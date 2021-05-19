PREP ROUNDUP: Jaymen Buchanan (J.I. Burton), Seth Buchanan (Lebanon), Tyler Jordan (Castlewood), Aidan James (Virginia High)

Grayson County scored six runs in the third and four apiece in the first and fifth.

George Wythe (1-5) was led by Luke Jollay with two hits and one from Konard Holbrook.

Rye Cove 7, Twin Springs 6

Zach Baker had three hits and scored three runs and Dawson Kern scattered eight hits to pick up the win to lead the Eagles to a Cumberland District victory over the Titans.

Kern also scored four runs for Rye Cove. Andrew Jessee drove in two runs.

Twin Springs, which rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh to pull within a run, was led by Alex Dockery with two hits and two RBIs. Ryan Horne added a solo home run for the Titans.

Gate City 15, Union 5

Ryan Jessee drove in three runs and scored three times and Carson Jenkins had two hits, including a double, and also scored three runs, leading the Blue Devils to a Mountain 7 District five-inning win over the Bears.

Tyler Herron had two hits and scored two runs for Gate City. Ethan Fleming added two RBIs and two runs scored. Carter Babb picked up the win in relief of Jessee on the mound.