PREP ROUNDUP: Grundy's Cade Looney no-hits Twin Valley
PREP ROUNDUP: Grundy's Cade Looney no-hits Twin Valley

Grundy High School senior Cade Looney established himself as the Black Diamond District’s king of the basketball court in the winter, but on Monday he was also the master of the mound.

The 6-foot-9 Looney struck out 12 in pitching a no-hitter as the Golden Wave posted a 3-0 triumph over Twin Valley in the first game of a BDD baseball doubleheader.

Looney issued four walks. He helped his own cause by collecting two hits and driving in two runs.

The Wave (2-3) completed the sweep with an 11-5 win in the second game as Jonah Looney, Cade’s younger brother, supplied two hits and two RBIs. Austin Deel also had two hits and was the winning pitcher.

Twin Valley’s Isaac Cooper supplied two hits for the Panthers in the nightcap.

Tazewell 14, Marion 7

Bryson McCall had a pair of doubles and drove in two runs while Trey Blankenship collected three hits with two RBIs as the Bulldogs took the win over the Scarlet Hurricanes.

Bradley Thomas led Marion with three hits as Cooper Archer had two hits and four RBIs.

Lee High 9, Union 6

Jonathan Blanken went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs as the Lee High Generals outlasted Union for a Mountain 7 District victory.

Bryce Moritz went 2-for-2 with two walks for Lee, which used a four-run sixth inning to erase a 6-5 deficit.

Zach Mullins and Brody Gibson each had two hits for Union.

The teams combined for 15 runs, 16 hits, 11 walks and eight errors.

SOFTBALL

Richlands 4, Northwood 2

Rachel Rife had a two-run single while Erica Lamie delivered a single and a bases-loaded walk as the Blue Tornado took the win over the Panthers.

Arin Rife went the distance from the circle for the win allowing two hits while striking out five.

Ridgeview 5, Union 1

Laci Willis pitched another gem and Brooklyn Frazier hit a two-run triple as the Ridgeview Wolfpack improved to 3-0 with a win over Union.

Ridgeview hosts John Battle today at 5 p.m. in a crucial Mountain 7 District showdown.

Twin Springs 8, J.I. Burton 7

Lexi Austin had two hits as Twin Springs edged J.I. Burton in a Cumberland District clash.

Savannah Adams had five RBIs for Burton.

BOYS SOCCER

David Crockett 2, Tennessee High 1

David Crockett eliminated Tennessee High from the TSSAA District 1-AAA tournament.

Logan Streetman had the lone goal for THS.

