PREP ROUNDUP: J.I. Burton (Boys), Eastside (Girls) take first-round Region 1D road wins

Lonnie Lindsey and Noa Godsey each had 12 points to lead the J.I. Burton Raiders to a 51-35 win over the homestanding Hurley Rebels on Monday night in the first round of the VHSL Region 1D boys basketball tournament.
J.I. Burton (13-11) took an early first-quarter lead at 12-2 en route to the win. The Raiders will play at Hogoheegee District champion Northwood today at 6 p.m. in regional quarterfinal clash.
Landon Bailey led Hurley (6-16) with 15 points.
GIRLS
Eastside 41, Twin Valley 38
Freshman Azzy Hammons scored 31 of Eastside’s 41 points as the Spartans won at Twin Valley in the opening round of the VHSL Region 1D tournament.
Eastside (16-9) led 21-14 at halftime and 32-22 after three quarters and then held off the Panthers (16-7) down the stretch. The Spartans play at Hogoheegee District champion Rural Retreat tonight in a quarterfinal clash.
Carter Powers dished out six assists in the win.
Haylee Moore led Twin Valley with 19 points and 18 rebounds.
“Hats off to Eastside,” said Twin Valley coach Brian Moore. “We were never able to get any rhythm on offense due to their triangle-and-two and in the end that was the difference in the game. I am very proud of how we fought back. Our girls never gave up and in the end we still had a chance for a steal and a 3 to tie it. As a coach, that is all you can ask for.”