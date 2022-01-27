PREP ROUNDUP: Honaker girls takes over sole possession of 1st Place in the BDD; Gatlin Hight (Rural Retreat), Madison Looney (Grundy), Arin Rife (Richlands), Caden Boyd (Honaker) star in wins

Kalli Miller scored 15 points and the Honaker Tigers owned the second half in collecting a 52-27 girls basketball win over Twin Valley on Wednesday night and taking over sole possession of first place in the Black Diamond District.

Honaker (13-3) clung to a 16-10 lead at halftime, but the defending VHSL Class 1 state champions opened the second half on a 16-5 run and would end up outscoring Twin Valley (11-3) 36-17 over the game’s final 16 minutes.

Kylie Vance (12 points) and Alayna McNulty (10 points) also played well for the Tigers.

Haylee Moore scored 16 of Twin Valley’s 27 points.

Grundy 51, Eastside 44

Madison Looney dominated the paint to the tune of 22 points, 21 rebounds and three blocks as Grundy knocked off Cumberland District leader Eastside in a non-district contest.

Kaylee Compton added 11 points for the Golden Wave, while Jessi Looney hauled down nine rebounds.

Richlands 47, Tazewell 26

Arin Rife scored 14 points and hauled down 10 rebounds as the Richlands Blue Tornado trounced Southwest District rival Tazewell and extended their winning streak to eight games.

The Blues (10-5, 3-0) also got four steals from Jaylyn Altizer and seven rebounds from Erica Lamie in remaining tied with Marion for first place in the SWD.

Maddi Gillispie led Tazewell with nine points.

David Crockett 64,

Tennessee High 35

Tennessee High couldn’t secure its first winning streak of the season as the Vikings lost a non-conference game at Crockett.

Anna Kate Kinch had 10 points for THS (3-18), one night after she tossed in 17 points in a victory over Abingdon.

Science Hill 46, West Ridge 39

The West Ridge Wolves fell to 0-5 in Big 5 Conference play with a loss to Science Hill.

BOYS

Gate City 59, John Battle 30

Ethan Dishner scored 16 points as Gate City had little trouble dispatching Mountain 7 District rival John Battle.

Eli McMurray added 14 points for the Blue Devils, who built an insurmountable 28-9 lead at halftime.

Rural Retreat 68, Council 24

Gatlin Hight highlighted Rural Retreat’s non-district win by scoring a game-high 20 points.

Brady Smith (11 points) and Caleb Roberts (10 points) also cracked double digits in points, while Bryson Smelser dished out seven assists and five steals. Eleven different players scored the Indians.

Chanse Ball and Calab Breeding scored six points apiece for Council.

Graham 61, George Wythe 56

David Graves scored 23 points -- surpassing the 1,000-point mark for his career --as Graham held off George Wythe for a win in what was the fifth game in six days for the G-Men.

Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw added 17 points for Graham.

Fort Chiswell 73, Tazewell 61

Tazewell had three scorers in double digits, but it wasn’t enough as the Bulldogs lost at Fort Chiswell.

Johan Willis (20 points), Jacob Witt (20 points) and Carter Creasy (12 points) were the leaders for Tazewell, which fell behind 22-6 after one quarter and couldn’t recover.

Siler Watson had 18 points and five steals for Fort Chiswell, now 13-3.

Science Hill 80, West Ridge 58

Science Hill ran its winning streak to 14, while West Ridge fell to 0-5 in Big 5 Conference play.

Honaker 69, Twin Valley 12

Caden Boyd hit five 3-pointers on his way to 22 points as Honaker hammered Twin Valley for a Black Diamond District win.

Aiden Lowe added 11 points for the Tigers.

Twin Valley scored eight of its 12 points in the first quarter.

David Crockett 48, Tennessee High 43

Tennessee High led by one point after three quarters, but David Crockett made the decisive plays down the stretch as the Pioneers prevailed.

Brandon Dufore had 18 points for THS.

Patrick Henry 45, Grundy 32

Hamilton Addair scored a dozen points as Patrick Henry posted a non-district triumph.

T.J. Pecina added 11 points for the Rebels, who opened the second half on a 16-4 run to seize control.

Thomas Gilbert led cold-shooting Grundy with 10 points.

John Battle 60, Abingdon 9

106 – Owen Almany (JB), forfeit; 113 – Christopher Faust (JB) pinned Max Ferguson, 1:01; 120 – Ryan Spates (JB), forfeit; 126 – Dalton Minnick (A) dec. Christian Rector, 13-6; 132 – Tristan Faidley (JB), forfeit; 138 – Canon Adkins (JB), forfeit; 145 -- Braedyn Bailey (JB) pinned Lewis Sneed, 0:45; 152 – Collin Davidson (JB), forfeit; 160 – Mason Rose (JB), forfeit; 170 – Jason Pittman (JB) pinned Noah Miller, 0:46; 182 -- Noah Sills (MB), forfeit; 195 – double forfeit; 220 – double forfeit; 285 – Landon Fuller (A), forfeit

John Battle 60, Graham 18

106 – Owen Almany (JB), forfeit; 113 – Christopher Faust (JB), forfeit; 120 – Ryan Spates (JB) pinned Micah Ferguson, 4:26; 126 – Tristan Faidley (JB) pinned Cory Hood, 1:21; 132 – Christian Rector (JB) pinned Ayden Crews, 1:42; 138 – Tristan Hass (G) pinned Canon Adkins, 0:53; 145 – Braedyn Bailey (JB) pinned Dalton Golcher, 0:54; 152 – Collin Davidson (JB), forfeit; 160 – Mason Rose (JB), forfeit; 170 – Jason Pittman (JB) pinned Myles Raley, 3:12; 182 – Noah Sills (JB), forfeit; 195 – Cody Dolin (G), forfeit; 220 – Montana Pugh (G), forfeit; 285 – double forfeit

John Battle 51, Lebanon 18

106 – Owen Almany (JB), forfeit; 113 – Christopher Faust (JB), forfeit; 120 – Ryan Spates (JB), forfeit; 126 – Christian Rector (JB) dec. Colton Barton, 10-9; 132 – Tristan Faidley (JB) pinned Austin Caldwell, 4:59; 138 – Luke Taylor (L) pinned Canon Adkins, 0:59; 145 – Braedyn Bailey (JB), forfeit; 152 – Cole Jessee (L), forfeit; 160 – Collin Davidson (JB), forfeit; 170 – Jason Pittman (JB), forfeit; 182 – Noah Sills (JB) pinned Hunter Sykes, 1:00; 195 – Isaak Olvera (L), forfeit; 220 – double forfeit; 285 – double forfeit

Rural Retreat 60, Radford 24

106 – Parker Stone (RR) pinned Darren Buckland, 0:18; 113 – JW Webb (RR), forfeit; 120 – Brandon Combs (RR), forfeit; 126 – Ethan Simmons (RR), forfeit; 132 – Ely Blevins (RR), forfeit; 138 – Jack Farmer (R), forfeit; 145 – Justin Martin (RR) pinned Dominic Lyons, 1:00; 152 – Mason Via (RR), forfeit; 160 – Odell Stroupe (RR), forfeit; 170 – Lance Duncan (R), forfeit; 182 – Dawson Martin (R), forfeit; 195 – Julius Gardner-Rollins (R), forfeit; 220 – Eli Fortuner (RR) pinned Jackson Wade, 0:19; 285 -- Colton Terry (RR), forfeit