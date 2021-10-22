PREP ROUNDUP: Holston beats Lebanon for first time since '93, moves to 8-0 for first time since 1984; Patrick Henry clinches Hogo volleyball title

Grundy 3, Twin Valley 0

Maddie Yates had 22 assists and three aces and Jessi Looney added 11 kills and two blocks, leading the Golden Wave to a 25-10, 25-19, 25-18 Black Diamond District win over the Panthers.

Shaine Matney added 10 kills and two aces and Maggie Viers tallied 11 digs for Grundy (11-9, 6-2), which will play Twin Valley again in the BDD semifinals on Tuesday at Council.

Abingdon 3, Union 0

Riley Cvetkovski collected 16 digs and four kills and Megan Cooper tallied 14 digs and three aces to lead Abingdon to a 27-25, 25-8, 25-18 Mountain 7 district win over the Bears.

Jennings Woods (eight kills, eight digs), Ella Kiser (27 assists, eight kills, three aces) and Caroline McLaughlin (six kills, four blocks) also contributed for the Falcons, who will host Union in the Mountain 7 District tournament on Monday.

Twin Springs 3, J.I. Burton 2

Emma Dingus had 18 kills, Amica Dooley delivered 27 digs and Lexie Austin served five aces as the Twin Springs Titans took a thrilling 22-25, 20-25, 26-24, 25-16, 15-9 win over J.I. Burton.

Gate City 3, John Battle 1