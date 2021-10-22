PREP ROUNDUP: Holston beats Lebanon for first time since '93, moves to 8-0 for first time since 1984; Patrick Henry clinches Hogo volleyball title

The Holston Cavaliers made some history on Thursday night.
A 42-12 Hogoheegee District football win over Lebanon was their first victory over the Pioneers since 1993 and the dudes from Damascus are also off to an 8-0 start for the first time in 37 years.
Brycen Sheets threw two touchdown passes and also rushed for two scores in the victory, while Noah Tweed scored twice. Jordan Ezzell and Landon Sanders also got in on the scoring spree for the Cavaliers, who built a 42-0 halftime lead.
Holston has games remaining against Rural Retreat (Oct. 29) and Chilhowie (Nov. 5) as the Cavaliers seek to win a district title for the second straight season.
Lebanon is now 2-6.
Holston 21 21 0 0 - 42
Lebanon 0 0 6 6 - 12
Scoring summary
H – Ezzell 15 run (Hall kick)
H – Tweed 6 INT return (Hall kick)
H – Sheets 14 run (Hall kick)
H – Sanders 21 pass from Sheets (Hall kick)
H – Tweed 13 pass from Sheets (Hall kick)
H – Sheets 15 run (Hall kick)
L – McCowen 1 run (kick failed)
L – Olson 5 run (kick failed)
VOLLEYBALL
George Wythe 3, Grayson County 0
George Wythe opened Mountain Empire District tournament play by sweeping Grayson County 25-12, 25-21, 25-23.
Kylie Pope led Grayson County (5-13) with 15 kills and 12 digs.
Wise Central 3, Lee High 0
Freshman Emmah McAmis had 18 kills and 11 digs and senior Bayleigh Allison tallied 15 kills and six digs to lead the Warriors to a 25-8, 25-13, 25-13 Mountain 7 District victory over the Generals.
Wise County Central (16-7, 8-4) also received 12 digs from Montana Stafford, 10 service points and three kills by Katherine Hopkins, 33 assists and six digs from Emilee Mullins and 19 points and four digs by Isabella Sturgill.
Thomas Walker 3, Rye Cove 0
Lakin Burke had 13 digs, 12 kills and seven service points, and Tenley Jackson dished out 33 assists and also contributed 12 digs and 11 points, leading the Pioneers to a 25-9, 25-23, 25-21 Cumberland District victory over the Eagles.
Raleyn Cope (eight digs), Patricia Bigge (20 kills, five points, two aces), Autumn Collingsworth (11 digs, 10 points, nine kills, two aces) and Makayla Carr (11 digs) also produced in the win.
Grundy 3, Twin Valley 0
Maddie Yates had 22 assists and three aces and Jessi Looney added 11 kills and two blocks, leading the Golden Wave to a 25-10, 25-19, 25-18 Black Diamond District win over the Panthers.
Shaine Matney added 10 kills and two aces and Maggie Viers tallied 11 digs for Grundy (11-9, 6-2), which will play Twin Valley again in the BDD semifinals on Tuesday at Council.
Abingdon 3, Union 0
Riley Cvetkovski collected 16 digs and four kills and Megan Cooper tallied 14 digs and three aces to lead Abingdon to a 27-25, 25-8, 25-18 Mountain 7 district win over the Bears.
Jennings Woods (eight kills, eight digs), Ella Kiser (27 assists, eight kills, three aces) and Caroline McLaughlin (six kills, four blocks) also contributed for the Falcons, who will host Union in the Mountain 7 District tournament on Monday.
Twin Springs 3, J.I. Burton 2
Emma Dingus had 18 kills, Amica Dooley delivered 27 digs and Lexie Austin served five aces as the Twin Springs Titans took a thrilling 22-25, 20-25, 26-24, 25-16, 15-9 win over J.I. Burton.
Gate City 3, John Battle 1
Gate City completed a perfect run through the Mountain 7 District with a 25-15, 20-25, 25-17, 25-20 win over the John Battle Trojans.
Mackenzie Smith (11 kills) and Rylan Kestner (10 tops) were tops for Battle, while Allison Smith hustled her way to 20 digs.
Chilhowie 3, Northwood 0
Chilhowie collected a 25-14, 25-10, 25-22 win over the Northwood Panthers.
Lebanon 3, Rural Retreat 2
Julianna Stanley slammed down 10 kills as Lebanon outlasted Rural Retreat for a 25-17, 14-25, 25-15, 19-25, 15-9 Hogoheegee District victory.
Morgan Varney (12 digs, eight assists), Lily Gray (eight digs, six kills), Averi Russell (18 assists, eight digs), Rileigh Buchanan (16 digs), Gracie Crabtree (six kills) and Mally Jessee (seven kills, six digs) also powered the Pioneers.
Patrick Henry 3, Holston 0
Seniors helped Patrick Henry clinch the Hogoheegee District regular-season title on Senior Night.
Twelfth-graders Logan Newberry (22 assists, 10 aces), Addie Hahn (nine kills), Zoe Miller (seven digs, three aces), Katherine Greene (four digs) and Zoe Chapman (five digs) were the stars in a 25-12, 25-15, 25-18 hammering of the Holston Cavaliers.