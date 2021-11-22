 Skip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP: Hare leads Sullivan East girls past North Greene
PREP ROUNDUP: Hare leads Sullivan East girls past North Greene

Jenna Hare was clutch as Sullivan East High School needed overtime to earn a 56-55 girls basketball victory over North Greene on Monday night at the Patriot Palace.

Hare made two free throws with under a minute left in regulation to knot the score and force OT, while she made two free throws with 5.2 seconds remaining in the extra session to seal the deal.

She finished with 23 points and now ranks 18th on the program’s career scoring list, moving past Savanna Summers, Regina Bartley Blaylock and Kylee Wolfe on the list with her performance on Monday.

East (3-2) also received 20 points from Riley Nelson and overcame a 29-24 halftime deficit. The Patriots play Happy Valley today at 8:30 p.m.

Shelby Davenport led North Greene (1-5) with 24 points.

Tri-Cities Christian 47, Appalachian Christian 2

Madison Hoskins scored 10 points and came up with six steals as Tri-Cities Christian Academy opened the season with a win.

Grace Williams added 16 rebounds and Michaela Dixon recorded five steals for the Eagles, who led 23-0 at halftime.

