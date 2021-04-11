PREP ROUNDUP: Henley leads THS to baseball win over South; Twin Valley triumphs in football, volleyball; Sullivan East softball splits games in Eastman Invite

How did Tennessee High senior C.J. Henley spend his Saturday?

He did a little yard work.

Henley blasted two home runs – a solo shot in the first inning and a two-run blast in the second inning – as the Vikings cruised to a 16-5 non-conference baseball win over the Sullivan South Rebels on Saturday.

Henley finished 3-for-4 and was among the host of heavy hitters for the Vikings as they finished with 19 hits.

Cole Presson (3-for-4, two doubles), Evan Mutter (2-for-3, two RBIs), Brayden Blevins (3-for-4, home run, four RBIs), Logan Quales (2-for-4, two RBIs), Gregory Harris (2-for-3), Mason Johns (3-for-3, two doubles) and Wade Witcher (two-run homer) also played a big part in the hit parade.

The Vikings (12-5) host Seymour on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Twin Valley 44, Bland County 6

The X-Man was the super hero for the Twin Valley Panthers on Saturday.

Xzavier Ward rushed for 165 yards on 18 carries and scored five touchdowns in a victory in a VHSL Plus-One Game. Ward ripped off scoring jaunts of 46, 17, 7, 4 and 2 yards.