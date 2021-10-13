PREP ROUNDUP: Hounshell scores six TDs for Abingdon; Lee High wins on gridiron; Wise Central, Marion, John Battle, Northwood, Grundy, Rye Cove in win volleyball; Tennessee High girls soccer season ends

Malique Hounshell made himself at home in the end zone at Legion Field on Tuesday night.

The Abingdon High School star rushed for 226 yards and scored six touchdowns as the Falcons outlasted Gate City for a 63-39 victory in a high-scoring Mountain 7 District football clash.

Cole Lambert added 270 passing yards and three TDs for AHS (6-1), while Bishop Cook’s 113 rushing yards, Haynes Carter’s 143 receiving yards and Peyton McClanahan’s 118 receiving yards also keyed the win. The Falcons finished with 591 yards of total offense.

Hounshell ripped off scoring runs of 8, 2, 6, 28 and 18 yards, while also hauling in a 9-yard scoring strike from Lambert.

Gate City (2-4) piled up 334 yards of its own and built leads of 27-21 and 33-28. However, Abingdon pulled away from the Blue Devils down the stretch.

Lee High 57,

Eastern Montgomery 34

Lee High ran its winning streak to three games with a win over the Eastern Montgomery Mustangs in a game played at Emory & Henry College.