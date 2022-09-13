PREP ROUNDUP: Hodge leads Sullivan East over Elizabethton

Hannah Hodge had 17 kills and 16 digs and Maddie Woomer tallied 11 kills to lead Sullivan East to a marathon 25-11, 21-25, 25-27, 28-26, 15-12 Three Rivers Conference thriller at Elizabethton on Tuesday night.

Jenna Hare contributed 15 digs and nine kills, while Kyndl Hodge dished out 42 assists and had 12 digs.

Kylie Hurley stayed busy with 42 digs, one of five Patriots with double digits in that category, including Carly Bradford with 13.

Abingdon 3, Lee High 0

Gracie Statzer collected 15 kills and 11 assists and Ellen Kiser tallied 15 assists, 12 kills and 11 digs to lead the Falcons to a 25-23, 25-23, 25-17 Mountain 7 District home victory over the Generals.

Riley Cvetkovski (24 digs), Katy Creasy (12 assists), Muriel Dillow (10 digs) and Mary Hitch (seven kills) also contributed for the Falcons.

Chloe Calton had 10 kills and 10 digs for Lee. Katie Hammonds (11 assists), Blair Calton (15 digs) and Emma Fortner (15 digs) also aided the cause for the Generals.

John Battle 3, Ridgeview 0

Molly Little played big, collecting 14 kills and Mackenzie Smith tallied 18 assists, nine digs and seven kills to lead the Trojans to a 25-17, 25-22, 25-20 Mountain 7 District victory over the Wolfpack.

Jacqueline Hill tallied 17 digs, 11 assists, five kills and three aces for the Trojans. Allison Smith contributed 30 dig and Bella Shutters had five kills and five digs.

Tennessee High 3, Johnson County 0

Bree Adams and Ashton Blair dished out 10 assists apiece and Sophie Meade tallied four kills and four digs, leading the Vikings to a 25-4, 25-5, 25-7 rout of Johnson County.

Marley Johns added five kills and three blocks, Kira Adams tallied six kills and five digs and Madison Blair collected seven kills for the Vikings (17-4, 7-0), which will visit Volunteer in a key Three Rivers Conference showdown on Thursday.

Patrick Henry 3, Eastside 1

Avery Maiden had 25 kills, along with eight digs, four blocks and three digs to lead the Rebels to a 23-25, 25-14, 25-4, 25-17 non-district win over the Spartans.

Lauren Stauffer (10 kills, five digs, four aces), Baleigh Belcher (37 assists) and Anna McKinney (seven digs, six kills, two blocks) also contributed to the Rebels.

Gate City 3, Wise County Central 0

Emmah McAmis had 23 kills and 12 digs in the Warriors’ 25-21, 25-18, 26-24 Mountain 7 District loss to the first place Blue Devils.

Emilee Mullins dished out 27 assists, Sophie Fleming added 18 digs and Abbie Jordan totaled five kills.

Twin Springs 3, Council 0

Kenzi Gillenwater had six kills and Ryleigh Gillenwater added five kills, five digs and four service points in Twin Springs’ 25-13, 28-17, 25-17 non-district win over the Cobras.

Kaylee Keith contributed nine assists and eight service points and Amica Dooley tallied six digs. Mary Pascual added five digs for the Titans.

Honaker 3, Richlands 2

Riley Hart had 19 kills while Valeigh Stevens and Emma Rhea each had 17 assists to lead the Tigers to a 25-17, 25-20, 15-25, 16-25, 15-8 win over the Blue Tornado.

Kalli Miller had 18 digs for Honaker.

Richlands was led by Katie Cordle (5 kills, 3 blocks), Julian Shreve (10 assists) and Reagan Rider (33 digs).

Cornerstone Christian 3, KACHEA 0

Lily Bolling had nine kills, four aces and two blocks and Anna Amburgey tallied 13 digs and seven kills to lead Cornerstone Christian of Abingdon past KACHEA.

Raegan Phillips added six aces and six assists, while Mia Foster dished out 15 assists.

GIRLS SOCCER

Tennessee High 3, Sullivan East 0

Abby Littleton scored a pair of goals and McKinley Swift added another to lead the Vikings to a win over Sullivan East.

Reese Marshall had an assist for the Vikings (6-1-1) while Bridget Flaherty had the shutout on goal.