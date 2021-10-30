PREP ROUNDUP: Honaker wins in Hubbard's final regular-season home game with Heath Miller on hand; Greg Prater takes over as interim coach at Northwood; Holston is 9-0;Twin Springs wins first league title since '95; Tazewell wins five OTs; Luke Jollay (George Wythe), Matthew Boggs (Wise Central) star

With the greatest player in the history of Honaker High School’s football program in attendance, the current superstar for the Tigers put on a show.

Aidan Lowe rushed for 161 yards on 15 carries and scored four touchdowns, while also catching four passes for 47 yards in Honaker’s 34-15 non-district win over the Northwood Panthers on Friday night.

Heath Miller, a 2001 Honaker graduate and two-time Super Bowl champion for the Pittsburgh Steelers, was among the former Honaker players on hand to honor head coach Doug Hubbard in a pregame ceremony.

Hubbard is in his 39th and final season as the leader of the Tigers and it was his final regular-season home game as Honaker’s boss. The fieldhouse was named in Hubbard’s honor and a sign on the side of the building was unveiled marking the occasion.

Honaker (5-4) erased an early 9-0 deficit. Skylar Miller added 68 rushing yards and a score in the win, while Lucas O’Quinn led the defense.

Northwood (1-8) ended a string of 18 consecutive quarters without scoring as Nick Prater’s field goal, Sam Rhea’s touchdown run and Seth Debusk’s TD reception produced the points for the Panthers.