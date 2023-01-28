PREP ROUNDUP: Horne cans 6 3s as Wolves top Bears

Avery Horne canned six 3-pointers to tally 22 points to lead West Ridge to a 59-57 win over Union on Saturday afternoon in Big Stone Gap.

Wade Witcher added 14 points and Dawson Arnold had 10 for West Ridge, which improved to 16-9.

Brayden Wharton, who had three of Union’s eight 3-points, scored 19 of his 21 points in the opening quarter for the Bears (6-10). Cam Bostic added 13 points and Reyshawn Anderson tossed in 11.

Sullivan East 50, Gate City 46

Drake Fisher scored 23 points and put the victory on ice by making all six free throws he shot in the fourth quarter as the Sullivan East Patriots edged homestanding Gate City.

East led 42-31 after three quarters and held off late charge by the Blue Devils over the game’s final eight minutes.

Jacob Witcher added 15 points for head coach Dillon Faver’s club.

Eli McMurray and Gunner Garrett scored 11 points apiece for Gate City, which had a rough week. The Blue Devils lost to Ridgeview, Wise County Central and Esat over the span of five days.

J.I. Burton 61, Cornerstone Christian 59

Braxton Williams scored 11 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter as the J.I. Burton Raiders edged the Lions of Abingdon-based Cornerstone Christian Academy.

Maxwell Gilliam also had 16 points for Burton, while Clay Hart supplied a dozen points to the win. The Raiders recorded a win at Cumberland District rival Rye Cove on Friday night and had to rally to prevail on Saturday afternoon.

Luke Denton’s 21 points and Parker Bradley’s 15 points were tops for Cornerstone.

Martinsville 52, Graham 39

Graham’s losing streak reached three games with a non-district setback to the Martinsville Bulldogs.

Jacob Pruitt (16 points) and Trevor Dalton (10 points) were the top scorers for the G-Men.

Giles 57, Hurley 49

Cameron Hansen scored 25 points and Giles held Hurley scoreless in the overtime period to earn a road win over the Rebels.

Nick Simpkins added 16 points, including four 3-pointers, and 12 rebounds for the Spartans. Hansen added six rebounds, five steals and three assists. Aaron Miller tallied 11 boards, six blocks and six blocks and Brogan Pennington contributed five points and six assists.

Hurley was paced by Landon Adkins with 16 points, 15 for Thomas Gilbert and nine by Kevin Looney.

GIRLS

West Ridge 51, Union 43

Alexis Hood scored 19 points and Lilly Bates added 10 to lead the Wolves to a win over the Bears.

Abby Slagle scored 15 of her game-high 21 points in the first half. Brooke Bailey, who finished with 16 points, had 13 in the first two quarters.

West Ridge (13-13) outscored the Bears (10-7) 23-14 in the second half.