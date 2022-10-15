Prep Roundup: Grundy scores 68, Lebanon puts up 54, Ridgeview still unbeaten, Honaker wins final BDD game, Horne of Twin Springs surpasses 1K mark

The Grundy Golden Wave ran roughshod over another opponent with Ian Scammell and Isaiah Boyd leading the way for a ground attack that was unstoppable on this particular Friday night.

Scammell rushed for 296 yards and three touchdowns, while Boyd piled up 200 yards and four TDs in an impressive 68-26 beatdown of the homestanding J.I. Burton Raiders.

A week after outmuscling Region 1C power George Wythe, the Wave (4-3) had no problem against the Cumberland District co-leaders.

It was the third time this season the Golden Wave eclipsed the 60-point mark as coach Craig Plymal’s club had scored 62 points in wins over Castlewood and Honaker.

According to Bluefield historian/researcher Rick Baker’s extensive online database it was the most points the Golden Wave had scored since putting 77 on Garden in 1932.

Grundy’s defense turned away two J.I. Burton scoring drives inside the 10-yard line in the first quarter and then the offense dominated the rest of the way. The Wave piled up 602 yards of total offense, 570 which was of the rushing variety.

The Golden Wave averaged a sublime 11.6 yards per carry.

Burton (3-4) had 483 yards of offense with Brayden Dutton rushing for 259 yards and two touchdowns, while catching four passes for 66 yards and a score. Noa Godsey threw for 111 yards.

Grundy 8 30 16 14—68

J.I. Burton 0 14 6 6—26

Scoring Summary

G – Boyd 26 run (Scammell run)

G – Boyd 1 run (Bush run)

JIB – T. Keys 2 run (Hart pass from Godsey)

G – Scammell 19 run (Roberts run)

JIB – Dutton 59 run (pass failed)

G – Boyd 11 run (Roberts run)

JIB – C. Deel INT return (Roberts run)

JIB – Dutton 54 run (run failed)

G – Scammell 18 run (Scammell run)

G – Boyd 40 run (Scammell run)

JIB – Dutton 6 pass from Godsey (pass failed)

G – Scammell 23 run (Roberts run)

G – Roberts 4 run (run failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: G 29, JIB 16; Rushes-Yards: G 48-570, JIB 37-372; Passing Yards: G 32, JIB 111; Comp.-Att.-Int.: G 2-4-0, JIB 6-11-3; Fumbles-Lost: G 1-1, JIB 1-1; Penalties-Yards: G 9-55, JIB 9-90; Punts-Average: G 2-30, JIB 0-0.

Ridgeview 42, John Battle 6

Ridgeview quarterback Ryan O’Quinn threw for 143 yards and three touchdowns as the Wolfpack continued to roll in a Mountain 7 District trouncing of the visiting Trojans.

Brandon Beavers caught two of O’Quinn’s scoring strikes, while Koda Counts had the other one. O’Quinn was an efficient 7-of-9 through the air.

Ridgeview also scored on defense (Branson Honaker scooped a fumble and returned it for a score) and special teams (Koda Counts blocked a bunt and Cannon Hill took it to the house) in what was complete domination by the Wolfpack.

Ridgeview and Graham are the only unbeaten teams remaining in far Southwest Virginia.

Battle’s only score came on an 8-yard touchdown run by quarterback Noah Sills on the final play of the game. Izaya Selz had 66 receiving yards for the Trojans.

John Battle 0 0 0 6—6

Ridgeview 14 14 14 0—42

Scoring Summary

R – Honaker 34 fumble return (Smith kick)

R – K. Counts 5 pass from R. O’Quinn (Smith kick)

R – Beavers 42 pass from R. O’Quinn (Smith kick)

R – C. Hill 14 run (Smith kick)

R – Beavers 32 pass from R. O’Quinn (Smith kick)

R – C. Hill 30 blocked punt return (Goodman kick)

JB – Sills 8 run (no attempt)

Team Stats

First Downs: JB 10, R 10; Rushes-Yards: JB 35-61, R 17-115; Passing Yards: JB 113, R 143; Comp.-Att.-Int.: JB 7-15-2, R 7-9-0; Fumbles-Lost: JB 2-1, R 0-0; Punts-Average: JB 4-31.2, R 1-42.

Lebanon 54, Castlewood 6

The Lebanon Pioneers are Russell County champions and quarterback Mike Reece would have all but wrapped up Southwest Virginia freshman of the year honors if such an award existed.

Four of Reece’s six completions resulted in touchdowns as Lebanon cruised to a non-district win over Castlewood.

Toby Baker and Zach Hertig each had two TD receptions (Hertig caught one of those from Brennen Hess), while Jacob Crabtree also hauled in a scoring strike from the ninth-grade gunslinger as Lebanon improved to 4-3.

Grayson Olson (seven carries, 110 yards) and Carter Dillon (nine carries, 98 yards) led the rushing attack for the Pioneers. Hertig also had a TD run on a night when Lebanon held a 385-191 edge in total offense.

Castlewood (1-6) got its lone score on a touchdown run by Brad Steffey in the third quarter. Steffey gained 64 yards for the Blue Devils, who committed six turnovers in losing their sixth straight.

Castlewood 0 0 6 0—6

Lebanon 14 26 7 7—54

Scoring Summary

L – Hertig 57 pass from Hess (Dillon kick)

L – Crabtree 15 pass from Reece (Dillon kick)

L – Olson 55 run (kick failed)

L – Baker 12 pass from Reece (Dillon kick)

L – Baker 20 pass from Reece (kick blocked)

L – Hertig 25 pass from Reece (Dillon kick)

C – Steffey 3 run (run failed)

L – Hertig 11 run (Dillon kick)

L – Dillon 4 run (Dillon kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: C 12, L 18; Rushes-Yards: C 28-86, L 23-242; Passing Yards: C 105, L 143; Comp.-Att.-Int.: C 11-23-3, L 7-10-1; Fumbles-Lost: C 4-3, L 0-0; Penalties-Yards: C 8-70, L 8-65; Punts-Average: C 2-26.5, L 1-32.

Holston 34, Northwood 0

Noah Tweed ran for 146 yards and three touchdowns to lift the Cavaliers to a Hogoheegee District shutout of the Panthers.

Holston (4-3, 1-1) took a 21-0 lead into the halftime break, with Tweed scoring three times in runs of 7, 12 and 50 yards.

Luke Greene, who finished 78 yards rushing, also scored on a 12-yard run. Merrick Kestner added a 7-yard touchdown for the Cavaliers.

Holston finished with 369 yards on offense, including 292 on the ground and 77 through the air.

Northwood fell to 3-4 on the season, including 1-2 in the Hogoheegee District.

Holston 0 14 7 13 — 34

Northwood 0 0 0 0 — 0

Scoring summary

H-Tweed 7 run (Hall kick)

H-Tweed 12 run (Hall kick)

H-Tweed 50 run (Hall kick)

H-Luke Grene 12 run (kick failed)

H-Kestner 7 run (Hall kick)

Twin Springs 44, Eastside 7

The Twin Springs Titans scored early and often in a Cumberland District road win over Eastside.

Colten Kilgore returned the game’s opening kickoff to the end zone and that set the tone.

Twin Springs piled up 41 points on just 11 snaps in the first half and Ryan Horne had five of his nine carries and 111 of his 139 yards in the opening two quarters.

The Titans did not face a fourth down and only one third down in the entire game.

Horne scored three touchdowns and eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season, while Abel Dingus completed his team’s only pass attempt to Colten Gilmer for a touchdown. The Titans held a 267-177 edge in total offense.

Eastside’s touchdown came on senior Eli McCoy’s 62-yard scoring toss from Payton Adkins with 1:31 remaining.

Twin Springs 28 13 9 3—44

Eastside 0 0 0 7—7

Scoring Summary

TS – Kilgore 74 kickoff return (Myers kick)

TS – Horne 69 run (Myers kick)

TS – Gilmer 17 pass from Dingus (Myers kick)

TS – Horne 24 run (Myers kick)

TS – Horne 4 run (Myers kick)

TS – Pascual 40 run (kick failed)

TS – Myers 23 FG

E – McCoy 52 pass from Adkins (Raymond kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: TS 13, E 7; Rushes-Yards: TS 22-250, E 34-85; Passing Yards: TS 17, E 92; Comp.-Att.-Int: TS 1-1-0, E 4-12-0; Fumbles-Lost: TS 1-1, E 4-3; Penalties-Yards: TS 6-35, E 6-54; Punts-Average: TS 0-0, E 2-32.

Richlands 34, Marion 13

Dylan Brown rushed for 139 yards and three touchdowns, while passing for 111 yards and two more scores as the Richlands Blue Tornado broke their losing skid in an emphatic way.

The Blues (2-6) snapped a six-game slide in winning for the first time since a season-opening triumph over Gate City. They trailed 7-6 at halftime on Friday, but owned the second half.

Brown had a hand in all five of his team’s touchdowns as he threw TD passes to Austin Wall and Tyler Cole, while scoring on jaunts to the end zone of 15, 20 and 3 yards.

Marion’s touchdowns came on an interception return by J.B. Carroll in the first quarter and a fourth-quarter touchdown run by Brody Taylor. The Scarlet Hurricanes (1-6) have dropped six staright.

Marion 7 0 0 6—13

Richlands 6 0 21 7—34

Scoring Summary

R – Wall 1 pass from Brown (kick failed)

M – Carroll INT return (Wolfe kick)

R – Brown 15 run (Bandy kick)

R – Brown 20 run (Bandy kick)

R – Cole 26 pass from Brown (Bandy kick)

R – Brown 3 run (Bandy kick)

M – Taylor 1 run (kick failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: M 13, R 16; Rushes-Yards: M 40-154, R 34-220; Passing Yards: M 25, R 111; Comp.-Att.-Int.: M 2-11-1, R 7-13-1; Fumbles-Lost: M 2-1, R 0-0; Penalties-Yards: M 5-50, R 7-80; Punts-Average: M 4-38, R 1-45.

Rural Retreat 32, Chilhowie 0

Gunner Hagerman ran for 108 yards on 20 carries and finished with four touchdowns to lead the Indians to a Hogoheegee District shutout of the Warriors.

Hagerman scored on runs of 10, 4 and 39 yards and also caught a 13-yard scoring pass from Caleb Roberts. Tucker Fontaine also caught a 38-yard pass from Roberts, who was 8-for-11 for 164 yards and two scores for the Indians.

Gatlin Hight added 99 yards on 29 carries for the Indians (3-3, 1-1).

Chilhowie (0-7, 0-3) managed just 49 yards and one first down in the game.

Chihowie 0 0 0 0 — 0

Rural Retreat 7 6 6 13 — 32

Scoring Summary

RR-Hagerman 10 run (Hight kick)

RR-Hagerman 13 pass from Roberts (kick failed)

RR-Fontaine 38 pass from Roberts (kick failed)

RR-Hagerman 4 run (Hight kick)

RR-Hagerman 39 run (kick failed)

Team Stats

First downs: C 1; RR 19. Rush-yards: C 16-44; RR 56-213. Pass yards: C 5; RR 164. Comp-Att-Int: C 3-9-2; RR 8-11-0. Fumbles-lost: C 4-2; RR 3-2. Penalty-yards: C 2-15; RR 5-45. Punts-Avg. C 4-39.5; RR 1-23.0

Honaker 41, Hurley 20

Peyton Musick threw for 184 yards and four touchdown passes in Honaker’s final Black Diamond District game, defeating Hurley at “The Cliff” in the Rebels’ first football game since a fire damaged the school on Oct. 4.

Honaker (5-3, 1-1) is leaving the BDD for the Hogoheegee District next school year.

Musick threw scoring passes to Austin Clayburne (8 yards), Chance Jewell (80), Parker Bandy (29) and Jaxon Dye (20). Aidan Lowe also scored on a 29-yard run and finished with 128 yards on nine carries.

Dye added a 5-yard scoring touchdown.

Alex Duty scored twice for Hurley from 4 and 1 yard. Dylan Lester added a 31-yard touchdown run for the Rebels (4-3, 0-1).

Honaker 7 20 7 7 — 41

Hurley 6 6 0 8 — 20

Scoring summary

HR-Duty 4 run (run failed)

HK-Clayburne pass from P. Musick 57 yards (Marsh kick)

HR-Duty 1 run (run failed)

HK-Jewell 80 pass from P. Musick (kick failed)

HK-Lowe 29 run (Marsh kick)

HK-Bandy 29 pass from P. Musick (Marsh kick)

HK-Dye 20 pass from P. Musick (Marsh kick)

HK-Dye 5 run (kick good)

HR-Lester 31 run (Wagner run)

Team Stats

First Downs: Hon 15, Hur 13; Rushes-Yards: Hon 23-235, Hur 54-230; Passing Yards: Hon 196, Hur 24; Comp.-Att.-Int.: Hon 8-16-0, Hur 2-11-4; Fumbles-Lost: Hon 1-1, Hur 1-1; Penalties-Yards: Hon 7-80, Hur 4-25; Punts-Average: Hon 1-40, Hur 1-32

Gate City 35, Lee High 21

Ethan Fleming rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns as Gate City overcame a slow start to top Lee High for a Mountain 7 District road win.

The Blue Devils erased an early 14-0 deficit and remained tied with Ridgeview for first place in the league.

Fleming scored on runs of 6 and 21 yards. Jude Crawford, Eli McMurray and Luke Bledsoe reeled off third-quarter TD runs as Gate City dominated the final three quarters.

Gate City finished with 263 rushing yards on 53 attempts.

Lee High quarterback Brynnen Pendergraft was 14-of-20 for 319 yards with two TDs and two interceptions, with Brayden Hammond catching eight passes for 163 yards and accounting for both scoring strikes.

In the end, Gate City’s ground attack was tougher than Lee’s aerial assault.

Gate City 0 14 14 7—35

Lee High 14 0 0 7—21

Scoring Summary

L – Hammonds 8 pass from Pendergraft (Dinsmore kick)

L – Huff 5 run (Dinsmore kick)

GC – Fleming 6 run (Lawson kick)

GC – Fleming 21 run (Lawson kick)

GC – Crawford 2 run (Lawson kick)

GC – McMurray 8 run (Lawson kick)

GC – Bledsoe 2 run (Lawson kick)

L – Hammonds 35 pass from Pendergraft (Dinsmore kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: GC 27, L 15; Rushes-Yards: GC 53-263, L 23-70; Passing Yards: GC 32, L 319; Comp.-Att.-Int.: GC 5-12-1, L 14-20-2; Fumbles-Lost: GC 3-1, L 1-1; Penalties-Yards: GC 7-50, L 6-65.

Thomas Walker 45,

Phelps (Ky.) 14

Xander Spears rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns as Thomas Walker trounced the Hornets.

Dylan McCurry also had a couple of TD runs, while Darrin Gulley threw two touchdown passes.

Bluefield (W.Va.) 46,

Tazewell 20

The Beavers had no trouble against Tazewell, scoring the game's first 46 points en route to the win.

Caleb Fuller had three touchdown passes to key the victory.

Two of Bluefield’s three wins this season have come against teams from Tazewell County as head coach Fred Simon’s team recorded a 26-10 win over Richlands last month.

Cassius Harris scored all three of Tazewell's touchdowns and they all occurred in the game's final five minutes. Harris rushed for the first score and then caught two TD tosses from sophomore Carter Creasy.

Morristown East 54, West Ridge 31

West Ridge’s precarious playoff hopes took a major hit as the Wolves were unable to stop Morristown East.

Chase Gill returned a fumble for a touchdown to pull West Ridge within 39-31 in the fourth quarter, but the Hurricanes tacked on two touchdowns in the final five minutes to prevail.