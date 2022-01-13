PREP ROUNDUP: Honaker's girls move to 10-3, Marion's Grant Williams scores 30, GW girls win by 20 for second night in a row, fantastic foursome leads Eastside, Graham's Kaleb Morgan has double-double

Freshman Alayna McNulty scored 16 points as the Honaker Tigers improved to 10-3 with a 49-17 non-district girls basketball victory over the Lebanon Pioneers on Wednesday.

Ten players scored for Honaker, which outscored Lebanon 19-6 in the second quarter.

Lauren Boothe paced Lebanon with seven points.

George Wythe 49, Graham 29

Hailey Patel scored 14 points as the George Wythe Maroons got the best of Graham.

It was the second 20-point win in as many nights for GW (8-5) and Patel was the leading scorer once again. McKenzie Tate (13 points) also scored in double digits for the Maroons.

Graham was led by Elle Gunter’s 13 points.

BOYS

Marion 66, Holston 44

The scoring spree continues for Grant Williams.

The sharpshooter from Marion fired in 30 points as the Scarlet Hurricanes hammered Holston for a non-district win. The performance came two nights after he hung 37 on Carroll County.

Parker Wolfe added a dozen points for Marion, which closed the first half on a 26-6 run.

Holston (1-6) was led by Dustin Bott’s 14 points. Chad Bailey served as head coach of the Cavaliers for the second straight game as Holston boss Jeff Austin is sidelined after a positive COVID-19 test.

Bailey was the head coach at Marion for 10 seasons, last leading the ‘Canes during the 2018-19 season.

Eastside 59,

Wise County Central 42

Who were the heroes for the Eastside Spartans on Wednesday night? The fantastic four.

Eli McCoy (19 points), Cole Mullins (17 points), Jordan Gray (13 points) and Ean Bright (10 points) accounted for all of Eastside’s points in a non-district road win over Wise County Central.

Mullins scored seven points during an 18-8 run to open the second half that put the Spartans firmly in control.

Braeden Church led Central with 14 points.

Graham 56, George Wythe 39

Kaleb Morgan had 19 points and 16 rebound as Graham grabbed its second win in as many nights

The G-Men also received 18 points from David Graves.