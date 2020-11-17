Prep roundup: Indians rally past Patriots

Dobyns-Bennett used a fourth-quarter surge to post a 45-35 non-conference girls basketball win over Sullivan East on Tuesday night to spoil the season-opener for the Patriots.
East held a six-point lead after the first quarter and the game was knotted at 18 points apiece at halftime and deadlocked 32-32 after three quarters. However, D-B closed the game on a 13-3 run over the final eight minutes.
Hayley Grubb (14 points) and Jenna Hare (10 points) paced the Patriots.
D-B was led by Jabrea Johnson’s 16 points.
