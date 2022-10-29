Prep Roundup: Green scored 3 TDs, leads THS into TSSAA playoffs; Brody Jones (Virginia High) runs wild; Graham's regular-season win streak at 30; Ridgeview suffers first loss; Horne sets record for Twin Springs

Josh Green rushed for two touchdowns and also returned a kickoff for a score as Tennessee High closed out the regular season season with a 42-6 Mountain Lakes Conference football win over Cherokee on Friday night and clinched a TSSAA Class 5A playoff berth.

Turner Elliott threw TD passes to Maddox Fritts and Josh Sizemore for the Vikings (5-5, 2-2), while Marquis Phelps had a TD run of his own.

“We played well tonight,” first-year THS coach Josh Holt. “We opened up on defense with a three-and-out and then established what we wanted to do on the ground on offense early, The kids did a good job of setting the tone of being a physical football team on both sides of the ball from the opening kick.”

Jashun Hernton and James Smith were the leaders on defense with Smith intercepting a pass.

THS will be on the road next week for a first-round playoff game against an opponent from the Knoxville area.

“Getting into the playoffs is a great feeling,” Holt said. “You get the chance to be one of 32 teams in 5A football playing in the month of November. It’s a great testimony to how hard the kids and coaches work year-round. Playoff opportunities are the reasons we work so hard in the weight room and through the heat of summer.”

Virginia High 27, Marion 14

Senior quarterback Brody Jones took over in the fourth quarter as the Virginia High Bearcats held off pesky Marion for a Southwest District road win.

Jones ripped off scoring runs of 39 and 87 yards in crunch time and finished with 215 rushing yards on 12 carries.

His 8-yard touchdown pass to Conner Davidson gave VHS (7-2, 1-2) the lead for good with 29 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Alijah Burks also had a TD run for the Bearcats, who finished with 317 yards on the ground.

J.B. Carroll and Jordan Miller accounted for Marion’s touchdowns. The Scarlet Hurricanes (1-8) have lost eight in a row.

Virginia High 0 7 7 13—27

Marion 0 0 7 7—14

Scoring Summary

VHS – Davidson 8 pass from Jones (Pa. Poku kick)

VHS – Burks 1 run (Pa. Poku kick)

M – Carroll 53 pass from Osborne (Wolfe kick)

VHS – Jones 39 run (kick failed)

VHS – Jones 87 run (Pa. Poku kick)

M – Miller 10 run (Wolfe kick)

Patrick Henry 42, Chilhowie 7

J’Kwon McFail ran for 152 yards on 16 carries for two touchdowns and also caught a touchdown pass to lead the Rebels to a Hogoheegee District road win over the Warriors.

Patrick Henry (6-3, 4-0), which led 42-0 at halftime, scored 21 points in each of the first two quarters. McFail scored on runs on 14 and 3 yards and also caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Ben Belcher. He also ran in a pair of two-point conversions.

Belcher had two completions, both for touchdowns, also completing a 25-yard scoring pass to Bobby Cline. Cameron Goodspeed ran for 75 yards on 13 carries, including a 1-yard scoring run. Connor Kausch also scored from 4 yards for the Rebels.

Chilhowie (0-9, 0-4) was led by Ezra Taylor with 17 tackles and a 1-yard scoring run from Ian Sturgill in the fourth quarter.

Patrick Henry 21 21 0 0 — 42

Chilhowie 0 0 0 7 — 7

Scoring summary

PH-McFail 40 pass from Belcher (kick failed)

PH-Cline 25 pass from Belcher (McFail run)

PH-Kausch 4 run (Buchanan kick)

PH-McFail 14 run (kick failed)

PH-Goodspeed 1 run (McFail run)

PH-McFail 3 run (Buchanan kick)

CH-Sturgill 1run (Silverio kick)

Team Stats

First downs PH 23; CH 8. Rush-yards: PH 48-320; CH 23-84. Pass yards: PH 65; CH 43. Comp-Att-Int PH 2-5-0; CH 1-4-0. Fumbles-lost PH 0-0; CH 3-3. Penalty-yards: PH 2-25, CH 1-15. Punts-Avg. PH 1-40.0; CH 2-37.0.

Holston 20, Rural Retreat 10

The two-time defending VHSL Region 1D champion Holston Cavaliers will be a factor in the postseason once again.

Noah Tweed, Hayden Sinclair and Luke Greene scored touchdowns as the dudes from Damascus won a Hogoheegee District road game on Friday night and all but assured themselves of a Region 1D playoff berth.

Tweed threw for 105 yards and rushed for 104 more.

Of course, Holston (6-3, 3-1) still has to beat archrival Chilhowie (0-9, 0-4) next week.

“This was a big win for us, because of the playoff points that were involved,” said Holston coach Chris Akers. “We played sloppy at times, but made enough plays to win. Both teams fought hard for four quarters. I’m proud of our kids for finding a way to win.”

Ely Blevins (89 yards) and Gatlin Hight (84 yards) were the top rushers for Rural Retreat.

Rural Retreat (4-4, 3-2) and Lebanon (5-4, 2-2) meet next week in another game with playoff implications.

Union 37, Abingdon 0

This was the definition of a complete team effort.

Five different players scored touchdowns for the Union Bears and a gang-tackling defense picked off four passes in a Mountain 7 District shutout at Bullitt Park.

Union (6-3, 3-2) had 207 rushing yards with Reyshawn Anderson passing for 137 yards.

Dakota Houston, Johnny Satterfield, Poppy Lowery, Keith Chandler and Peyton Honeycutt all reached the end zone for the Bears and Will Harmon made a field goal.

Abingdon (4-5, 2-3) managed just 105 yards of total offense in being blanked for the first time since 2019.

Abingdon 0 0 0 0—0

Union 7 10 13 7—37

Scoring Summary

U – Houston 40 pass from R. Anderson (Harmon kick)

U – Satterfield 3 run (Harmon kick)

U – Harmon 28 FG

U – Lowery 62 run (Harmon kick)

U – Chandler 11 run (kick failed)

U – Honeycutt 1 run (Harmon kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: A 6, U 17; Rushes-Yards: A 20-51, U 37-207; Passing Yards: A 54, U 135; Comp.-Att.-Int.: A 7-25-4, U 12-18-1; Fumbles-Lost: A 0-0, U 0-0; Penalties-Yards: A 9-69, U 2-15; Punts-Average: A 5-34.2, U 3-16.3

Honaker 47, Northwood 14

Sophomore Peyton Musick threw five touchdown passes as Honaker hammered Northwood for a non-district road win.

Musick was 12-of-16 for 259 yards as Parker Bandy (seven catches, 126 yards, three touchdowns) and Aidan Lowe (three catches, 109 yards, two TDs) were his favorite targets.

Lowe added 62 rushing yards and a score to finish with three total six-pointers, one week after tallying eight TDs in a win over Patrick Henry. The Tigers (6-3) clinched their first winning season since 2015.

Northwood (3-6) received 101 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Caleb “C.B.” Johnson.

Honaker 20 21 6 0—47

Northwood 0 0 14 0—14

H – Bandy 24 pass from Musick (Dye kick)

H – A. Lowe 89 pass from Musick (Dye kick)

H – Musick 9 run (kick failed)

H – Bandy 14 pass from Musick (Dye kick)

H – A. Lowe 11 pass from Musick (Dye kick)

H — Bandy 37 pass from Musick (Dye kick)

N – Johnson 12 run (kick failed)

H – A. Lowe 53 run (kick failed)

N – Johnson 59 run (Johnson run)

Team Stats

First Downs: N 7, H 12; Rushes-Yards: N 33-184, H 26-88; Passing Yards: N 0, H 259; Comp.-Att.-Int.: N 0-1-1, H 12-6-0; Fumbles-Lost: N 3-3, H 0-0; Penalties-Yards: N 4-30, H 10-80; Punts-Average: N 4-35.5, H 1-48.

Tazewell 48, Fort Chiswell 13

Sophomore signal-caller Carter Creasy completed 20-of-39 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns as the Bulldogs dominated in taking a non-district victory.

Cassius Harris (seven catches, 129 yards, two touchdowns), Logan McDonald (six catches, 101 yards), Braxton Dowdy (three catches, 65 yards) and Tyler Gillespie (two catches, 43 yards, one TD) were the top receivers for the Bulldogs.

Creasy added 55 rushing yards, Ayvree Zeigler gained 56 yards with a touchdown and Gavin Duty returned an interception 65 yards to paydirt in the fourth quarter in a game that was all Tazewell, all the time.

Gate City 21, Wise Central 14

Luke Bledsoe passed for 169 yards and Ethan Fleming racked up 157 yards on the ground as the Gate City Blue Devils outlasted Wise County Central for a Mountain 7 District road win.

Bledsoe’s 28-yard scoring strike to Brendan Cassidy with 24 seconds remaining in the second quarter put Gate City (7-2, 5-0) ahead to stay.

The Blue Devils did their part in setting up next week’s showdown with Ridgeview (8-1, 5-0) as first place in the Mountain 7 District will be on the line at Legion Field.

Central (3-6, 1-5) was led by Alec Gent’s 82 rushing yards and touchdown. Jake Pinkard gave the Warriors an early lead when he picked off a pass and returned it for a touchdown seven seconds into the contest.

Wise County Central has lost five games this season decided by seven points or fewer.

Wise Central 7 0 0 7—14

Gate City 0 14 7 0—21

Scoring Summary

WC – Pinkard 38 INT return (Onate kick)

GC – Johnson 26 pass from Bledsoe (Lawson kick)

GC – Cassidy 28 pass from Bledsoe (Lawson kick)

GC – Hickman 3 run (Lawosn kick)

WC – Gent 43 run (Onate kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: GC 17, WC 9; Rushes-Yards: GC 44-182, WC 26-131; Passing Yards: GC 169, WC 112; Comp.-Att.-Int.: GC 12-19-2, WC 11-18-1; Fumbles-Lost: GC 0-0, WC 0-0; Penalties-Yards: GC 5-55, WC 4-35; Punts-Average: GC 3-41.6, WC 4-34.

David Crockett 22, Richlands 21

nailed a 21-yard field goal as time expired to give David Crockett a win in a thrilling interstate clash at Ernie Hicks Stadium.

Crockett (5-5) trailed by 15 points early in the fourth quarter before rallying behind the play of quarterback Jake Fox and the leg of Schroeck.

Fox passed for 133 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 46 yards and a score.

Schroeck had made field goals of 44 and 30 yards earlier in the game before connecting for the game-winner.

Richlands (2-7) was led by Dylan Brown’s 235 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Kaden Dupree had 36 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Blues.

David Crocket 3 0 3 16—22

Richlands 7 7 7 0—21

Scoring Summary

DC – Schroeck 44 FG

R – D. Brown 24 run (Bandy kick)

R – D. Brown 12 run (Bandy kick)

DC – Schroeck 30 FG

R – Dupree 3 run (Bandy kcik)

DC – Fox 2 run (pass failed)

DC – Dunn 40 pass form Fox (Schroeck kick)

DC – Schroeck 21 FG

Team Stats

First Downs: DC 18, R 19; Rushes-Yards: DC36-187, R 47-285; Passing Yards: DC 172, R 52; Comp.-Att.-Int.: DC 11-22-0, R 6-13-0; Fumbles-Lost: DC 0-0, R 1-1; Penalties-Yards: DC 8-75, R 7-60; Punts-Average; DC 3-34.3, R 1-45.

Jefferson County 61,

West Ridge 35

West Ridge’s season ended with a whimper, but senior Cale Bryant made some plays all the way to the end.

Bryant caught six passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 73 yards and a score in his final high school game as the Wolves lost at Jefferson County.

West Ridge (4-6) did not qualify for the TSSAA Class 6A playoffs in the school’s second year of existence.

Jefferson County (7-3) is postseason-bound and quarterback Izaiah Hall threw for 291 yards and six touchdowns on Friday night.

Hurley 48, Montcalm 8

Alex Duty did his duty on this night, rushing for 132 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Rebels past the previous unbeaten Generals at “The Cliff.”

Duty scored on runs of 3, 6 and 7 yards. Landon Bailey threw a 20-yard scoring pass to Caden Mullins and also run four yards for another score. Cannon Shaffer (38) and Sheldon Matney (7) also scored on touchdown runs for the Rebels (6-3).

Hurley (6-3) held the Generals to 110 yards on offense, including just six yards on the ground. Montcalm’s lone score was a 28-yard pass to Tristen Cline from Jaylen Younger.

The Rebels finished with 354 total yards. The Generals fell to 8-1 on the season.

Montcalm 0 8 0 0

Hurley 6 8 20 14

Scoring summary

HR-Duty 3 run (run failed)

HR-Duty 6 run (Bailey run)

MT-Cline 28 pass from Younger (Hall pass from Carver)

HR-Mullins 20 pass from Bailey (run failed)

HR-Duty 7 run (pass failed)

HR-Bailey 4 run (Duty run)

HR-Shaffer 38 run (Hurley run)

HR-Matney 7 run (run failed)

Roanoke Catholic 58,

Castlewood 34

Damarion Perdue scored five touchdowns as Roanoke Catholic downed Castlewood in a high-scoring game in Russell County.

Castlewood (1-8) received 335 passing yards from Brayden Houchins as Cayden Dishman (six catches, 152 yards, two touchdowns) and Brad Steffey (five catches, 142 yards) were his top targets.

Kaden Lasley had 152 rushing yards on 20 carries in the loss.

Castlewood 0 8 6 20—34

Roanoke Catholic 12 16 14 16—58

Scoring Summary

RC – Brown 33 run (run failed)

RC – Masselhoff 67 pass from Brown (run failed)

RC – Perdue 1 run (Johnson run)

RC – Perdue 70 INT return (Brown run

C – Steffey 19 pass from Houchins (Kiser run)

RC – Perdue 48 run (pass failed)

RC – Perdue 10 run (Perdue run)

C – Dishman 40 pass from Houchins (run failed)

C – Steffey 6 run (Kiser run)

RC – Perdue 30 run (Oliver run)

C – Lasley 19 run (pass failed)

RC – Oliver 51 run (Perdue run)

C – Dishman 70 pass from Houchins (pass failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: C 19, RC 19; Rushes-Yards: C 30-227, RC 41-381; Passing Yards: C 335, RC 100; Comp.-Att.-Int.: C 15-24-2, RC 4-5-0; Fumbles-Lost: C 2-2, RC 8-2; Penalties-Yards: C 13-87, RC 7-67.

Bluefield (W.Va.) 44, Ridgeview 24

Ridgeview was knocked from the ranks of the unbeaten as the Bluefield Beavers won at Mitchell Stadium.

Ridgeview (8-1) fell behind 22-0 in the first half and never recovered.

Ryan O’Quinn had a touchdown run and threw a TD pass to Koda Counts, while Daquan Proffitt had the other score for the Wolfpack.

Cody Fuller outdueled Ridgeview’s Ryan O’Quinn in a battle of top quarterbacks as the Bluefield Beavers knocked the Wolfpack from the ranks of the unbeaten in a highly-anticipated showdown at Mitchell Stadium.

Ridgeview (8-1) fell behind 22-0 in the first half and never recovered.

Fuller was 13-of-19 for 182 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for four touchdowns.

O’Quinn finished 12-of-23 for 133 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Cannon Hill, Brandon Beavers and Daquan Proffitt scored the touchdowns for Ridgeview, which travels to Gate City next Friday with the Mountain 7 District title on the line.

Ridgeview 0 8 0 16—24

Bluefield 22 0 14 8—44

Scoring Summary

B – Fuller 1 run (Wade run)

B – Fong 39 pass from Fuller (Fuller run)

B – Fuller 27 run (run failed)

R – Hill 3 run (Beavers pass from O’Quinn)

B – Fuller 1 run (Hairston pass from Fuller)

B – Fuller 27 run (pass failed)

R – Beavers 14 pass from O’Quinn (Fleming pass from O’Quinn)

B – Wade 1 fumble return (Fuller run)

R – Proffitt 68 run (Ratliff run)

Team Stats

First Downs: R 16, B 14; Rushes-Yards: R 38-164, B 22-116; Passing Yards: R 133, B 182; Comp.-Att.-Int.: R 12-23-2, B 13-19-0; Fumbles-Lost: R 1-1, B 0-0.

Graham 56, Blacksburg 7

Ty’Drez Clements returned to Graham’s lineup in a big way as he rushed for 156 yards, caught three passes for 74 yards and totaled three touchdowns as the G-Men improved to 9-0.

Graham has won 30 straight regular-season games and can complete its third straight undefeated regular season next week with a win over Southwest District foe Marion.

Twin Springs 49,

Thomas Walker 16

Ryan Horne became Twin Springs’ single-season rushing record-holder as the Titans trounced Thomas Walker for a Cumberland District victory.

Horne finished with 188 yards on 15 carries with four touchdowns and now has 1,540 yards. That eclipses the previous mark of 1,508 established by Kevin Warner in 1989.

Colten Kilgore scored two touchdowns as well for the Titans.

Twin Springs plays at Rye Cove next week with the Cumberland title on the line