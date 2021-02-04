PREP ROUNDUP: Honaker wins BDD one-game playoff; Council Cobras end losing streak; Gate City clinches second seed in Region 2D tourney; Region 1D/2D swim results

Trajon Boyd and Aidan Lowe scored 13 points apiece as Honaker used a fourth-quarter rally to top Grundy, 49-44, on Wednesday night in a one-game Black Diamond District boys basketball playoff at Twin Valley High School.
Honaker clinched the BDD’s automatic bid to the VHSL Region 1D tournament and beat the Golden Wave for the second time in three meetings this season. T.J. Mullins added 10 points for the Tigers.
Cade Looney’s triple-double (16 points, 10 rebounds, 10 blocks, seven steals) and Thomas Gilbert’s 10 points led the way for Grundy. The Wave must beat Twin Valley on Friday to clinch a regional tournament bid.
Gate City 56, Ridgeview 51
Eli McMurray scored 15 points as Gate City recorded a win over Ridgeview and clinched the Mountain 7 District’s second seed for next week’s Region 2D tournament.
Luke Reed added 11 points for the Blue Devils, who took control with a 20-6 run to open the third quarter and then held off the Wolfpack down the stretch.
Gabe Brown’s 21 points and Cannon Hill’s 15 points led Ridgeview.
Thomas Walker 71, Castlewood 58
Thomas Walker’s terrific twosome of Caleb Yeary (24 points) and Zack Kidwell (23 points) powered the Pioneers to a win over Castlewood in the first round of the Cumberland District tournament.
Cameron Grabeel added 14 points for TW, which led just 26-25 at halftime.
The trio of Hunter Hicks (19 points), Joe Dotson (15 points) and Coleman Cook (11 points) were the top scorers for Castlewood.
Volunteer 61, Tennessee High 56
Brandon Dufore had 18 points to lead Tennessee High in a Big 7 Conference loss.
Council 53, Hurley 30
Calab Hess dominated to the tune of 16 points, 14 rebounds and six assists as Council snapped a 57-game losing streak with a Black Diamond District victory over Hurley.
The Cobras (1-12) cruised in their final regular season game as Kaden Stepp added 10 rebounds and Chanse Ball yanked down 11 boards.
GIRLS
Holston 43, Northwood 36
Brianna Bailey scored 14 points and Ashton Keith added nine to lead Holston to a Hogoheegee District quarterfinal victory over the Panthers.
Northwood was paced by Megan Frye with 11 points. Tia Crowgey added 10 in the loss.
Twin Springs 41, Castlewood 22
Emaleigh Powers scored 12 points and Kaylee Keith added 11 points, including nine on a trio of 3-pointers to lead the Titans to a Cumberland District win over the Blue Devils.
Castlewood was paced by Montana Sutherland with eight points. Chloe Lane added seven points for the Titans.
J.I. Burton 37, Rye Cove 29
Kaylee Jenkins scored 19 points as J.I. Burton kept its season alive with a win in the first round of the Cumberland District tournament.
Trista Snow had 14 of Rye Cove’s 29 points.
PREP SWIMMING
Region 1D/2D, at Virginia High
Girls
Team Scores
Marion 96, Virginia High 82, Graham 75, Tazewell 73, Chilhowie 35, Gate City 32, Patrick Henry 31, Wise County Central 11, Rural Retreat 8, Ridgeview 6, Union 4.
Individual winners
200 Relay: Marion (Pollard, Thomas, Graham, Williams) 2:09.34; 200 Free: Ridley Little, VH 209.38; 200 IM: Tia Spivey GC 2:29.07; 50 Free: Amelia Austin, VH 26.86; 100 Fly: Spivey, GC 1:06.97; 100 Free: Bella Davis, TZ 57.90; 500 Free: Little, VH 5:41.60; 200 Relay: TZ (Harvey, Davis, Darcy, Ridlehuber) 1:51.99; 100 Back: Austin, VH 1:05.82; 100 Breast: Katie Benson, Graham 1:20.75; 400 Relay: VHS (Austin, Stacy, Holmes, Little) 4:29.36.
Boys
Team Scores
Virginia High 113, Marion 85, Graham 72, Chilhowie 55, Patrick Henry 20, Wise County Central 16, J.I. Burton 1.
Individual winners
200 Relay: Marion (Veselik, Vanhoy, Patton, Singleton) 2:02.35; 200 Free: John David Moser, VH 1:58.08; 200 IM: Caleb Patton, MAR 2:11.79; 500 Free: Brady Jones, Graham 23.97; 100 Fly: Moser, VH 57.00; 100 Free: Jones, Graham 53.90; 500 Free: Adam Harosky, VH 5:37.15; 200 Relay: VHS (Birt, Austin, Harosky, Moser) 1:44.41; 100 Back: Patton, GR 58.47; 100 Breast: Conor Douthat, Graham 1:1160; 400 Relay: VHS Harosky, Birt, Said, Moser) 3:55.32.