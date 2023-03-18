Gage Graziano had three hits, including a grand slam, and drove in six runs to lead Tennessee High to a 17-1 win over Moon Area School from Pennsylvania at the Cal Ripken Experience on Friday in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Tennessee High, which went 3-0 in the event over the last two days, scored 11 runs in the top of the sixth to pull away for the six-inning win.

Cainan Meyers pitched three innings to pick up the win, while Kaleb Feathers earned the save, striking out seven over the final innings.

Ryan Henard had two hits and scored four runs and Andrew Dingus added two hits, drove in three runs and scored three more. Isaac Blevins also had two hits and two RBIs.

Tennessee High will visit Elizabethton on Monday at 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Vikings finish 3-1 in Myrtle Beach

Tennessee High split a pair of games on Friday in the Cal Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

The Vikings, who went 3-1 in four games in the event, will host Cherokee on Monday at Rotary Park.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wise County Central 2, Union 1

Emma Day and Bella Newberry scored goals as the Wise County Central Warriors edged Mountain 7 District rival Union.

Rhiannon Barton made nine saves in the victory.

BOYS SOCCER

Gate City 9, Richlands 1

Eight different players scored for Gate City as the Blue Devils rocked Richlands.

Mason Baker scored two goals for the Blue Devils.

Walker Hillman, Alex Eastman, Tanner Fleming, Brady Miller, Dom Bowey, Elijah McMurray and Jacob Taylor also found the back of the net.

Wise Central 3, Union 1

Isaac Wallin scored two goals as Wise County Central earned a win over Union in a Mountain 7 District match.

Ricky Onate had the other goal for the Warriors.