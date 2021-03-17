PREP ROUNDUP: Grundy, Marion pick up volleyball wins

Jessi Looney had 19 kills and Alexa Fiser dished out 30 assists, as Grundy improved to 6-0 with a 25-22, 25-16, 25-11 win over J.I. Burton on Wednesday night. Emily Rasnake (seven kills), Emma Deel (six kills, two blocks) and Amelya Bostic (15 digs) also contributed for the Golden Wave. J.I. Burton was paced by Abigail Adams (seven kills), Bailey Sturgill (eight digs) and Taylor Phipps (11 digs, eight assists). Marion 3, Tazewell 1 Audrey Moss had 15 kills and two blocks and Ella Moss added seven kills in Marion’s 24-26, 25-14, 25-18, 25-22 Southwest District victory at Tazewell. Sophia Keheley (seven service points, six kills) and Chloe Campbell (18 service points, 13 assists) also contributed for Marion.

Late Tuesday

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Sullivan East 9, Unicoi County 7

Tori Leonard hit a grand slam in the fifth inning and Kinzie Brown and Cayden Bawgus hit back-to-back blasts in the eighth to lift the Patriots to an extra inning win over the Blue Devils.

Katie Botts had three hits, while joining pinch-runner Karlee Miller in scoring the game-tying runs in the seventh, which eventually forced extra innings when the Blue Devils didn’t score in the bottom of the frame.

Bawgus had two hits, including a home run, scored twice and stole a base. Leonard had two hits, including the grand slam, while Jillian Shackelford, Cassie Littleford and Brown each had two hits. Brown scored twice, while Shackelford scored once.

Hannah Scott picked up the win in the circle.

Destiny Bridges had three hits, including a home run, drove in three runs, scored twice and swiped two bases for the Blue Devils. Alison Hensley, Caroline Podvin and Hannah Shelton had two hits apiece.