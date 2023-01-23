 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Cootie Browns
Prep Roundup

PREP ROUNDUP: Hall's 15 leads PH to another close win over Cloudland

Patrick Henry logo

The Patrick Henry Rebels survived a close call against Cloudland for the second time this season to prevail, earning a 50-47 boys basketball win over the Highlanders on Monday night.

PH (9-7) posted a 50-48 win over Cloudland last month as Dalton Blevins hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with three seconds left. The Rebels hadn’t secured the rematch until Cloudland misfired on a potential game-tying 3 in the final moments.

Jake Hall (15 points), Hamilton Addair (13 points) and Kade Gobble (12 points) were the leaders on Monday for PH head coach Fred Selfe’s squad.

Cloudland got a game-high 17 points from Eli Morgan.

River View (W.Va.) 48, Hurley 42

Hurley placed three scorers in double digits, but it wasn’t enough as the Rebels fell to their rival from the Mountain State.

People are also reading…

Landon Adkins scored a game-high 15 points for Hurley, while Thomas Gilbert (12 points) and Landon Bailey (11 points) also played well for the home team.

Michael Picklesimer and Josh Proffitt tossed in 14 points apiece for River View.

GIRLS

Cloudland 71, Patrick Henry 27

Izabella Christman led four Cloudland scorers in double figures with 18 points as the Highlanders had no trouble winning at Patrick Henry.

PH (3-15) fell behind 23-2 after the first quarter and never recovered. Shaina Addair led the Rebels with 13 points.

