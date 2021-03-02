PREP ROUNDUP: Isaiah Boyd leads Twin Valley to football triumph; Volleyball victories for Wise Central, Chilhowie, Twin Springs, Gate City, Eastside, Lebanon

Isaiah Boyd opened the football season in a big way.

The sophomore running back ripped off 207 rushing yards on 18 carries and scored both of Twin Valley High School’s touchdowns as the Panthers posted a 12-6 triumph over the Thomas Walker Pioneers on Monday night.

Thomas Walker took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on a 45-yard touchdown run by Zack Kidwell. However, Boyd ripped off a 54-yard scoring scamper in the second quarter and put the go-ahead points on the scoreboard in the third quarter with a 15-yard jaunt.

Dalton White had 13 tackles to lead Twin Valley’s defense.

Twin Valley hosts Holston (1-1) on Saturday afternoon, while Thomas Walker goes to Rye Cove (0-1) on the same day.

VOLLEYBALL

Wise County Central 3,

John Battle 0

Lucindy Lawson’s debut as Wise County Central’s head coach was successful as the Warriors cruised to a 25-18, 25-13, 25-17 Mountain 7 District victory over John Battle.