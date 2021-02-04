PREP ROUNDUP: Honaker wins BDD one-game playoff; Council Cobras end losing streak; Gate City clinches second seed in Region 2D tourney; Region 1D/2D swim results

Trajon Boyd and Aidan Lowe scored 13 points apiece as Honaker used a fourth-quarter rally to top Grundy, 49-44, on Wednesday night in a one-game Black Diamond District boys basketball playoff at Twin Valley High School.

Honaker clinched the BDD’s automatic bid to the VHSL Region 1D tournament and beat the Golden Wave for the second time in three meetings this season. T.J. Mullins added 10 points for the Tigers.

Cade Looney’s triple-double (16 points, 10 rebounds, 10 blocks, seven steals) and Thomas Gilbert’s 10 points led the way for Grundy. The Wave must beat Twin Valley on Friday to clinch a regional tournament bid.

Gate City 56, Ridgeview 51

Eli McMurray scored 15 points as Gate City recorded a win over Ridgeview and clinched the Mountain 7 District’s second seed for next week’s Region 2D tournament.

Luke Reed added 11 points for the Blue Devils, who took control with a 20-6 run to open the third quarter and then held off the Wolfpack down the stretch.

Gabe Brown’s 21 points and Cannon Hill’s 15 points led Ridgeview.

Thomas Walker 71, Castlewood 58