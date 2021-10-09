PREP ROUNDUP: Isaiah Bandy (Richlands), Ethan Mullins (Wise Central), Jacob Alford (Rural Retreat), Grayson Huff (Lee High), Grayson Olson (Lebanon), Zach Blevins (Graham) among Friday night's stars

A heads up play by Gavin Cox, a touchdown by Sage Webb and a clutch kick from Isaiah Bandy helped Richlands record a thrilling 27-26 Southwest District football victory over the Tazewell Bulldogs on Friday night.
With Richlands trailing 26-20 and facing 4 th -and-goal, Cox went with a quarterback sneak and after being swallowed up in a sea of humanity alertly lateralled the ball to Webb, who raced into the end zone for the 3-yard touchdown run with 57.2 seconds remaining.
Bandy then knocked through the PAT to give the Blue Tornado the lead for good. Bandy had connected on two field goals earlier in the contest.
Dylan Brown had 108 rushing yards in the win, while Webb had 66 rushing yards and 69 receiving yards. Jordan Honeycutt snagged an interception.
Tazewell quarterback Carter Creasy threw for 284 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 44 yards. Ethan Mills (four catches, 129 yards) and Cassius Harris (seven catches, 108 yards) were the top receivers.
Richlands 3 7 7 10—27
Tazewell 0 6 6 14—26
Scoring Summary
R – Bandy 28 FG
T – L. McDonald 9 pass from Creasy (kick blocked)
R – Webb 35 pass from Cox (Bandy kick)
R – D. Brown 20 run (Bandy kick)
T – Harris 10 pass from Creasy (pass failed)
T – Mills 50 pass from Creasy (Jar. Mullins run)
R – Bandy 27 FG
T – Creasy 2 run (run failed)
R – Webb 3 run after lateral from Cox (Bandy kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: R 15, T 22; Rushes-Yards: R 47-195, T 38-46; Passing Yards: R 74, T 289; Comp-Att-Int.: R 6-10-0, T 20-36-1; Fumbles-Lost: R 1-1, T 0-0; Penalties-Yards: R 8-55, T 4-30; Punts-Average: R 3-40.7, T 4-30.
Wise Central 56, John Battle 0
Six different players scored for Wise County Central as the Warriors rolled up 370 yards of total offense in a Mountain 7 District win over the John Battle Trojans.
Tyson Tester had a touchdown run and also caught a TD toss from Braeden Church, while Ethan Mullins rushed for a score and returned a punt to the house.
Dustin Sturgill, Matthew Boggs, Alec Gent and Nate West also reached the end zone for the Warriors (3-3), who snapped a three-game losing streak. Boggs finished with 70 yards on seven carries, while Ricky Onate was 8-for-8 on extra point kicks.
Battle (0-5) managed just 51 yards of total offense and committed four turnovers.
John Battle 0 0 0 0—0
Wise Central 28 7 14 7—56
Scoring Summary
WC – Tester 6 run (Onate kick)
WC – Sturgill 18 run (Onate kick)
WC – E. Mullins 6 run (Onate kick)
WC – M. Boggs 18 run (Onate kick)
WC – E. Mullins 58 punt return (Onate kick)
WC – Tester 55 pass from Church (Onate kick)
WC – Gent 1 run (Onate kick)
WC – West 52 pass from C. Boggs (Onate kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: JB 7, WCC 10; Rushes-Yards: JB 27-21, WCC 25-173; Passing Yards: JB 30, WCC 197; Comp-Att-Int.: JB 3-17-4, WCC 9-12-0; Fumbles-Lost: JB 2-0, WCC 2-2; Penalties-Yards: JB 1-5, WCC 4-45; Punts-Average: JB 7-30.2, WCC 1-25
Rural Retreat 34, Bland County 8
Jacob Alford rushed for 118 yards on 10 carries and scored three touchdowns as Rural Retreat rolled to a non-district road win.
The Indians (3-2) also received 80 yards and a score from sophomore Gunner Hagerman. Rural Retreat held a 316-94 edge in total offense.
Ely Blevins (six carries, 44 yards), Christopher Martin (five carries, 35 yards) and Caleb Roberts (four carries, 20 yards, TD) also got in on the relentless rushing attack for the winning side.
Bland County (2-4) avoided the shutout as Kalen Morehead scored on a touchdown run with 2:28 remaining.
Rural Retreat 21 13 0 0—34
Bland County 0 0 0 8—8
Scoring Summary
RR – Roberts 15 run (Crockett kick)
RR – Alford 3 run (Crockett kick)
RR – Alford 35 run (Crockett kick)
RR – Hagerman 2 run (Crockett kick)
RR – Alford 31 run (kick failed)
BC – Morehead 6 run (Hall run)
Team Stats
First Downs: RR 15, BC 9; Rushes-Yards: RR 39-302, BC 40-86; Passing Yards: RR 14, BC 8; Comp-Att-Int.: RR 2-4-0, BC 2-6-0; Fumbles-Lost: RR 1-1, BC 0-0; Penalties-Yards: RR 3-28, BC 0-0; Punts-Average: RR 0-0, BC 5-35
Lee High 42, J.I. Burton 40
Sophomore Grayson Huff rushed for 192 yards and five touchdowns as Lee High earned a thrilling road win over J.I. Burton.
After losing 26 straight games, the Generals (2-3) have now won consecutive contests for the first time since October 2017.
The two teams combined for 82 points, 729 yards of total offense and 46 first downs. Burton went ahead 22-14 with 8:59 remaining in the second quarter on a touchdown run by Xavier Tayborn.
However, Lee High ripped off 21 straight points to grab a 35-22 lead 12 seconds before halftime.
J.I. Burton (0-6) pulled within 35-34 and 42-40 in the second half, but Lee held on. Two-point conversion attempts failed for the Raiders with 45 seconds left in the third quarter and 5:56 remaining in the game.
Tayborn led Burton with 116 rushing yards, while Brayden Dutton gained 110 yards on the ground for the Raiders and Jaymen Buchanan rushed for two TDs and threw for another score.
Lee High14 21 0 7—42
J.I. Burton 6 16 12 6—40
Scoring Summary
L – Huff 2 run (Dinsmore kick)
JIB – Buchanan 37 run (run failed)
L – Huff 4 run (Dinsmore kick)
JIB – Culbertson 6 run (Buchanan run)
JIB – Tayborn 3 run (Dutton run)
L – Perkins 52 pass from Pendergraft (kick failed)
L – Huff 6 run (Perkins pass from Pendergraft)
L – Huff 4 run (Dinsmore kick)
JIB – Dutton 32 pass from Buchanan (run failed)
JIB – Dutton 8 run (run failed)
L – Huff 13 run (Dinsmore kick)
JIB – Buchanan 3 run (run failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: L 24, JIB 22; Rushes-Yards: L 37-226, JIB 39-301; Passing Yards: L 143, JIB 59; Comp-Att-Int.: L 12-21-1, JIB 3-10-1; Fumbles-Lost: L 1-1, JIB 0-0; Penalties-Yards L 8-75, JIB 5-45; Punts-Average: L 0-0, JIB 1-40.
Lebanon 20, Northwood 0
Grayson Olson set the tone with a 68-yard touchdown run in the second quarter as the Lebanon Pioneers posted their first win of the season.
Hunter Musick and JD Tatum also had trips to the end zone as Lebanon (1-5) came out on top in a game that was hampered by lightning delays.
Northwood 0 0 0 0 - 0
Lebanon 0 14 0 6—20
Scoring Summary
L – Olson 68 run (kick blocked)
L – Musick 7 run (Musick pass from Taylor)
L – JD Tatum 24 run (kick failed)
Graham 31, Bluefield (W.Va.) 6
Zach Blevins was the star for Graham, rushing for 145 yards and two touchdowns as the G-Men improved to 5-0 with a big win over the rivals from across the state line.
Ethan Church had 6 ½ tackles and Braden Watkins snagged an interception in the victory.
Graham 7 7 7 10—31
Bluefield 0 0 6 0—6
Scoring Summary
G – Watkins 25 pass from Blevins (Morgan kick)
G – Blevins 13 run (Morgan kick)
G – Clements 11 run (Morgan kick)
B – C. Johnson 1 pass from Brown (kick failed)
G – Morgan 23 FG
G – Blevins 9 run (Morgan kick)
West Ridge 24, David Crockett 6
The West Ridge Wolves earned a quality road win over David Crockett in Jonesborough.
The first-year school has now won three straight.
River View 30, Twin Valley 14
The Twin Valley Panthers lost their second straight game with a stunning setback to the team in West Virginia.
Twin Valley is now 4-2.
Union County 36, Sullivan East 14
Union County overpowered Sullivan East for the win in Maynardville, Tennessee.
Luke Hare and Tyler Cross caught touchdown passes from Drake Fisher for the Patriots (1-7), who trailed just 14-8 at halftime.
Virginia High 13, Honaker 0, susp.
Virginia High’s game at Honaker was suspended due to lightning with 6:46 remaining in the first quarter.
The game is tentatively scheduled to resume on Monday per Honaker coach Doug Hubbard.
The Bearcats received 1-yard touchdown run from Stevie Thomas and a 53-yard punt return by Ajaani Delaney prior to the delay.
Brodie Cox was lined up for the extra point kick when the delays began and the game was eventually halted.