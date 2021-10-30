PREP ROUNDUP: Honaker wins in Hubbard's final regular-season home game with Heath Miller on hand; Greg Prater takes over as interim coach at Northwood; Holston is 9-0;Twin Springs wins first league title since '95; Tazewell wins five OTs; Luke Jollay (George Wythe), Matthew Boggs (Wise Central) star

With the greatest player in the history of Honaker High School’s football program in attendance, the current superstar for the Tigers put on a show.
Aidan Lowe rushed for 161 yards on 15 carries and scored four touchdowns, while also catching four passes for 47 yards in Honaker’s 34-15 non-district win over the Northwood Panthers on Friday night.
Heath Miller, a 2001 Honaker graduate and two-time Super Bowl champion for the Pittsburgh Steelers, was among the former Honaker players on hand to honor head coach Doug Hubbard in a pregame ceremony.
Hubbard is in his 39th and final season as the leader of the Tigers and it was his final regular-season home game as Honaker’s boss. The fieldhouse was named in Hubbard’s honor and a sign on the side of the building was unveiled marking the occasion.
Honaker (5-4) erased an early 9-0 deficit. Skylar Miller added 68 rushing yards and a score in the win, while Lucas O’Quinn led the defense.
Northwood (1-8) ended a string of 18 consecutive quarters without scoring as Nick Prater’s field goal, Sam Rhea’s touchdown run and Seth Debusk’s TD reception produced the points for the Panthers.
Greg Prater served as interim head coach for Northwood in the game as Tim Johnson recently stepped down from his post directing the Panthers.
Northwood 3 6 0 6—15
Honaker 0 7 8 19—34
Scoring Summary
N – N. Prater 39 FG
N – S. Rhea 15 run (kick failed)
H – A. Lowe 8 run (Marsh kick)
H – A. Lowe 30 15 run (A. Lowe pass from Perkins)
H – A. Lowe 30 run (run failed)
H – Miller 4 run (kick failed)
N – DeBusk 18 pass from S. Rhea (run failed)
H – A. Lowe 36 run (Marsh kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: N 12, H 21; Rushes-Yards: N 41-132, H 43-249; Passing Yards: N 98, H 72; Comp-Att-Int.: N 7-14-0, H 6-12-1; Fumbles-Lost: N 3-2, H 1-1; Penalties-Yards: N 4-35, H 9-55; Punts-Average: N 5-28.2, H 3-38.
Holston 21, Rural Retreat 14
Brycen Sheets threw for a touchdown and scored another TD on an 82-yard interception return as the Cavaliers took a Hogoheegee District win over the Indians.
Sheets opened the scoring for Holston (9-0) with a 61-yard pass to Noah Tweed. Rural Retreat came back to tie the game at the half on a 55-yard pass from Ely Blevins to Kaiden Atkinson.
The Indians took the lead in the third-quarter 14-7 as Blevins scored on a 3-yard run.
Holston tied it at 14-14 on Trent Johnson’s 49-yard run and Sheets interception return sealed the win.
Griffin Hall was good on all three of Holston’s point-after kicks.
Rural Retreat 0 7 7 0 – 14
Holston 7 0 7 7 -21
Scoring Summary
H – Tweed 61 pass from Sheets (Hall kick)
RR – Atkinson 55 pass from Blevins (kick good)
RR – Blevins 3 run (kick good)
H – Johnson 49 run (Hall kick)
H – Sheets 82 interception return (Hall)
Team Stats
Rushes-Yards: RR 52-165, H 22-86; Passing Yards: RR 55, H 92; Comp-Att-Int.: RR 1-6-2, H 6-16-2
Hurley 48, Montcalm (W.Va.) 22
Payton Hurley rushed for 193 yards and scored two touchdowns as the Hurley Rebels rolled to their second win of the season.
Alex Duty also scored twice for Hurley (2-6), while Tanner Adkins, Kevin Looney and Caden Mullins also tallied TDs.
Hurley 14 14 6 14—48
Montcalm (W.Va.) 8 6 0 8—22
Scoring Summary
M – Hart 65 kickoff return (Green run)
H – Duty 5 run (pass failed)
H – Adkins 10 run (Hurley run)
H – Looney 30 run (kick failed)
M – Jones 20 pass from Hart (run failed)
H – Hurley 52 run (Adkins run)
H – C. Mullins 22 run (run failed)
H – Duty 13 run (run failed)
M – Smith 54 pass from Hart (Parks run)
H – Hurley 35 run (Wagner run)
Wise Central 28, Gate City 0
Wise County Central posted its third shutout of the season and Matthew Boggs once again led a rugged rushing attack for the Warriors in a Mountain 7 District win at Legion Field.
Central (6-3) held a 354-135 edge in total offense, forced two turnovers and did not have a turnover of its own on the rainy evening.
Boggs finished with 161 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns, while Tyson Tester added a rushing touchdown and Braeden Church tossed a scoring strike to Logan Mullins.
Carson Jenkins of Gate City (4-5) was limited to 57 yards on 16 carries.
Wise Central 0 14 7 7—28
Gate City 0 0 0 0—0
Scoring Summary
WC – Tester 6 run (Onate kick)
WC – Boggs 1 run (Onate kick)
WC – Boggs 40 run (Onate kick)
WC – L. Mullins 10 pass from Church (Onate kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: WC 16, GC 7; Rushes-Yards: WC 49-323, GC 35-101; Passing Yards: WC 31, GC 34; Comp-Att-Int.: WC 3-9-0, GC 2-12-1; Fumbles-Lost: WC 4-0, GC 1-1; Penalties-Yards: WC 4-28, GC 4-30; Punts-Average: WC 1-37, GC 3-32.3
George Wythe 35, Grayson Co. 6
Luke Jollay was the definition of a dual threat quarterback as the George Wythe Maroons posted an impressive and decisive Mountain Empire District road win over Grayson County.
Jollay rushed for 106 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns, while going 6-for-10 through the air for 69 yards with a scoring strike to Leyton Fowler.
Fowler finished with 67 rushing yards and two TDs. Ben Jollay, Luke’s twin brother, also tallied a touchdown.
George Wythe (4-3) limited Grayson County (5-4) to 164 yards of total offense and overcame 12 penalties for 105 yards.
Isaac Thompson rushed for 65 yards for Grayson, scoring the team’s only TD with 2:58 remaining.
George Wythe 21 7 7 0-35
Grayson County 0 0 0 6-6
Scoring Summary
GW – L. Jollay 48 run (Patel kick)
GW – Fowler 34 pass from L. Jollay (Patel kick)
GW – B. Jollay 33 run (Patel kick)
GW – L. Jollay 32 run (Patel kick)
GW – Fowler 38 run (Patel kick)
GC – Thompson 3 run (kick failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: GW 14, GC 8; Rushes-Yards: GW 28-224, GC 28-106; Passing Yards: GW 69, GC 58; Comp-Att-Int.: GW 6-10-0, GC 3-12-2; Fumbles-Lost: GW 4-1, GC 3-2; Penalties-Yards: GW 12-105, GC 5-65; Punts-Average: GW 2-45.5, GC 4-34.3
David Crockett 14, Richlands 7
Richlands managed just 55 yards of total offense in losing a rain-soaked defensive struggle to David Crockett.
The Blue Tornado (3-5) was limited to eight first downs and punted seven times in what was believed to be the team’s first-ever game against an opponent from Northeast Tennessee.
Dylan Brown led the Blues with 64 rushing yards.
Brenden Reid (17 carries, 97 yards) and Jake Fox (22 carries, 79 yards) scored both touchdowns for Crockett, which enters next week’s TSSAA playoffs with a 6-4 mark.
Neither team scored in the second half.
Richlands 0 7 0 0—7
David Crockett 7 7 0 0—14
Scoring Summary
DC – Fox 1 run (Schroeck kick)
DC – Reid 9 run (Schroeck kick)
R – Cox 1 run (Bandy kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: R 8, DC 15; Rushes-Yards: R 31-62, DC 39-176; Passing Yards: R -(-7), DC 87; Comp-Att-Int.: R 4-12-0, DC 9-14-0; Fumbles-Lost: R 1-1, DC 2-2; Penalties-Yards: R 5-40, DC 7-43; Punts-Average: R 7-32.6, DC 4-28.3
Bluefield (W.Va.) 21, Ridgeview 19
Bluefield’s Ryker Brown passed for 193 yards and a touchdown as the Bluefield Beavers held off Ridgeview.
Ridgeview trailed 14-0 after three quarters and a furious fourth-quarter comeback bid fell just short for the Wolfpack.
Freshman quarterback Ryan O’Quinn was 27-of-38 through the air for 277 yards and two touchdowns to lead the way for Ridgeview. Brandon Beavers (13 catches, 200 yards, two TDs) was his top target. Cannon Hill (13 carries, 27 yards; six catches, 65 yards) also played well in the loss.
Conversions that failed after Ridgeview’s first two scores in the fourth quarter proved costly.
Bluefield (W.Va.) 7 0 7 7—21
Ridgeview 0 0 0 19—19
Scoring Summary
B – Green 28 run (Wills kick)
B – Flack 27 pass from Brown (Wills kick)
R – C. Hill 4 run (conversion failed0
R – Beavers 30 pass from O’Quinn (conversion failed)
B – J. Floyd 12 run (Wills kick)
R – Beavers 11 pass from O’Quinn (Goodman kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: B 18, R 15; Rushes-Yards: B 36-150, R 22-25; Passing Yards: B 193, R 277; Comp-Att-Int.: B 17-28-0, R 27-39-2; Fumbles-Lost: B 0-0, R 0-0; Penalties-Yards: B 11-68, R 0-0; Punts-Average: B 4-27, R 4-30.2
Tazewell 34, Fort Chiswell 28
Ethan Mills caught a touchdown pass from Carter Creasy in the fifth overtime to clinch a wild and eventful victory for the Tazewell Bulldogs.
Creasy was 20-of-34 passing for 298 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions, while also rushing for 65 yards on 17 carries and two scores.
Mills (five catches, 123 yards, three touchdowns) and Chancellor Harris (five catches, 102 yards) also played well in the victory.
West Ridge 35,
Jefferson County 12
Austin Riner scored four touchdowns as West Ridge clinched a home playoff game by dominating the final three quarters in a win over Jefferson County.
The Wolves spotted Jefferson County a 12-0 lead and then ripped off 35 unanswered points. Riner set the tone as he scored on runs of 2, 2, 32 and 5 yards.
Jefferson County 12 0 0 0—12
West Ridge 0 14 7 14—35
Scoring Summary
JC – Mills 35 run (run failed)
JC – Williamson recovered fumble in end zone (run failed)
WR – Riner 2 run (Iacino kick)
WR – Haynie 47 interception return (Iacino kick)
WR – Riner 2 run (Iacino kick)
WR – Riner 32 run (Iacino kick)
WR – Riner 5 run (Iacino kick)
Twin Springs 16,
Thomas Walker 12
Kyler Ford’s third-quarter touchdown run with 2:53 remaining in the third quarter was a sprint the Twin Springs senior will remember for the rest of his life.
Ford’s 6-yard run turned out to be the game-winner as the Titans claimed their first Cumberland District championship since 1995 with a win in Ewing on Friday night.
Ford was also successful on the two-point conversion attempt as those eight points were the only ones scored in the second half.
It was also the only score of the second half as Twin Springs (7-1) overcame a 12-8 halftime deficit.