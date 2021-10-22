PREP ROUNDUP: Holston beats Lebanon for first time since '93, moves to 8-0; Patrick Henry clinches Hogo volleyball title

Raleyn Cope (eight digs), Patricia Bigge (20 kills, five points, two aces), Autumn Collingsworth (11 digs, 10 points, nine kills, two aces) and Makayla Carr (11 digs) also produced in the win.

Grundy 3, Twin Valley 0

Maddie Yates had 22 assists and three aces and Jessi Looney added 11 kills and two blocks, leading the Golden Wave to a 25-10, 25-19, 25-18 Black Diamond District win over the Panthers.

Shaine Matney added 10 kills and two aces and Maggie Viers tallied 11 digs for Grundy (11-9, 6-2), which will play Twin Valley again in the BDD semifinals on Tuesday at Council.

Abingdon 3, Union 0

Riley Cvetkovski collected 16 digs and four kills and Megan Cooper tallied 14 digs and three aces to lead Abingdon to a 27-25, 25-8, 25-18 Mountain 7 district win over the Bears.

Jennings Woods (eight kills, eight digs), Ella Kiser (27 assists, eight kills, three aces) and Caroline McLaughlin (six kills, four blocks) also contributed for the Falcons, who will host Union in the Mountain 7 District tournament on Monday.

Twin Springs 3, J.I. Burton 2