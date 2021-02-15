 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Hare's 19 leads East girls
PREP ROUNDUP: Hare's 19 leads East girls

Jenna Hare had 19 points as the Sullivan East Patriots closed out the regular season with a 47-43 girls basketball victory over the Unaka Rangers on Monday night.

Hayley Grubb added 10 points for East (22-4), which played without the services of point guard Riley Nelson. Nelson was sent home from school with a slight fever as a precaution.

East trailed 20-19 at halftime. Unaka (6-14) was led by Lyndie Ramsey’s 17 points.

BOYS

Sullivan East 81, Unaka 34

The Patriots closed out the regular season with a lopsided win.

