PREP ROUNDUP: Grundy (football) and Patrick Henry (volleyball) earn district titles

Ian Scammell ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, and Grundy held Honaker scoreless until the fourth quarter to claim the Black Diamond District football championship with a 36-3 victory over the Tigers on Thursday night.
Grundy (4-2), which led 14-0 after one quarter and 36-0 after three, also received 82 yards and two scores by Sage Keen and another 51 yards and one touchdown from Ethan Roberts.
Scammell scored on runs of 3 and 16 yards. Keen had touchdown carries of 38 and 20 yards, while Roberts added an 8-yard scoring run.
Honaker’s lone score came on a 21-yard fourth quarter field goal by Nick Goodman.
Grundy, which entered the game sixth in the Region 1D power points rating scale, will need plenty of scenarios to allow them to rise to fourth and a playoff berth.
Honaker dropped to 1-5 in its season finale.
Honaker 0 0 0 3—3
Grundy 14 0 22 0—36
Scoring
GR-Scammell 3 run (run failed)
GR-Roberts 8 run (Roberts run)
GR-Scammel 16 run (run failed)
GR-Keen 38 run (McComas pass from Houck)
GR-Keen 20 run (Scarberry run)
HK-Goodman 21 field goal
Team Stats
First downs: HK 13; GR 9. Rush-yards: HK 45-147; GR 39-268. Pass yards: HK 24; GR 25. Comp-Att-Int: HK 2-14-0; GR 2-4-1. Fumbles-lost: HK 6-4; GR 0-0. Punts-Avg: HK 0-0; GR 1-34. Penalty-yards: HK 0-0; GR 5-55.
Twin Valley 6, Hurley 0
Xzavier Ward’s 7-yard touchdown run with six minutes remaining in the second quarter was all the scoring Twin Valley needed as the Panthers closed out the regular season by blanking Buchanan County rival Hurley.
Hurley (1-5) received 52 rushing yards from John Matt Justus and 10 tackles via Christopher Rife, but the Rebels were shut out for the fifth straight game.
Twin Valley (3-2) bet Hurley for the first time since 2013.
Twin Valley 0 6 0 0—6
Hurley 0 0 0 0—0
Scoring Summary
TV – Ward 7 run (run failed)
Lebanon 32, Marion 13
Lebanon’s balanced attack carried the Pioneers past Southwest District rival Marion.
Trailing 7-0 after one quarter, the Pioneers ripped five straight touchdowns to seize control.
Alden Ward rushed for two touchdowns, Hunter Hertig threw a touchdown pass and Zack Hertig rushed for a score.
The scoring spree was capped off on a perfectly executed hook-and-lateral from Hunter Hertig-to-Houchins-to Trent Ray.
Marion 7 0 0 6—13
Lebanon 0 14 12 6—32
Scoring Summary
M – C. Blevins 32 run (Hylton kick)
L – Alden Ward 3 run (kick failed)
L – Houcins 55 pass from H. Hertig (H. Hertig run)
L – Z. Hertig 16 run (kick failed)
L – Ward 2 run (pass failed)
L – Ray 15 pass from Hertig on lateral from Houchins (kick failed)
M – Cressell 2 run (no attempt)
Rural Retreat 53, Rye Cove 0
Gatlin Hight scored three touchdowns – on a 14-yard run, 12-yard reception and 66-yard punt return – as Rural Retreat rocked Rye Cove for a non-district road win.
Lucas Brewer added 92 rushing yards for the Indians (4-2), while scoring two TDs and kicking five extra points. Wyatt Sage (55 passing yards, 40 rushing yards) also had a productive night.
Rural Retreat held a 308-81 edge in total offense.
Patrick Henry 30, Northwood 13
Connor Beeson scored on a 65-yard touchdown run on Patrick Henry’s first play from scrimmage as the Rebels ran their winning streak to five games with a win over Northwood.
PH (5-1) received two TDs from Beeson, while J-Kwon McFail and Chase Brown also reached the end zone.
VOLLEYBALL
Patrick Henry 3, Chilhowie 0
Ella Maiden slammed down 17 kills and made seven blocks as Patrick Henry posted a 25-18, 25-18, 25-14 win over Chilhowie and claimed its third straight Hogoheegee District regular-season championship.
Zoe Miller (12 digs, five aces), Logan Newberry (30 assists), Addie Hahn (12 digs), Lauren Stauffer (six kills) and Avery Maiden (six aces) also played well for the Rebels.
The duo of Caitlin Pierce (eight kills) and Dixie Mullinax (12 digs) led Chilhowie.
Holston 3, Rural Retreat 1
Madeline Statzer contributed 21 kills, 20 digs and six aces in an 18-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-16 Hogoheegee District win over Rural Retreat.
Taylor Cornett added 20 digs and two aces and Felicity Bonilla tallied 36 assists and eight digs for the Cavaliers.
Grayson County 3, George Wythe 0
Grayson County got the best of Mountain Empire District rival George Wythe, winning 25-23, 25-22, 25-13. GW (6-5) was led by Meleah Kirtner’s 10 digs, five kills and three aces.
LATE WEDNESDAY
VOLLEYBALL
Virginia High 3, Tazewell 0
Caleigh Hampton had 31 assists and Kelli Locke added 13 digs and five kills, leading Virginia High to a 25-6, 25-7, 25-12 Southwest Virginia victory over Tazewell.
Adie Ratcliffe (seven kills), Camden Jones (20 kills, seven digs) and Bre Owens (14 digs) also contributed for the unbeaten Bearcats, who haven’t lost a set this season.