PREP ROUNDUP: Hill, Wolfpack charge past Union; Virginia High boys win, girls lose at Richlands

Cannon Hill led the charge with 18 points as the Ridgeview Wolfpack earned a key 62-52 Mountain 7 District boys basketball win over the visiting Union Bears on Thursday night.

Ridgeview (11-2, 4-1) was also bolstered by Chantz Robinette’s 15 points and Ryan O’Quinn’s 10-point, 13-rebound performance in what was a balanced attack.

Kam Bostic’s 22 points led the way for Union. The Bears (5-7, 3-2) lost their second straight game to a Mountain 7 District opponent after winning 24 such of those contests.

Virginia High 64, Richlands 38

Dante Worley scored 19 points as Virginia High remained atop the Southwest District with a convincing road win.

Aquemini Martin added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Bearcats (9-4, 3-0), who had nine different players reach the scoring column.

Colton Mullins (13 points) and Wynter Boyd (11 points) led the Blues.

Grundy 53, Patrick Henry 48

Landon Johnson fired in 18 points as Grundy held off Patrick Henry for a non-district road win.

Grundy led 42-20 after three quarters and survived a 28-point fourth-quarter outburst by the Rebels. Jonah Looney added 16 points for the Golden Wave.

Jake Hall (16 points), Dalton Blevins (11 points) and Kade Gobble (10 points) were the top scorers for PH.

Twin Springs 52, J.I. Burton 36

Tristan Counts tossed in 17 points as the Twin Springs Titans took an important Cumberland District road win.

Chilhowie 72, Northwood 49

Zac Hall scored 19 points and Isaac Booth added 16 to lead Chilhowie to a Hogeheegee District win over the Panthers, the Warriors’ third game in three nights.

James Nash added 13 points for the Warriors.

Northwood was paced by Sam Rhea with 21 points and nine by Owen Doane.

Thomas Walker 56, Rye Cove 45

Adam Hollandsworth set the pace with 17 points as Thomas Walker took a Cumberland District win over Rye Cove.

Brayden McElyea led Rye Cove with 16 points.

GIRLS

Richlands 54, Virginia High 27

Ainsley Trivette led Richlands past the Bearcats with 21 points, five assists, five steals and four rebounds in a Southwest District affair.

Erica Lamie hit three 3-pointers to finish with 11 points and Abby-Lane Queen added nine points and four rebounds. Chloe Reynolds contributed five assists, four steals and three boards for the Blue Tornado (10-1, 2-0).

Virginia High was led by Aly Wright, who had a trio of 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.

Eastside 60, Patrick Henry 24

Azzy Hammons and Brooklyn Johnson scored 19 points apiece to lead the Spartans past the homestanding Rebels.

Rylee Bower added 10 points for Eastside, which held Patrick Henry to just 13 points after the first quarter.

Avery Maiden paced the Rebels with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Tri-Cities Christian 38, Northwood 33

Olivia Briggs scored a game-high 19 points, but it wasn’t enough as Northwood remained winless with a road loss.

Northwood led 20-18 at halftime, but Tri-Cities Christian took control over the game’s final 16 minutes. Cianna McCready paced the Eagles (7-3) with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Grace Williams supplied 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Tri-Cities, coached by Jeff Hawkins, were playing without leading scorer Michaela Dixon due to a wrist injury.

J.I. Burton 46, Twin Springs 30

Sarah Williams and Anyah Hollinger each scored 15 points as J.I. Burton won a Cumberland District clash.

The Raiders closed the game on a 15-2 run. Rehgan Sensabaugh added 10 points to the triumph.

Kayli Dunn was tops for Twin Springs (8-6, 2-1) with 14 points, while Makenzie Gillenwater pulled down nine rebounds.

Ridgeview 62, Union 34

Hadaya Abshire had 12 points as part of Ridgeview’s usual balanced attack and the Wolfpack overpowered the Union Bears for a Mountain 7 District victory.

Tsega Mullins added 11 points for the Wolfpack (11-4, 4-1), who dominated the second half.

Union was led by Brooke Bailey’s nine points, while Abby Slagle supplied eight points.

Princeton (W.Va.) 56, Tazewell 48

Despite 24 points from Maddie Day, Tazewell lost to the Tigers from West Virginia.

Princeton was paced by Maddie Stull’s 27 points.

Twin Valley 80, Phelps (Ky.) 41

The quartet of Haylee Moore (19 points, 11 rebounds), Rayne Hawthorne (14 points, 13 rebounds), Ally Bales (14 points) and Heileigh Vencill (11 points, six assists) starred as Twin Valley hammered the Hornets.

The Panthers avenged a three-point loss to Phelps from earlier in the season.

Rye Cove 56, Thomas Walker 49

Kaylee Lamb scored 11 of Rye Cove’s 20 points in the third quarter to spark the Eagles in a Cumberland District road win.

Lamb, who began the season with the Union Bears, finished with a game-high 21 points. Lexie Holland’s 12 points and Naquila Harless’ 11 points were also vital to the victory.

Kalli Wood and Chloe Marcum scored 13 points apiece for TW.