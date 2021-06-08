PREP ROUNDUP: Izzy Melvin (Marion), Brayden Wharton (Union), Anna Stacy (Virginia High), Drew Simmons (Richlands), Cade Looney (Grundy), Olivia Bailey (Rural Retreat) star in postseason wins

Izzy Melvin converted the winning goal on an assist from Amber Kimberlin as the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes earned a 2-1 overtime victory over Richlands on Monday in the first round of the Southwest District girls soccer tournament.
Kiana Jones also scored for Marion in a match that featured a long lightning delay.
BOYS SOCCER
Lebanon 7, Tazewell 0
Grayson Olson scored five goals and Josiah Wilson had the shutout at goal as the Pioneers took an opening round win in the Southwest District tournament over the Bulldogs.
Also scoring goals were Blake Short and Eli Taylor. Short also had two assists.
Union 8, John Battle 3
Brayden Wharton’s hat trick led the way for Union as the Bears played their best match of the season in the first round of the Mountain 7 District tournament.
Christian Fannon added two goals for Union, while Corbin Jenkins, Alex Rasnick and Ben Herschel also found the back of the net.
Abingdon 9, Lee High 1
Pickett Johnson’s three goals led the way as Abingdon overwhelmed Lee High for a win in the first round of the Mountain 7 District tournament.
Brett Stone, Isaac Robins, James Whitted, Peyton Vestal, Elliot Walters and Alex Davis also scored for the Falcons with Whitted doling out three assists.
Wise County Central 4, Ridgeview 0
The three-goal masterpiece of Lucas Coffey carried the Wise County Central Warriors to a win over Ridgeview in the first round of the Mountain 7 District tournament.
BASEBALL
Richlands 6, Marion 4
Drew Simmons delivered a key two-run triple in a five-run third inning as the Blue Tornado took the win over the Scarlet Hurricanes in the first round of the Southwest District tournament.
Bo Tarter had two hits, including a double, with an RBI for Richlands.
Brandon Thomas led Marion with a pair of hits.
Galax 12, George Wythe 2
The Galax Maroon Tide scored a dozen unanswered runs in eliminating George Wythe from the Mountain Empire District tournament.
Luke Jollay scored on a fielder’s choice by Owen Repass and Colton Green tallied a RBI single as GW built a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning against Galax pitcher Riley Jo Vaught.
However, the Maroons managed just one hit the rest of the way, a single by Austin Repass in the second inning.
Galax (5-8) received two RBIs apiece from Kolton Barnes, Ian Ashworth and Kolby Barnes.
Grundy 13, Twin Valley 3
Cade Looney struck out 11 in pitching a two-hitter and also drove in two runs at the plate as Grundy topped Twin Valley to clinch a spot in the VHSL Region 1D tournament.
Grundy scored nine runs in the first inning before Twin Valley got an out. Kaden Vanover had three hits for the Golden Wave, while Austin Deel’s two hits and Dylan Boyd’s two RBIs also keyed the victory.
Patrick Henry 2, Northwood 0
susp., rain
The Hogoheegee District first-round tournament game between the Patrick Henry Rebels and Northwood Panthers was suspended in the top of the first inning with two outs on Monday in Saltville. It will be resumed today at 10 a.m. at Emory & Henry College.
SOFTBALL
Virginia High 6, Graham 0
Anna Stacy pitched a five-hit shutout as the Virginia High Bearcats blanked Graham in the first round of the Southwest District tournament.
Aidan James had two RBIs for the Bearcats, while Harley Holmes hit a triple.
Camryn Wimmer had two hits for Graham.
Rural Retreat 11, Chilhowie 4
Olivia Bailey collected three hits and drove in two runs, Jenna Mutter delivered a two-run home run and Candice Miller had a pair of doubles as the Indians posted a first-round Hogoheegee District win over the Warriors.
Miller went the distance in the circle in stopping Chilhowie on three hits.
Kelly Sykes led the Warriors with two hits.
George Wythe 10, Galax 4
Olivia Shockley had two hits and two RBIs as the George Wythe Maroons downed Galax in the first round of the Mountain Empire District tournament.
Samara Sheffey and winning pitcher Jordan Cannoy also had two hits for GW, which blew the game open with seven-run third inning.
GIRLS TENNIS
Western Albemarle 5, Abingdon 0
Western Abemarle senior Maya Kelly clinched the deciding point in the Warriors’ victory over Abingdon in the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals in Crozet on Monday.
Kelly used great baseline play to outlast Elle Buddington 6-2, 6-1 at No. 6 singles to clinch a second straight state finals berth for the Warriors.
The Warriors were strong early on, with Sarah Randolph Warren defeating Haley Lunsford 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 singles to start the match. Maddie Farmer also didn’t surrender a game to Harmony Webb at No. 5 singles as Western took an early 2-0 lead.
Alison Selverstone posted a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Katelyn Creasey at No. 3 singles and Grace Nolasco followed suit with an impressive 6-3, 6-3 win over Lauren Goodman at No. 4 singles.
With top-seeded Austin Winslow down a set, Kelly’s match became all the more important for Western to close out the match without going to doubles. The senior showcased her razor-sharp focus until she finally sealed the win.
Lauren Wimmer won the first set 6-1 over Winslow and was ahead 4-3 in the second set when the match was called. They will meet again Friday in Blacksburg in the VHSL Class 3 state singles semifinals.
Auburn 5, J.I. Burton 0
Defending state champion Auburn did not drop a set in dispatching J.I. Burton in the VHSL Class 1 state semifinals.
Despite the loss, J.I. Burton coach Chris Crabtree was still overjoyed with how his team’s season turned out considering that before their first match the Raiders (8-2) were down to just three players and in danger of not being able to field a full team.
Crabtree, who is also the school’s cross-country coach, recruited a couple of his runners to join the tennis squad and after losing their initial match the team went undefeated before running into Auburn (13-0) on Monday.
“We lost our No. 1 to a hip injury and then two more didn’t come out to play, so everybody had to bump up. Our first match three of our girls were touching a racquet for the first time,” Crabtree said. “They are competitors. We won ugly a lot, but we did what we needed to do to just get wins. I’m extremely proud of them.”
The Charlottesville Daily Progress and The Roanoke Times contributed to this report