitcher in relief.
Caleb Yeary had three hits for TW.
Honaker 12-10, Twin Valley 0-4
Alex Barton and Jax Horn combined for a no-hitter to lift Honaker to a 12-0 Black Diamond District doubleheader opening game victory against the Panthers.
T.J. Hubbard and Levi McGlothlin had three hits each. Two of Hubbard’s hits were triples, along with two runs scored. Wes Yates added two hits and scored two runs, while Jayson Mullins had a triple, drove in two runs and scored two more.
Dylan Barrett triples, drove in three runs and stole two bases in Honaker’s 10-4 second game win. Evan Justus scored two runs and had three stolen bases. Twin Valley was led by Chase Cordle, who drove in two runs, and Isaac Cooper who scored twice in the loss.
Abingdon 15, Ridgeview 0
Chase Hungate and Brody Dotson had three hits apiece and Ethan Gibson drove in four runs to help the Falcons to a five-inning Mountain 7 District win over the Wolfpack.
Hungate added three RBIs and three runs scored, while Dotson also drove in three. Gibson had two hits and scored twice. Gibson also got the win on the mound.
Brandon Beavers had the lone hit for Ridgeview.
Grayson Co. 15, George Wythe 2
Andrew Shaffner and Caleb Cheeks had two hits each to lead the Blue Devils to a Mountain Empire District victory over the Maroons.
Grayson County scored six runs in the third and four apiece in the first and fifth.
George Wythe (1-5) was led by Luke Jollay with two hits and one from Konard Holbrook.
Rye Cove 7, Twin Springs 6
Zach Baker had three hits and scored three runs and Dawson Kern scattered eight hits to pick up the win to lead the Eagles to a Cumberland District victory over the Titans.
Kern also scored four runs for Rye Cove. Andrew Jessee drove in two runs.
Twin Springs, which rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh to pull within a run, was led by Alex Dockery with two hits and two RBIs. Ryan Horne added a solo home run for the Titans.
Gate City 15, Union 5
Ryan Jessee drove in three runs and scored three times and Carson Jenkins had two hits, including a double, and also scored three runs, leading the Blue Devils to a Mountain 7 District five-inning win over the Bears.
Tyler Herron had two hits and scored two runs for Gate City. Ethan Fleming added two RBIs and two runs scored. Carter Babb picked up the win in relief of Jessee on the mound.
Espn Evans had a double and drove in two runs for Union, which used three pitchers in Gate City’s seven-run first inning.
Tazewell 12, Virginia High 6
Luke Childress and Jackson Myers scored three runs apiece as Tazewell took advantage of 10 walks and four errors to claim a Southwest District victory over the Bearcats.
Jonathan Davis and Myers drove in two runs each for the Bulldogs. Davis scattered eight hits in a complete game effort to pick up the win.
Cole Hartsock took the loss on the mound, but did lead the Bearcats with two hits and two RBIs.
SOFTBALL
Richlands 5, Graham 3
Erica Lamie had three hits, including a double, and also pitched the final four innings to lift Richlands to a Southwest District win over the G-Men.
Izabella Dye had a double for Richlands. Arin Rife picked up the win, working three innings for the Blue Tornado.
Chris Flanagan had a double for Graham. Kylie Thompson took the loss in the circle.
Abingdon 8, Ridgeview 7
Kendel Yates had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in four runs to lift the Falcons to a Mountain 7 District victory over the Wolfpack.
Hannah Dillard scattered six hits and struck out six to pick up the win.
McKenna McFall homered for Ridgeview.
Virginia High 24, Tazewell 9
Aidan James went 2-for-3, scored three times and collected four RBIs as Virginia High topped Southwest District rival Tazewell in a game that was a slugfest in every sense of the word.
VHS pounded out 19 hits and led 9-5 after the first inning.
Carrie Patrick (two hits), Autumn Owens (three hits, three RBIs), Harley Holmes (two hits), Rylee Corvin (3-for-4, two runs, two RBIs), Kylie Garrett (3-for-5, two runs), Alexis Frazier (two this) and Paisley Corvin (four runs, three RBIs) were part of Virginia High’s hit parade.
Abby Whittaker had two RBIs for Tazewell.
Twin Springs 10, Rye Cove 3
Lexi Austin was 5-for-5, including a double, and also scored four runs to lead the Titans to a Cumberland District win over the Eagles.
Emaleigh Powers added a double and Jess Burke earned the win for Twin Springs.
Jasmine Maness had two hits, including a double for Rye Cove (2-6). Losing pitcher Lexie Rhoton had a double in the loss.
John Battle 3,
Wise County Central 2
Alyssa Kate Wallace hit a home run and also made a key outfield assist from her spot in center as the John Battle Trojans edged Wise County Central for a Mountain 7 District win.
Logan Leonard also homered for Battle (7-0), while Hanna Jo McReynolds struck out seven in pitching a five-hitter.
GIRLS SOCCER
John Battle 5, Honaker 0
Taylor Wallace scored four goals and Claire Booher added one to lead the Trojans past the Tigers.
Sarah Rice had an assist and Macie Rafliff had six saves in goal for unbeaten John Battle (6-0).
Virginia High 5, Tazewell 2
Maria Wilson and Mary Catron Wilson scored two goals each and Adie Ratcliffe added one to lead the Bearcats to a Southwest District victory over the Bulldogs.
Madison Worley had 10 saves in goal for Virginia High (4-0), which got assists from Aly Wright, Caleigh Hampton, Kaleigh Gutknecht, Maria Wilson and Ratcliffe.
Abingdon 2 Gate City 1
Caroline Jones scored with two minutes remaining on an assist from Ava Boltwood for a Mountain 7 District victory over the Blue Devils.
Caroline McMurray scored the first Abingdon (3-0-3) goal off a corner kick by Ella Seymore.
BOYS SOCCER
John Battle 8, Honaker 1
John Battle played a game of Chase on Tuesday.
Chase Martin scored four goals and Chase Ratliff found the back of the net three times as the Trojans trumped Honaker.
Juvy Hypolitte-Jean added a goal and two assists for Battle (3-3), while Nick Ward, Josiah Chambers, Will Monk and Tom Musgrave also had assists.
Honaker got its goal from Zane Johnson.