PREP ROUNDUP: Grundy (football) and Patrick Henry (volleyball) earn district titles

Ian Scammell ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, and Grundy held Honaker scoreless until the fourth quarter to claim the Black Diamond District football championship with a 36-3 victory over the Tigers on Thursday night.

Grundy (4-2), which led 14-0 after one quarter and 36-0 after three, also received 82 yards and two scores by Sage Keen and another 51 yards and one touchdown from Ethan Roberts.

Scammell scored on runs of 3 and 16 yards. Keen had touchdown carries of 38 and 20 yards, while Roberts added an 8-yard scoring run.

Honaker’s lone score came on a 21-yard fourth quarter field goal by Nick Goodman.

Grundy, which entered the game sixth in the Region 1D power points rating scale, will need plenty of scenarios to allow them to rise to fourth and a playoff berth.

Honaker dropped to 1-5 in its season finale.

Honaker 0 0 0 3—3

Grundy 14 0 22 0—36

Scoring

GR-Scammell 3 run (run failed)

GR-Roberts 8 run (Roberts run)

GR-Scammel 16 run (run failed)