PREP ROUNDUP: Henley leads THS to baseball win over South; Twin Valley triumphs in football, volleyball; Sullivan East softball splits games in Eastman Invite

How did Tennessee High senior C.J. Henley spend his Saturday?
He did a little yard work.
Henley blasted two home runs – a solo shot in the first inning and a two-run blast in the second inning – as the Vikings cruised to a 16-5 non-conference baseball win over the Sullivan South Rebels on Saturday.
Henley finished 3-for-4 and was among the host of heavy hitters for the Vikings as they finished with 19 hits.
Cole Presson (3-for-4, two doubles), Evan Mutter (2-for-3, two RBIs), Brayden Blevins (3-for-4, home run, four RBIs), Logan Quales (2-for-4, two RBIs), Gregory Harris (2-for-3), Mason Johns (3-for-3, two doubles) and Wade Witcher (two-run homer) also played a big part in the hit parade.
The Vikings (12-5) host Seymour on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Twin Valley 44, Bland County 6
The X-Man was the super hero for the Twin Valley Panthers on Saturday.
Xzavier Ward rushed for 165 yards on 18 carries and scored five touchdowns in a victory in a VHSL Plus-One Game. Ward ripped off scoring jaunts of 46, 17, 7, 4 and 2 yards.
Jacob Justice also scored for Twin Valley, while Dalton White (nine tackles), Garrett Horton (seven tackles) and Matthew Lester (six tackles) led the defense. The Panthers (4-2) posted their first winning season since 2016.
SOFTBALL
Dobyns-Bennett 3, Sullivan East 2
Sullivan East 6, Clinton 4
Cayden Bawgus hit a two-run homer and Kinzie Brown scored two runs as Sullivan East stopped Clinton and split its two games in the Eastman Invitational on Saturday in Kingsport.
The Patriots (10-8) bounced back from a one-run loss to Dobyns-Bennett. Brown had two hits and drove in a run in that game.
VOLLEYBALL
Twin Valley 3, Grundy 2
The Twin Valley Panthers clinched a Region 1D tournament bid with a 23-25, 22-25, 26-24, 25-16, 15-12 win over Grundy in the finals of the Black Diamond District tourney.
Twin Valley will play a first-round regional tournament match at Chilhowie on Tuesday.
LATE FRIDAY
BASEBALL
Tennessee High 12, Sevier County 2
A grand slam by Brayden Blevins highlighted an eight-run first inning as the Tennessee High Vikings severely beat Sevier County.
Blevins finished 2-for-2, while Garrett Embree (2-for-4, four RBIs) and Gregory Harris (2-for-3, RBI, two runs) also played well for the Bristolians. Cole Presson and Payne Ladd combined to pitch a four-hitter.