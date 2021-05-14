PREP ROUNDUP: Honaker leads Honaker past Grundy, 18-0

It was Sommer time in Honaker on Friday.
Sommer Honaker went 4-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs, while also pitching a three-hit shutout as the Honaker Tigers cruised to an 18-0 Black Diamond District softball victory over the Grundy Golden Wave.
Sommer Honaker, a senior, had a solo homer in the first inning and a two-run blast in the third inning as her power surge highlighted a 17-hit attack.
Kacey Roark had two hits and four RBIs for the Tigers (3-1), while Lara McClanahan collected two hits and two RBIs.
Friday marked a return trip to Honaker for first-year Grundy coach Emily Kendrick, a former ace pitcher and state champion for the Tigers.
Eastside 14, Twin Springs 2
Taylor Clay’s home run was among the highlights for the Spartans as they smashed Twin Springs for a Cumberland District victory.
Rural Retreat 15, Chilhowie 11
Jenna Mutter went 5-for-5 and earned the win from the circle as the Indians took the Hogoheegee District win over the Warriors.
Mutter had a three-run home run and a pair of doubles.
Candace Miller had three hits for Rural Retreat with three runs scored.
Kayla Roland had two doubles and three RBIs for Chilhowie while sister Shayla had three hits with two doubles and three runs scored.
Thomas Walker 5, Rye Cove 4
Thomas Walker freshman pitcher Eden Muncy struck out the last two batters she faced with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Pioneers edged Rye Cove.
Thomas Walker scored thrice in the top of the seventh inning and Rye Cove answered with three runs in the bottom of the seventh, but Muncy squelched the comeback attempt. She struck out 16.
Shelbie Fannon and Kaitlyn Brown homered for TW. Johnna Turner drove in two runs, Jasmine Maness had two hits and Olivia Edwards scored twice for Rye Cove.
John Battle 13, Abingdon 3
The hit-making, run-scoring machine that is the John Battle Trojans continues to pile up the big numbers.
Logan Leonard went 4-for-4 and Alyssa Kate Wallace smacked a three-run homer as Battle improved to 6-0 with a Mountain 7 District victory over rival Abingdon.
Charleigh Gobble went 3-for-4 as part of the 15-hit attack as well.
BASEBALL
Eastside 15, Twin Springs 1
Will Stansberry smashed two home runs and Blake Jones went 4-for-5 with five RBIs as the Eastside Spartans trounced Twin Springs for a Cumberland District victory.
Eastside (4-1, 4-0) exploded for 10 runs in the top of the seventh inning and the Spartans finished with 16 hits.
Nick Raymond (2-for-4, three runs), Jaxsyn Collins (two hits) and Ahren Lee (two hits) also led the hit parace. Collins yielded only three hits and struck out six in six strong innings of work to pick up the win on the mound.
Twin Springs got its only run in the third inning as Will Farmer scored on Alex Dockery’s RBI double.
Union 5, Ridgeview 3
Brody Gibson scored two runs and also struck out eight in pitching six solid innings as the Union Bears earned a Mountain 7 District victory.
Union built a 5-0 lead and then held off a late Wolfpack rally. Ridgeview was led by Blake Baker’s two hits.
Chilhowie 10, Rural Retreat 7
Daniel Hutton had three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs to lift the Warriors to a Hogoheegee District win over the Indians.
Kyle Plemmons added two hits and scored two runs for the Warriors (4-2, 3-0), who overcame a 7-2 deficit to score the final eight runs of the game.
Kyle Newby paced Rural Retreat (2-4, 1-2) with two hits and two RBIs.
Fort Chiswell 12, George Wythe 4
George Wythe received two hits apiece from Sebastian Gomez, Luke Jollay and Connor Holbrook, but it wasn’t enough in a Mountain Empire District setback.
Dylan Bailey, Chandler Crawford and Elijah Williams each had two hits for Fort Chiswell, while winning pitcher Johnathan Meadows struck out eight over 4 1/3 innings.
Gate City 6, Lee High 5
Ryan Jessee’s bloop RBI single to right field in the bottom of the eighth inning gave Gate City a walk-off win over Mountain 7 District rival Lee High in the first game played at the new Scott County Sports Complex.
Jessee and Trevor Herron each had two hits for the Blue Devils, who erased an early 5-2 deficit.
Ethan Blanken went 4-for-4 for Lee, while Drew Moritz and Bryce Moritz pounded out three hits apiece. The Generals outhit Gate City, 16-8, but that was negated by eight errors.
J.I. Burton 11, Castlewood 4
Dauntae Keys had two hits and two RBIs and a late offensive uprising propelled J.I. Burton to a Cumberland District victory over the Blue Devils of Castlewood.
Burton scored five times in the sixth inning and four more times in the seventh to erase a 4-2 deficit. Jaymen Buchanan’s two hits, Clay Hart’s two RBIs and Noa Godsey’s three walks were also key for the Raiders.
Thomas Walker 17, Rye Cove 8
Caleb Yeary and Cameron Grabeel each had three hits as the Thomas Walker Pioneers outlasted Rye Cove in a Cumberland District slugfest.
The teams combined for 25 runs, 22 hits, 18 strikeouts, 13 walks and nine errors.
Jordan Betram and Ethan Everage each drove in two runs for TW.
Rye Cove received three hits each from Dawson Kern and Zachary Tester.
GIRLS SOCCER
Abingdon 8, Lee High 0
Ella Seymore scored four goals and assisted on another as the Abingdon Falcons overwhelmed Lee High.
AHS (2-0-3) also received two goals from Chloe Turman.
Eastern Montgomery 12, Honaker 0
Maddie Bruce scored three goals to highlight Eastern Montgomery’s hammering of Honaker.
BOYS SOCCER