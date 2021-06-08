PREP ROUNDUP: Izzy Melvin (Marion), Brayden Wharton (Union), Anna Stacy (Virginia High), Drew Simmons (Richlands), Cade Looney (Grundy), Olivia Bailey (Rural Retreat) star in postseason wins

Kelly used great baseline play to outlast Elle Buddington 6-2, 6-1 at No. 6 singles to clinch a second straight state finals berth for the Warriors.

The Warriors were strong early on, with Sarah Randolph Warren defeating Haley Lunsford 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 singles to start the match. Maddie Farmer also didn’t surrender a game to Harmony Webb at No. 5 singles as Western took an early 2-0 lead.

Alison Selverstone posted a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Katelyn Creasey at No. 3 singles and Grace Nolasco followed suit with an impressive 6-3, 6-3 win over Lauren Goodman at No. 4 singles.

With top-seeded Austin Winslow down a set, Kelly’s match became all the more important for Western to close out the match without going to doubles. The senior showcased her razor-sharp focus until she finally sealed the win.

Lauren Wimmer won the first set 6-1 over Winslow and was ahead 4-3 in the second set when the match was called. They will meet again Friday in Blacksburg in the VHSL Class 3 state singles semifinals.

Auburn 5, J.I. Burton 0

Defending state champion Auburn did not drop a set in dispatching J.I. Burton in the VHSL Class 1 state semifinals.