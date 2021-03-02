PREP ROUNDUP: Isaiah Boyd leads Twin Valley to football triumph; Volleyball victories for Wise Central, Chilhowie, Twin Springs, Gate City, Eastside, Lebanon

Isaiah Boyd opened the football season in a big way.
The sophomore running back ripped off 207 rushing yards on 18 carries and scored both of Twin Valley High School’s touchdowns as the Panthers posted a 12-6 triumph over the Thomas Walker Pioneers on Monday night.
Thomas Walker took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on a 45-yard touchdown run by Zack Kidwell. However, Boyd ripped off a 54-yard scoring scamper in the second quarter and put the go-ahead points on the scoreboard in the third quarter with a 15-yard jaunt.
Dalton White had 13 tackles to lead Twin Valley’s defense.
Twin Valley hosts Holston (1-1) on Saturday afternoon, while Thomas Walker goes to Rye Cove (0-1) on the same day.
VOLLEYBALL
Wise County Central 3,
John Battle 0
Lucindy Lawson’s debut as Wise County Central’s head coach was successful as the Warriors cruised to a 25-18, 25-13, 25-17 Mountain 7 District victory over John Battle.
Bayleigh Allison and Olivia Sanders each had six kills, Caitlin Glover dished out 17 assists and Hannah McAmis hustled her way to 14 digs.
Allison Smith’s eight digs, Mackenzie Smith’s six assists and Logan Leonard’s three-kill, three-block performance paced Battle.
Chilhowie 3, Honaker 1
Lakken Hanshew hammered down nine kills, Caitlin Pierce hustled her way to 14 digs and Chloe Adams doled out 15 assists as Chilhowie opened the season with a 25-23, 15-25, 25-20, 25-20 win over the Honaker Tigers.
Josie Sheets (12 assists, 12 digs, six kills) had a solid effort all the way around for the Warriors as well.
Autumn Miller (20 service points, 15 assists), Emma Barton (19 digs), Alexis Anderson (eight digs), Hannah Hess (eight kills) and Halle Hilton (seven kills) led Honaker in Misty Davis Miller’s debut as the school’s head volleyball coach. Miller had coached Honaker to the VHSL Class 1 girls basketball title eight days earlier.
Gate City 3, Union 0
Makayla Bays slammed down a dozen kills as the Gate City Blue Devils cruised to a 25-13, 25-19, 25-14 Mountain 7 District win over the Union Bears.
Brylee Holder’s 11 kills and Ashley Stanley’s 19 assists also contributed to the victory. Brooke Bailey’s five kills and Gracie Gibson’s 21 digs led Union.
Eastside 3, Patrick Henry 1
Anna Whited (11 kills, four aces), Alyssa Sensabaugh (seven kills, four aces) and Taylor Clay (six kills, five aces) got it done at the net and the service line as Eastside opened the season with a 25-11, 25-17, 17-25, 25-19 win over Patrick Henry.
Kacie Jones added 19 digs for the Spartans, while Tinley Hamilton added 21 assists and five aces of her own.
Lebanon 3, Castlewood 0
Lebanon collected a 25-15, 25-21, 25-14 win over Castlewood. Castlewood received two kills apiece from Montana Sutherland and Layne Bush.
Twin Springs 3, Holston 1
Emma Dingus hammered down 13 kills and served four aces as Twin Springs topped Holston, 25-18, 24-26, 25-15, 27-25 in a season-opening match. Chloe Lane added 10 kills for the Titans.