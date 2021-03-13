PREP ROUNDUP: Grundy rolls over Hurley, 48-0

Ethan Roberts and Ian Scammell had a pair of touchdowns each to lead the Grundy Golden Wave to a 48-0 Black Diamond District football win over the Hurley Rebels on Saturday.
Roberts scored on runs of 5 and 2 yards while Scammell had TD runs of 4 and 7 yards.
Grundy (2-1, 1-0) led 30-0 at halftime and avenged a loss to the Rebels (1-3, 0-2) last season.
Grundy 14 16 12 6-48
Hurley 0 0 0 0-0
Scoring Summary
G – Scammell 4 run (kick failed)
G – Roberts 5 run (run good)
G – S.Keen 20 run (run good)
G – Conaway 12 run (run failed)
G – Scammell 7 run (run failed)
G – Looney fumble recovery in end zone (run failed)
G – Roberts 2 run (run failed)
Graham 48, Marion 9
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw accounted for 91 yards receiving and two scores Saturday as the G-Men rolled to another Southwest District win.
Running back Justin Fritz contributed 153 yards rushing and three touchdowns for Graham, now 3-0.
Luke Pruitt supplied the lone touchdown for Marion on a 27-yard pass.
Graham 20 14 7 7-48
Marion 0 0 0 9-9
Scoring Summary
G – Fritz 17 pass from Blevins (Morgan kick)
G – Fritz 10 run (kick blocked)
G – Bradshaw 16 pass from Blevins (Morgan kick)
G – Watkins 27 pass from Blevins (Morgan kick)
G – Bradshaw 65 pass from Blevins (Morgan kick)
G – Fritz 72 run (Morgan kick)
G – Wilson 3 run (Morgan kick)
M –Hylton 22 FG
M – Pruitt 27 pass from Osborne (kick failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: G 11, M 8; Rushes-Yards: G 22-196, M 18-48; Passing Yards: G 184, M 139; Comp-Att-Int.: G 11-16-0, M 11-29-1; Fumbles-Lost: G 2-1, M 2-0; Penalties-Yards: G 6-65, M 5-30; Punts-Average: G 1-50, M 4-32
VOLLEYBALL
Virginia High 3, Northwood 0
Caleigh Hampton had 19 assists and Camden Jones came through with 12 kills to lead the Bearcats to a 25-10, 25-10, 25-10 win over the Panthers.
Also contributing to VHS’ win were Dianna Spence (seven kills), Kelly Locke (eight digs, four kills) and Maddy Moore (six digs).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Macon County 51, Grainger 40
Macon County closed the game on a 21-7 run to deny the Grainger Grizzlies the TSSAA Class AA state championship.
Region 1-AA champion Grainger (35-4) was led by Tori Rutherford’s 11 points.