PREP ROUNDUP: Hamilton Addair (Patrick Henry), Levi McGlothlin (Honaker), Gavin Briggs (Science Hill), Logan Quales (Tennessee High), Lexi Baker (Wise County Central), John Battle tennis players have major Monday moments

Hamilton Addair went 3-for-4, drew a walk, scored two runs and tallied a RBI, while also being the winning pitcher as Patrick Henry High School opened the 2022 baseball season with a 12-2 victory over the Twin Springs Titans.

Seth Padgett was triumphant in his debut as PH’s head baseball coach. He is also the football boss at Patrick Henry and led the Rebels to a second-round playoff win over Twin Springs back in November.

Alex Brown, Max Owens and Waylon Daniels added two hits apiece for PH.

Ryan Horne and Mason Elliott scored the runs for Twin Springs, now 1-1.

Sullivan East 13, North Greene 0

Avery McCoy and Conner McCormick combined to pitch a five-hit shutout as Sullivan East stomped North Greene.

Dylan Bartley went 3-for-4 with four runs scored and two RBIs to lead East at the plate, while Corbin Dickenson (2-for-4, three runs), Justice Dillard (2-for-2, run, two walks, two RBIs) and Ethan Waters (1-for-3, run, three RBIs) powered the Patriots as well.

North Greene committed three errors.

Graham 7, Union 4

Zach Blevins went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and also pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief with three strikeouts to notch the save as Graham earned a non-district win.

Eli Blanton had two hits, Cole Chandler scored two runs and Seth Cox tallied two RBIs for Union.

Science Hill 6, West Ridge 5

Gavin Briggs connected for a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving defending state champion Science Hill a walk-off win over West Ridge.

West Ridge had tied the game by pushing across four runs in the top of the seventh inning. Wade Witcher and Jackson McGee each had two hits for the Wolves.

Tennessee High 3, Unicoi County 2

Logan Quales’ sacrifice fly drove in Garrett Cross with the eventual winning run in the sixth inning to lead the Vikings to a win over the Blue Devils in the Upper Lakes Conference opener.

Cross started the sixth with a single, stole second, advanced to third on a ground out and scored when Quales flied to right field.

The Vikings (3-1, 1-0) trailed 2-0 when Cross hit a solo home run in the fourth and tied the game in the fifth when Braden Wilhoit tripled and scored.

Andrew Dingus got the save when he entered the seventh inning and fanned the side.

Cross led THS with two hits while scoring a pair of runs.

Payne Ladd got the win by retiring the final batter in the sixth inning.

Gate City 9, University High 2

Ryan Jessee drove in three runs, scored twice and was also the winning pitcher as Gate City moved to 1-1.

Brayden Cox scored three runs, Brendan Cassidy collected three RBIs and Ethan Fleming went 2-for-2 in the victory.

Honaker 8, Tazewell 7

Levi McGlothlin drove in Jax Horn with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning as Honaker edged Tazewell.

T.J. Hubbard went 3-for-4 with three RBIs for Honaker (1-1) and was the winning pitcher in relief. McGlothlin and Horn supplied two hits apiece.

John Davis went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs for Tazewell. Brody Patterson (2-for-3, two RBIs) and Braden Fowler (1-for-3, two stolen bases) were also strong in defeat.

Hampton 5, Holston 3

Chance Point made it a point to collect three hits as the Hampton Bulldogs from Northeast Tennessee earned a win over Holston.

Holston (0-3) received two hits each from Dylan Bott and Caleb Casey.

SOFTBALL

J.I. Burton 9, Holston 5

Jordan Mooney and Sareena Sergent each had three hits as J.I. Burton improved to 3-1 with a non-district win.

Savannah Adams slugged a grand slam for the Raiders, who built a 9-1 lead after four innings and then held on.

Molly Turner and Riley Cobler each went 3-for-4 to lead the way for Holston as Turner scored three runs and Cobler homered and finished with four RBIs.

Dobyns-Bennett 13, Sullivan East 3

Julianne Tipton had two hits and also pitched a seven-hitter as Dobyns-Bennett drubbed East.

A 10-run second inning put the Indians in control.

East (2-6) got its runs from Katie Botts, Hannah Scott and Keelye Fields, while Karlee Miller collected two hits.

The Patriots committed four errors.

River View (W.Va.) 15,

Twin Valley 0

Skylar Vanover had Twin Valley’s lone hit as the Panthers lost.

Rye Cove 3, Lee High 2

Jazz Stanley scored the winning run with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning as Rye Cove rallied for a win over Lee High and improved to 3-1.

The Eagles, who trailed 2-0 after four innings and 2-1 with three outs to go, scored twice in the seventh inning.

Rheagan Waldon and Sara Byrd had two hits apiece for Rye Cove, while Hood threw three scoreless innings to get the win in relief.

Chloe Calton and Emma Fortner scored Lee’s runs.

Wise County Central 7, Eastside 3

Lexi Baker pitched a four-hitter with five strikeouts and also had three hits in three at-bats as Wise County Central moved to 2-0 with a non-district win.

Lauren Jackson also had three hits, while Kat Hopkins contributed two hits.

Taylor Perry had a RBI triple for Eastside, now 0-2.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wise Central 5, Lebanon 4

Singles

Jaida Meade (WC) def. Ava Deckard 9-8 (7-4); Bella Ashby (L) def. Montana Stafford, 8-6; Emilee Mullins (WC) def. Averie Russell, 8-3; Riley Taylor (WC) def. Calli Dye, 8-3; Angelina Hughes (WC) def. Bailey Collins, 8-3; Mackenzie Boyd (L) def. Ella Taylor, 8-5

Doubles

Deckard-Ashy def. Meade-Mullins, 8-6; Stafford-R. Taylor (WC) def. Russell-Dye, 8-1; Collins-Boyd (L) def. Hughes-Powers, 8-5

John Battle 8 West Ridge 1

Singles

Anna Mckee (JB) def. Laynie Jordan 8-6; Kennedy Jenkins (JB) def. Angelina Kerney 8-5; Claire Kreutzer (JB) def Olivia Nothnagel 8-1; Addie Reedy (JB) def Kirra Correll 8-2; Acadia Sah (JB) def Dafney Lucas 8-5; Mackenzie Smith (JB) def Haley Webb 8-2

Doubles

Jordan-Kerney (WR) def McKee-Kreutzer 9-7; Reedy-Jenkins (JB) def. Nothnagel-Correll, 8-2; Sah-Smith (JB) def. Webb-Campbell 8-1

BOYS TENNIS

John Battle 8 West Ridge 1

Singles

Nathan Spurling (JB) def. Grayson Manis 8-1; Collin Davidson (JB) def. Jeffrey Seto 8-1; Briggs Crabtree (JB) def. Spencer Manis 8-0; Connor Davidson (JB) def. Camron Easler 8-2; Chase Hamlin (JB) def Elijiah Hood 8-0; Will Crump (JB) def. Finn Hounshell 8-4

Doubles

Spurling-Crabtree (JB) def. G. Manis-J. Seto 8-1; Collin Davidson/C. Hamlin (JB) def. E. Hood-S. Main 8-3; Easler-M. MacFarland (WR) def. Connor Davidson-Crump 8-5