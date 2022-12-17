Prep Roundup: Holston boys win in 2OTs; Tennessee High is 9-0; Lee High prevails in OT; Ridgeview's Robinette scores 42; GW boys beat defending state champs

Cole Caywood of Holston had a double-double and his team won in double overtime.

Caywood’s 16-point, 15-rebound performance was among the highlights as the Cavaliers collected a 59-52 double-overtime boys basketball win over the visiting Grundy Golden Wave on Friday night.

Connor Finley’s 13 points and Harper Collie’s 10 points were also key.

Finley made some clutch plays down the stretch as Holston (3-3) outscored the Golden Wave 7-0 in the final four minutes.

Thomas Gilbert (14 points), Landon Johnson (12 points) and Jonah Looney (11 points) paced Grundy.

Tennessee High 68, West Ridge 52

Colin Brown poured in 23 points as Tennessee High moved to 9-0 with a victory at Viking Hall.

Maddox Fritts played lockdown defense on West Ridge’s top scorer as Wade Witcher did not make a field goal with Fritts applying pressure.

Lee High 81, John Battle 78

Brynnen Pendergraft scored 31 points and Konner Early made some clutch free throws as Lee High won a Mountain 7 District clash in overtime.

Early hit two free throws with 1:21 left in the extra session to put the Generals ahead for good. Caleb Leonard added 18 points in the victory.

The duo of Gavin Ratliff (26 points) and Porter Gobble (22 points) led the way for Battle. A potential game-tying 3-pointer by the Trojans at the end of OT was blocked as time expired.

Ridgeview 88, J.I. Burton 51

Chantz Robinette torched the nets to the tune of 42 points as the Ridgeview Wolfpack remained unbeaten with a non-district win over visiting J.I. Burton.

Cannon Hill added 15 points for Ridgeview, which raced out to a 31-9 lead after one quarter.

Noa Godsey notched 14 points to lead Burton.

George Wythe 65, Auburn 60

Treyvon Rainey tallied 19 points and the George Wythe Maroons remained unbeaten with a victory over the defending VHSL Class 1 state champs.

GW (5-0) also received 14 points from Reed Kirtner and 13 points from Ty Campbell. The Maroons made 14 shots from beyond the 3-point line.

Auburn was led by Nickholas Millirons’ 14 points. The Eagles had 10 differnet players score.

Patrick Henry 56, Rye Cove 41

Jake Hall’s 24-point, 11-rebound performance led the way as the Rebels of Patrick Henry rocked Rye Cove for a non-district road win.

PH closed the first half on a 17-6 run to seize control.

Luke Jessee and Carter Roach-Hodge scored 10 points apiece for Rye Cove.

Union 43, Wise County Central 31

Cam Bostic’s 19 points led the way as Union whipped Wise County Central for a Mountain 7 District victory.

Bostic had 14 of his 19 points in the opening 16 minutes as the Bears (3-0, 2-0) built a 23-15 halftime lead.

Central (3-2, 0-2) received 13 points from Ethan Collins and 10 more from Chance Boggs.

Honaker 57, Richlands 22

Peyton Musick put 16 points in the scorebook and Honaker’s defensive delivered in a non-district victory over the Blue Tornado.

North Greene 72, Sullivan East 70

Jason Britton made the game-winning shot to cap a 32-point night as North Greene edged Sullivan East.

The duo of Drake Fisher (27 points) and Tyler Cross (22 points) were dymanic for East. Masun Tate added 10 points.

Chilhowie 57, Marion 52

Aiden Bartuski scored 22 points, connecting on three of Chilhowie’s eight 3s, to lead the Warriors to a Smyth County rival victory at Marion.

Zac Hall added 11 points to Chilhowie.

Marion (4-4) was paced by Reid Osborne and Parker Wolfe with 10 points apiece.

GIRLS

Castlewood 35, Tri-Cities Christian 28

Madison Sutherland had 15 points, eight steals, seven assists and three blocks as Castlewood topped Tri-Cities Christian for the second time this season.

Freshman Anna Summers hauled down 21 rebounds and blocked five shots.

Rye Cove 45, Patrick Henry 17

Naquila Harless had 13 points, eight rebounds and four steals as the Rye Cove Eagles powered past PH.

Gracie Turner added a dozen points and a dozen rebounds for the Cove, which opened the second half on a 16-0 run. Lexie Holland added eight points, eight rebounds and two steals. Collectively, the team came up with 16 steals.

Shaina Addair had eight of Patrick Henry’s 17 points.

George Wythe 57, Auburn 25

Makaylan Luttrell scored all 18 of her points in the second quarter as the George Wythe Maroons overwhelmed Auburn for a Mountain Empire District triumph.

Luttrell had 18 of GW’s 25 points during that eight-minute stretch and helped the Maroons build a 42-11 halftime lead.

All nine players who saw the court got in the scoring column for George Wythe.

Holston 47, Council 30

Bluefield University recruit Bailey Widener pumped in 18 points as the Holston Cavaliers earned a non-district road win.

Molly Turner (13 points) and Ashton Keith (10 points) also helped the Cavs beat Council for the second time this season.

Freshman Ella Rasnake of Council led all scorers with 20 points.

Wise County Central 68, Union 45

Emmah McAmis and Madison Looney dominated the second half as Wise County Central walloped Mountain 7 District rival Union.

McAmis had 20 of her 30 points in the second half and Looney scored nine of her 15 points in the second half as the Warriors (6-1, 1-1) pulled away.

Brooke Bailey canned five 3-pointers and scored 19 points for Union (4-2, 1-1), while Abby Slagle finished with 14 points.

Ridgeview 64, J.I. Burton 58

Maggie Grant had 18 points, seven rebounds and five steals as Ridgeview held off J.I. Burton for an overtime win.

The Wolfpack trailed by 17 points at one point and were down 11 with 2:13 left in regulation, before forcing OT. Ridgeview outscored the Raiders 10-4 in the extra session.

Hadaya Abshire and Danica Sutherland added nine points apiece. Caiti Hill’s three steals and Kyiah Perry’s five assists were also key.

Sophomore Sarah Williams of Burton led all scorers with 24 points. Rehgan Sensabugh added a dozen in the loss.

Richlands 55, Honaker 43

Richlands freshman Annsley Trivette continued the fine start to her high school hoops career with a 29-point performance in the Blue Tornado’s road win over Honaker.

Alayna McNulty led Honaker with 14 points.

John Battle 46, Lee High 14

Gracie Ralston had 14 points to lead the way for the John Battle Trojans in their Mountain 7 District win.

Macy Odum added seven points, Kara Kelley collected six rebound sand Charlee McKee pulled down five boards.

West Ridge 48, Tennessee High 24

Alexis Hood had a 13-point, 12-rebound performance as West Ridge had no trouble trouncing the Vikings of Tennessee High.

Rachel Niebruiegge and Lilly Bates added eight points apiece for the Wolves.

Hurley 53, Northwood 36

Rylee Jackson was at the center of the action with 25 points as the Hurley Rebels beat Northwood for the second time this season.

Jayda Hilton added 16 points for Hurley, which bounced back from Thursday night’s 44-19 loss to Phelps.

Olivia Briggs (12 points) and Summer Turley (11 points) were the top scorers for Northwood.

North Greene 52, Sullivan East 49

Sonya Wagner scored 17 points and Haley Bailey added 16 in North Greene’s three-point home win over the Patriots.

Asia Cairns led Sullivan East (5-9) with 12 points, Olivia Ashbrook added 11 and Jenna Hare finished with 10, while also recording the 1,000th rebound of her career.