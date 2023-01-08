PREP ROUNDUP: Hurley grad Cooper guides Giles past Rebels; Twin Springs boys, girls win

Cameron Hansen tallied 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals to lead the Austin Cooper-led Giles Spartans to a 55-42 win over Hurley on Saturday.

Cooper, a graduate of Hurley, is the head coach for the Giles boys basketball team.

Aaron Miller added 13 points and 12 boards for the Spartans.

Hurley was led by Landon Bailey with 17 points and 10 by Kevin May. Eddie Hurley (8), Landon Adkins (4) and Sheldon Matney (3) also scored for the Rebels.

Floyd County 61, Union 50

Brayden Wharton scored 13 points and Reyshawn Anderson added 11 in the Bears’ loss to the Buffaloes in the Chance Harman Classic.

Floyd County, which outscored Union (5-5) by 13 in the opening half, was led by A.J. Cantrell with 11 points and nine for Gavin Harrington.

Union hosts Abingdon on Tuesday.

Poca 40, Graham 30

Markel Ray scored nine points and Daniel Jennings added six in Graham's loss to the Dots in the Lil Tony Memorial Classic at Brushfork Armory.

It was the first tournament named for Tony Webster, a Bluefield High School student, who died of aneurysm in January of 2019.

Poca was led by Kambel Meeks with 18 points.

Altavista 49, Eastside 36

Casey Johnson is putting another quality team on the court at Altavista.

The Virginia High and Emory & Henry College graduate guided his squad to a win over Eastside on Saturday morning in the Chance Harmon Classic at Floyd County.

Stuart Hunt had 16 points to pace the Colonels (8-2), who built a 10-point halftime lead.

Eastside was led by Kaleb Lawson’s 10-point, six-rebound, four-steal performance. The Spartans also got eight points and 11 rebounds from senior Eli McCoy.

Twin Springs 63, Lee High 45

Senior guard Connor Lane fired in 35 points as the Titans thumped Lee High for a non-district win.

Bradley Owens added 21 points for head coach Tyler Webb’s club.

Brynnen Pendergraft’s 12 points led Lee High.

GIRLS

Twin Springs 42, Lee High 40

Preslie Larkins made the go-ahead basket as time expired to lead the Titans to a non-district road victory over the Generals.

Kayli Dunn led Twin Springs (7-5) with 15 points, four assists and three rebounds. Kaylee Keith had 11 points, while Makenzie Gillenwater and Larkins had eight rebounds apiece.

Cassidy Hammons led Lee with 24 points, including three of the Generals’ five 3-pointers.