PREP ROUNDUP: Grundy's Cade Looney no-hits Twin Valley

Grundy High School senior Cade Looney established himself as the Black Diamond District’s king of the basketball court in the winter, but on Monday he was also the master of the mound.

The 6-foot-9 Looney struck out 12 in pitching a no-hitter as the Golden Wave posted a 3-0 triumph over Twin Valley in the first game of a BDD baseball doubleheader.

Looney issued four walks. He helped his own cause by collecting two hits and driving in two runs.

The Wave (2-3) completed the sweep with an 11-5 win in the second game as Jonah Looney, Cade’s younger brother, supplied two hits and two RBIs. Austin Deel also had two hits and was the winning pitcher.

Twin Valley’s Isaac Cooper supplied two hits for the Panthers in the nightcap.

Tazewell 14, Marion 7

Bryson McCall had a pair of doubles and drove in two runs while Trey Blankenship collected three hits with two RBIs as the Bulldogs took the win over the Scarlet Hurricanes.

Bradley Thomas led Marion with three hits as Cooper Archer had two hits and four RBIs.

Lee High 9, Union 6