PREP ROUNDUP: Hustling Beavers runs Wolfpack past Lee

Brandon Beavers is one of the fastest athletes in Southwest Virginia and the Ridgeview High School junior used the speed to his advantage on Tuesday.

Beavers raced home for the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Wolfpack recorded a 6-5 Mountain 7 District baseball win over the Lee High Generals.

Cannon Hill lofted a flyball to center field on the game’s final play and when the Lee High outfielder caught the ball, Beavers tagged up from second base and sprinted toward third base.

The ball got away from the third baseman and Beavers alertly raced home to give Ridgeview the walk-off win – or sprint-off win in this case.

Beavers scored two runs and was also the winning pitcher in relief.

Brady Fleming had two hits and Terran Owens drove in two runs for Ridgeview.

Luke Parsons had two hits, including a home run, for Lee.

SOFTBALL

John Battle 8, Union 2

Eden Wallace went 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs as the John Battle Trojans trounced Union for a Mountain 7 District win.

Charleigh Gobble also homered in the victory.

Hanna Jo McReynolds added two hits and was the winning pitcher after striking out seven.

Sullivan East 10, Happy Valley 1

Olivia Ashbrook, Katie Botts and Cassie Littleford each had two hits as Sullivan East stomped Happy Valley.

Those offensive exploits backed a complete-game three-hitter from Lexie McDuffie, who recorded six strikeouts.

Jayla Vance added two RBIs for the Patriots (5-11), who put the game away with a six-run third inning.

Makayla Miller, Maddie Lingerfelt and Ella Marvel accounted for Happy Valley’s hits. Aleha Grindstaff scored the lone run for the Warriors.

Thomas Walker 5, Casey County (Ky.) 4

Thomas Walker 4, Myrtle Beach 0

The Thomas Walker Pioneers posted a pair of victories on Tuesday at the Grand Strand Classic at the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex in South Carolina.

Eden Muncy and Gracee Greer reach had two hits in the win over Clay County.

Muncy pitched her second straight perfect game against Myrtle Beach in a game that was called in the top of the fifth inning due to rain.

Muncy struck out all 21 batters she faced in a win over a team from Alaska on Monday and struck out all 12 batters she faced in the truncated perfect game against Myrtle Beach.

Muncy also scored three runs, while Greer went 2-for-2 and stole four bases.

BOYS SOCCER

Abingdon 8, Wise County Central 0

James Whitted scored three goals to finish with a hat trick to lift the Falcons past the Warriors in Mountain 7 District soccer.

Corey Britt had two goals and four assists for the Falcons. Pickett Johnson, Isaac Robins and Will Dorton also scored for Abingdon. Rylan Kreps, Nikolai Tedder and Whitted also had assists