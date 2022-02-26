PREP ROUNDUP: GW girls fall to Parry McCluer in Region 1C

George Wythe’s season came to an end on Saturday as the Parry McCluer duo of Anna Claytor and Grayce Henson proved to be too tough for the Maroons.

Claytor scored 21 points and Henson added 13 points as Parry McCluer posted a 45-31 victory over GW in the semifinals of the VHSL Region 1C girls basketball tournament.

George Wythe finished the season 15-9, while Parry McCluer (24-1) clinched a state tournament berth and will play at Auburn at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the regional finals.

The game was tied at 14 points after one quarter, but Parry McCluer controlled the contest the rest of the way.

McKenzie Tate led George Wythe with nine points.