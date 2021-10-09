PREP ROUNDUP: Isaiah Bandy (Richlands), Ethan Mullins (Wise Central), Jacob Alford (Rural Retreat), Grayson Huff (Lee High), Grayson Olson (Lebanon), Zach Blevins (Graham) among Friday night's stars

Lee High 42, J.I. Burton 40

Sophomore Grayson Huff rushed for 192 yards and five touchdowns as Lee High earned a thrilling road win over J.I. Burton.

After losing 26 straight games, the Generals (2-3) have now won consecutive contests for the first time since October 2017.

The two teams combined for 82 points, 729 yards of total offense and 46 first downs. Burton went ahead 22-14 with 8:59 remaining in the second quarter on a touchdown run by Xavier Tayborn.

However, Lee High ripped off 21 straight points to grab a 35-22 lead 12 seconds before halftime.

J.I. Burton (0-6) pulled within 35-34 and 42-40 in the second half, but Lee held on. Two-point conversion attempts failed for the Raiders with 45 seconds left in the third quarter and 5:56 remaining in the game.

Tayborn led Burton with 116 rushing yards, while Brayden Dutton gained 110 yards on the ground for the Raiders and Jaymen Buchanan rushed for two TDs and threw for another score.

Lee High14 21 0 7—42

J.I. Burton 6 16 12 6—40

Scoring Summary

L – Huff 2 run (Dinsmore kick)