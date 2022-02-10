PREP ROUNDUP: Grundy clinches BDD boys regular-season title; Eastside boys edge Honaker; No letdown for Virginia High boys; J.I. Burton girls stun Eastside

Thomas Gilbert scored 17 points as Grundy rolled to a 59-35 road win over the Council Cobras on Wednesday night and wrapped up the Black Diamond District regular-season boys basketball title.

Jonah Looney (15 points) and Logan Lester (10 points) also played well as the Golden Wave closed the first half on a 21-5 run to seize control.

Caleb Hess led Council with 15 points, while Dawson Stevens scored 10 points in the loss.

Eastside 49, Honaker 47

Eli McCoy scored 14 points, hauled down 11 rebounds and collected two steals as Eastside held off Honaker in marquee non-district clash.

Trajon Boyd (20 points) and Aiden Lowe (16 points) provided a strong one-two punch for Honaker.

Thomas Walker 65, Castlewood 58

Thomas Walker withstood a 27-point outburst by Castlewood’s Brad McCoy and a late-game scoring surge by the Blue Devils to win a Cumberland District game on the road.

TW led 55-35 after three quarters, but Castlewood closed the game on a 23-10 run to make it close.

Tanner Epperly (22 points), Zack Kidwell (18 points) and Nick Kimberlin (11 points) did the bulk of the scoring for the Pioneers.

Coleman Cook added eight points for Castlewood in his return to the lineup since missing most of the season with an injury.

Virginia High 65, Richlands 56

Dante Worley scored 19 points and Virginia High had no letdown from Tuesday’s big win over Graham as the Bearcats went on the road and won at Richlands.

Acquemini Martin and Kenyae Carter added 12 points apiece for VHS, which remains tied for the top spot in the Southwest District.

Canyon Wilson (14 points), Sam Varney (14 points) and Colton Mullins (10 points) cracked double digits for Richlands.

GIRLS

Union 58, Abingdon 53

Abby Slagle led all scorers with 27 as the Bears improved to 5-6 in the Mountain 7 District with the road win.

Union hit seven 3-pointers.

Sophomore post Ella Seymore led Abingdon (8-13, 2-9) with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Grundy 52, Council 8

All eight of Grundy’s players scored – highlighted by Madison Looney’s 15-point output – as the Golden Wave cruised past Council.

Jessi Looney’s 12 points and Heileigh Vencill’s 10 points also contributed to the victory.

Northwood 32, Hurley 12

Caroline Hayden collected 13 points – outscoring Hurley’s entire squad by herself – as the Northwood Panthers notched a non-district road win.

All seven players who played scored for the team from Saltville.

J.I. Burton 54, Eastside 47

Rehgan Sensabaugh scored 15 points as the Raiders earned the win after trailing 14-9 in the first quarter.

Azzy Hammons of Eastside led all scorers with 13. The Spartans played without two starters.

Burton connected on 25 of 38 free throw attempts, while Eastside was 14 of 20 at the line.