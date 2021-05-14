PREP ROUNDUP: Honaker leads Honaker past Grundy, 18-0

Will Stansberry smashed two home runs and Blake Jones went 4-for-5 with five RBIs as the Eastside Spartans trounced Twin Springs for a Cumberland District victory.

Eastside (4-1, 4-0) exploded for 10 runs in the top of the seventh inning and the Spartans finished with 16 hits.

Nick Raymond (2-for-4, three runs), Jaxsyn Collins (two hits) and Ahren Lee (two hits) also led the hit parace. Collins yielded only three hits and struck out six in six strong innings of work to pick up the win on the mound.

Twin Springs got its only run in the third inning as Will Farmer scored on Alex Dockery’s RBI double.

Union 5, Ridgeview 3

Brody Gibson scored two runs and also struck out eight in pitching six solid innings as the Union Bears earned a Mountain 7 District victory.

Union built a 5-0 lead and then held off a late Wolfpack rally. Ridgeview was led by Blake Baker’s two hits.

Chilhowie 10, Rural Retreat 7

Daniel Hutton had three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs to lift the Warriors to a Hogoheegee District win over the Indians.