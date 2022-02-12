PREP ROUNDUP: Hess leads Council to win over Twin Valley

The Council Cobras earned some redemption in keeping their season alive on Saturday.

Caleb Hess scored a dozen points to lead the way as Council collected a 39-27 triumph over the Twin Valley Panthers in the first round of the Black Diamond District boys basketball tournament.

The two teams had split their regular-season matchups and Twin Valley had taken an overtime win over the Cobras on Tuesday. Council owned the third quarter in winning on Saturday.

“For six of these young men, the survival of their career hung in the balance,” first-year Council coach Gary Johnson said of his seniors. “After a slow start in the first half and Twin Valley hitting a 3 to tie us at the start of the third quarter, we knew we had to take control of the game to get the result that we wanted. In the end, teamwork, determination and heart brought us out on top.”

Dawson Stevens, Calab Breeding, Brandon Hess, Caleb Hess and Andrew Perolio scored in the fourth quarter to clinch the win and put the Cobras in Monday’s semifinals against top-seeded Grundy.

Chandler Cooper led Twin Valley with nine points.

Dobyns-Bennett 82, Gate City 30

Dobyns-Bennett drubbed Gate City for the second time this season.

GIRLS

Tennessee High 65, Rye Cove 46

Brooklyn Carter scored 17 points and hauled down four rebounds as Tennessee High closed out the regular season with a victory over the Rye Cove Eagles.

Kendall Cross added 16 points, six rebounds, six steals and five assists for the Vikings (5-22), while Macie Strouth scored 10 points. THS plays Unicoi County next Friday in a first-round district tournament clash.

Tennessee High also won the Upper Lakes Conference Freshmen Tournament on Saturday.

Rye Cove (7-15) was coming off a 61-48 setback to Twin Springs on Friday. Kaylee Lamb led the Eagles with 25 points.

Hurley 29, Council 20

Who was the first team from far Southwest Virginia to win a district tournament game in 2022? The girls from Hurley.

Jayda Hilton scored nine points as the Rebels beat Council in the first round of the Black Diamond District tournament. It was also Hurley’s second win over the Cobras in as many days and the third win over Council this season.

Hurley led 12-8 at halftime and then pulled away, earning a spot against top-seeded Honaker in Monday’s semifinals. Emily Justice and Rylee Jackson added seven points apiece.

Bailey Keen had six points for Council. The Cobras finished winless on the season.

LATE FRIDAY

GIRLS

Marion 47, Virginia High 46

Anna Hagy scored 14 points as Marion completed a perfect regular-season run through the Southwest District with a victory.

The Scarlet Hurricanes led 34-24 after three quarters and then withstood a late VHS charge. Maria Wilson led Virginia High with 19 points.