PREP ROUNDUP: Jackson Gayle (John Battle), Cami DeBusk (Northwood), Carter Rouse (Rural Retreat), Lara McClanahan (Honaker) among Monday's standouts

Freshman Jackson Gayle pitched three scoreless innings with three strikeouts to notch his first varsity win and senior Bryson Almany connected for a grand slam as the John Battle Trojans took an 18-6 Mountain 7 District baseball win over the Lee High Generals on Monday.
Almany finished with five RBIs, while Ryan Mix (three hits, three RBIs), Noah Sills (three hits), Nolan Sailor (two hits) also had big days.
Twin Springs 3, Castlewood 0
The Titans scored three runs in the first inning en route to beating the Blue Devils.
Chase Daugherty pitched 62/3 innings for the win scattering five hits for Twin Springs.
Holston 9, Northwood 2
Grayson Surber scattered seven hits while striking out nine as the Cavaliers defeated the Panthers. Ahston Chaphin had three stolen bases in the win.
Rural Retreat 21, George Wythe 11
Carter Rouse had a pair of hits and drove in four runs to lead the Indians to a win over the Maroons.
Brady Smith and Ryan Newby each had three hits for Rural Retreat.
Chilhowie 11, Patrick Henry 11
Chilhowie and Patrick Henry battled to a Hogoheegee District tie due to darkness.
Chilhowie (4-2-1, 3-0-1) erased an early 10-4 deficit and the teams exchanged runs in the eighth inning.
Hamilton Adair (4-for-5, three runs) and Jake Eisert (three-run homer) were the stars for PH, while Daniel Hutton drove in three runs and Jordan Williams ahd three hits for Chilhowie.
SOFTBALL
Richlands 10, Grundy 1
Erica Lamie had a pair of doubles and Alyssa Burks delivered a triple as the Blue Tornado took the Southwest District win over the Golden Wave.
Honaker 13, Castlewood 0
Lara McClanahan hurled a five-inning one-hitter and also had two hits with three RBIs as the Tigers defeated Castlewood.
Patrick Henry 8, Chilhowie 1
Abigail Street scattered four hits with 14 strikeouts and collected four singles while scoring three runs as the Rebels took the win over the Warriors.
Dixie Mullinax had a double for Chilhowie.
Rural Retreat 7, George Wythe 4
Candice Miller scattered five hits and Haley Brown supplied the offense with a three-run home run in the third as the Indians took the win over the Maroons.