PREP ROUNDUP: Isaac Booth (Chilhowie), Isaac Berry (Virginia High), Izabella Dye (Richlands), Isaac Vincent (Gate City), Riley Cvetkovski (Abingdon) among Thursday's standouts

Freshman Isaac Booth went 4-for-4 and Daniel Hutton did his usual yeoman’s work on the mound and at the plate as the Chilhowie Warriors earned a 12-2 Hogoheegee District baseball win over Rural Retreat on Thursday.

Hutton pitched a complete-game six-hitter and went 3-for-5 with a three-run triple at the plate. Jordan Williams added three hits and two RBIs for the Warriors (5-2-1, 4-0-1), who blew the game open by scoring six runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Rural Retreat was led by Ryan Newby’s three hits.

Virginia High 10, Richlands 0

Isaac Berry pitched a one-hit shutout and also went 2-for-3 with three RBIs at the plate as Virginia High blanked Richlands in five innings and avenged an earlier loss to the Blue Tornado.

Dalton Taylor, Ty Weaver and Conner Davidson scored two runs apiece for the Bearcats.

Gavin Cox had the lone hit for Richlands, a double with one out in the fifth inning.

Thomas Walker 4, J.I. Burton 3

Caleb Yeary and Jordan Bertram each had two hits as Thomas Walker collected a key Cumberland District win over the visiting J.I. Burton Raiders.