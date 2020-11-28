PREP ROUNDUP: Grainger girls take win over Sullivan East

The girls basketball team at Grainger High School feasted on victories at the Food City Thanksgiving Tournament.

The Grizzlies completed a perfect run through the event with a 54-45 victory over Sullivan East on Saturday night in the final game of the tournament at the Dyer Dome.

Lauren Longmire had 15 points in the win over the Patriots, while tournament MVP Tori Rutherford tallied 13 points.

East (4-3) was paced by 5-foot-9 junior Riley Nelson’s 18 points. Hayley Grubb added 10 points for the Patriots, who fell behind by seven points after the opening quarter and never recovered.

Nelson, Grubb and Jenna Hare were all-tournament picks for East, which plays at Daniel Boone on Tuesday.

In the boys tournament, Bearden posted a 59-43 triumph over Sullivan East and the Bulldogs finished as co-champions with Dobyns-Bennett.

Elizabethton 48, Tennessee High 44

Lena Lyon pumped in 24 points as Elizabethton roared back for a triumph over Tennessee High in the third-place game of the Hardee’s Classic in Jonesborough.

Tennessee High led 18-12 after one quarter and 29-25 at halftime, but Elizabethton seized control in the second half.